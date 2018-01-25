Getty Images

Cavaliers to start Tristan Thompson, bring Jae Crowder off bench in effort to shake things up

By Kurt HelinJan 25, 2018, 5:31 PM EST
Tyronn Lue is searching for something — anything — to light a fire under this team. It’s not just that they’ve lost 6-of-7, the team has looked dispirited and disinterested, particularly on defense.

The coaching move — shake up the starting lineup. Lue said this was coming, and at practice Thursday Lue confirmed that Tristan Thompson will start and Jae Crowder will come off the bench against the Pacers Friday.

There’s good reason to make the move: the Crowder, LeBron James, Kevin Love, J.R. Smith, Isaiah Thomas starting unit is being outscored by 22.8 points per 100 possessions since IT returned to the court and moved into the starting lineup earlier this month. That unit was terrible on both ends, and was blitzed by the Spurs at the end of the last game to give San Antonio an easy win in what had been a close one mid-way through the fourth.

The new starting lineup has played all of eight minutes together previously this season. Maybe just the shakeup will at least get the Cavaliers to focus and hustle on defense, something that has been lacking for a while — Thompson is a strong defender, and while that’s Crowder’s reputation he has struggled this season.

Still, it’s something, and Lue had to do something. The front office is looking to do more, there will be trades before the Feb. 8 deadline. The most likely one brings in George Hill from Sacramento for Channing Frye (who will ask for a buyout), Iman Shumpert, and a second round pick (the Cavs don’t have one until 2020 so this is down the line). There may well be others, but don’t expect to see DeAndre Jordan or Kemba Walker in a Cavaliers uniform, the price for the best potential players on the market is too high for the Cavs taste (L.A. or Charlotte would want the Brooklyn pick).

Report: LeBron James asked Cavaliers not to trade Kyrie Irving, but Irving threatened to undergo season-ending knee surgery

AP Photo/Tony Dejak
By Dan FeldmanJan 25, 2018, 4:40 PM EST
Kyrie Irving‘s trade request last summer reportedly blindsided LeBron James. The quickly emerging narrative that Irving wanted to leave because of LeBron surely didn’t diffuse tension. It reached the point LeBron was reportedly eager for the Cavaliers to trade Irving.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

But, according to multiple sources, James ultimately asked the Cavs’ front office not to trade Irving after the request was made known, promising to bridge the apparent gap with him.

According to sources, Irving needs minor knee surgery as a follow to the procedure he underwent during the 2015 Finals to repair his broken knee cap.

According to multiple sources, Irving threatened to sit out the season and have surgery on his knee, convincing Gilbert and Cleveland’s front office that the relationship with Irving was not salvageable.

The Cavs chose to move Irving rather than call his bluff, which upset James, sources said.

Irving pulled a Mo Williams! Using surgery to secure a desired career outcome is straight out of the playbook of Williams, who returned to the Cavs as part of LeBron’s circle.

It’s so poetic.

What’s far messier is the implicit finger-pointing – yes, more of that – and ass-covering in this report. The agendas at play are thinly veiled.

The Cavaliers look like they’ve lost the Irving trade so far. Isaiah Thomas has been hurt and looks plenty rusty. Jae Crowder is having the worst year of his career. The Nets, whose first-round pick Cleveland acquired from the Celtics, are overachieving.

Nobody wants to take the blame for this mess.

Cavs brass, from owner Dan Gilbert to general manager Koby Altman, sure doesn’t. If Irving is portrayed as a less valuable asset, the return he fetched won’t look quite as underwhelming. The Cavaliers say they were backed fully into a corner with an injured player, and if everyone buys it, maybe they can swing the narrative about Thomas being the only damaged goods in the trade. Perhaps, Irving is on the verge of breaking down – though he’s playing pretty darn well in Boston. It’s a tough sell.

LeBron has the benefit of hindsight. Even if he soured on the trade with foresight, his frustration is lingering because of the results. If he were wrong and the trade looked like a victory for Cleveland, he would quickly forgive the Cavs for not honoring his request to keep Irving. LeBron also has the luxury of nobody knowing the counterfactual. Reality has gone poorly for the Cavaliers. Perhaps, keeping Irving would have gone even worse, with him sitting out the entire season and lowering his trade value while providing no help in Cleveland’s bid to beat the Warriors.

But it matters only so much what blame levied by LeBron is fair. He can become a free agent next summer, and in many ways, his perception matters more than reality. If he were upset with the Cavs defying his request not to trade Irving, why would he be any less upset with the team now that he’s seen how it’s playing out?

Energetic and blossoming Kelly Oubre injecting life into Wizards

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 25, 2018, 3:38 PM EST
Jerome Williams – who played for the Pistons, Raptors, Bulls and Knicks during a nine-year NBA career – scrimmaged his high-school players a few days per week while coaching Findlay Prep, a basketball factory near Las Vegas. As assistant then head coach, Williams worked with several future NBA players, including Avery Bradley, Tristan Thompson and Cory Joseph. In those scrimmages, Williams often wanted to show his young charges what it was like to play against a professional.

But as he neared 40, Williams needed advantages. So, he subtly steered practices toward sprints before entering scrimmages.

Kelly Oubre Jr. was the first to notice Williams’ trick.

“Kelly would be like, ‘Yeah, you’re just trying to wear us down, because you know you’re getting ready to get it,'” said Williams, now 44. “He’d always come back with something to just let me know he’s seeing what I’m doing and it wasn’t going to work. He was intense.”

Then, the games started, and Oubre again separated himself from all the future pros who passed through Findlay Prep. He went hard at Williams, unafraid to foul or even play with anger toward his coach.

“Kelly was, by far, the most intense,” Williams said. “Other guys would have it in spurts. But for a whole season, every day, he was looking forward to the challenge.”

