Blake Griffin throws ball at/to ref, gets tech, says ‘So I gotta pay money cause you can’t catch?’

Blake Griffin is one of the NBA’s best passing big men, but this wasn’t one of his better deliveries.
And it’ll cost him.
Griffin threw the ball nearly half the court to/at referee Scott Wall during the Clippers’ loss to the Celtics last night. The ball came in hot at leg level, and Wall dodged it then called Griffin for a technical foul.
Griffin to Wall:
So, I gotta pay money cause you can’t f—ing catch? So, I gotta pay money cause you can’t catch?
Yeah, probably.
I don’t know Griffin’s intent. But that throw was hard and off enough that he might have been showing frustration with the official. I’m not sure he should have been given a technical foul, but I also don’t expect the NBA to rescind it. This was a gray-area call Griffin will probably have to live with.
Because he already had five technical fouls this season, this one is in line to cost him $3,000.
Paul George: Russell Westbrook’s All-Star advocacy makes free-agency decision ‘easier’
A day after Russell Westbrook called his All-Star snub “outrageous,” Paul George told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols it was “awesome” to see his Thunder teammate support him, while also noting Westbrook is making George’s future free-agency decision “easier” to make.
“Russ is the reason why this decision is becoming even more easier to make, is the character Russ [has],” George said on Wednesday. “A stand-up guy, and he has his teammate’s back.”
“We were actually joking before he went up there, and I’m like, ‘Nah, Russ, man, just let it go, let it go Russ. It is what it is, I wasn’t picked,’ and he was like, ‘Nah, man, P, that’s messed up. I’m gonna tell them something about that,'” George said.
“It was awesome for a teammate to have your back and to stand up,” he said. “And to be honest, he should be a starter. He’s been the MVP, been the best player at his position. He should’ve been a starter, but that’s another story. But the fact Russ had my back, that’s my guy forever, and it’s more apparent what this decision needs to be made when it comes down to it.”
George has expressed an openness to re-signing with Oklahoma City, but he also keeps flirting with the Lakers. His future seemed fairly open. These comments frame his free agency completely differently.
At this point, the expectation should be George re-signing with the Thunder.
The only way for Westbrook’s comments to make free agency easier for George would be if George were already leaning toward staying with Oklahoma City. Otherwise, Westbrook’s strong public backing would make George’s decision more difficult.
I hope George