Oubre has carried that attitude to the Wizards, who badly need it. He’s a young, athletic, energetic, feisty, developing bright spot in Washington’s malaise of a regular season.

He’s also the Wizards’ most valuable trade chip with the deadline approaching. And he’s eligible for a contract extension next summer, though his new deal would begin in 2019-20, when John Wall, Otto Porter, Bradley Beal and Ian Mahinmi are already due a combined $107,593,645.

Does that leave room for Oubre long-term? Short-term, in a year the Wizards hold lofty playoff aspirations, would they prefer someone more polished?

Those overlapping questions will dictate the forward’s future in Washington.

“If I worried about the money, man, my heart wouldn’t be in it,” Oubre said. “So, I’m not worried about anything about the money. I’m just happy I’m on this team.”

The Wizards are happy to have him.

The story of their season: With an established core, they’re coasting. Washington is an underwhelming 26-21 with numerous disappointing showings against bad teams. Effort ebbs and flows, particularly rankling coach Scott Brooks, who stuck a decade in the NBA as a hustle player.

In this environment, Oubre stands out.

“He brings it every night,” Brooks said.

Oubre’s teammates appreciate the spacing his improved 3-point shooting provides. After making less than 30% of his 3s his first two seasons, Oubre is hitting 40% this season. That’s the biggest improvement from prior years to this year in the NBA. Here are the leaders with prior 3-point percentage on the left, current 3-point on the right and difference in the middle (minimum: 100 attempts in both prior seasons and this season):

image

That plus incremental improvement elsewhere could land Oubre on some Most Improved Player ballots. His defensive awareness has gotten better, but he’s still prone to getting lost. He attacks closeouts more often, but running him off the 3-point arc lowers his efficiency considerably. He looks to make more plays for his teammates, but that has led to more turnovers.

Oubre has certainly improved, but there are still too many rough edges in his game for me to call him one of the NBA’s three most improved players. However, the growth he’s showing appears to be part of the messy process of a player pushing his boundaries as he develops into a genuinely good player.

For now, Sixth Man of the Year votes could be more attainable. Oubre is tied for seventh among eligible players:

image

That’s plenty of potential accolades for someone who seems to appreciate the attention. Oubre has described his eye-catching fashion style as, “I think I’m a rock star.”

“When he wears his clothes and outfits, he swears he’s the swag champ,” Wall said.

Wall said he usually doesn’t see Oubre’s game outfits until arriving to the arena, because Oubre is always on the first bus – going early to put in extra work.

Even his fashion flows into someone who plays with an edge. Oubre’s fiery has already shown several times during his fledgling career.

“He’s not satisfied. He’s not content. He doesn’t feel entitled. He wants to get better,” Brooks said. “I like that about him.”

Brooks also likes Oubre’s fit with Wall, Beal and Porter.

That four-man unit has outscored opponents by a whopping 19.2 points per 100 possessions. Only a Warriors foursome (Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Zaza Pachulia) has performed better while playing so much (315 minutes).

The Wizards’ quartet has excelled with Marcin Gortat, Markieff Morris or Ian Mahinmi at center. The lineup is stretchier and switchier with Morris, but it’s just a matter of degree. Wall and Beal are Washington’s best players, and they belong on the court. As versatile, semi-interchangeable forwards, Oubre and Porter spread the floor offensively and allow more switching defensively.

“It’s just a matter of helping the big out on the boards,” Beal said. “We’re all tough and take pride in our defense.”

The Wizards might sometimes be lethargic, but these players take pride in their toughness. It’s almost as if these lineups bait the idle players into a higher gear.

For Oubre, it’s the opposite challenge. Many of his mistakes are born of over-aggression. That’s why he started meditating 5-10 minutes daily.

“I’ve slowed down,” Oubre said. “I’ve been moving at my own pace. I’ve kind of just taken everything that came at me.”

But make no mistake: Oubre isn’t losing his edge.

“That’s who I am,” Oubre said. “I have a lot of energy 24/7. I’m just blessed that I do.”

Markelle Fultz’s free throws look particularly clunky (video)

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 25, 2018, 2:28 PM EST
When will Markelle Fultz play again for the 76ers?

Philadelphia coach Brett Brown: When he can shoot.

That day doesn’t appear any closer.

Jon Johnson of 94WIP:

When Brown gave his infamous “I think what he needs to be is able to shoot a basketball” answer, the coach also said Fultz’s free throws looked good. The issue was longer shots.

Well, these free throws do not look good. Not at all.

Why do the 76ers keep having Fultz shooting in front of media? If his confidence is shot (pun intended), these publicly scrutinized videos won’t help. Maybe he shoots better behind closed doors and testing himself with outsiders observing is his current step? That’s probably the most favorable plausible answer.

But, from what we can see, this situation keeps devolving.

Someone actually helped up Kevin Love in viral video of Cavaliers ignoring him – Spurs’ Dejounte Murray (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 25, 2018, 1:28 PM EST
Just how maligned is Kevin Love with the Cavaliers?

There have been two (!) viral videos of teammates not helping him up.

The first came when LeBron James stepped over him a couple years ago. The second came during Cleveland’s loss to the Spurs on Tuesday, when Jae Crowder stepped over him.

Now, these could be overblown. Sometimes, a player just wants to catch his breath for a moment on the floor. In Crowder’s case, play was ongoing, and he could have been locked into that. No other Cavs were clearly close enough to Love to help him up, though they all got collectively blamed for not running over (again, while play continued).

But ESPN showed a new angle, and – once again, fairly or not – it doesn’t paint the Cavaliers in the best light. Because Love did get helped up. By Spurs guard Dejounte Murray.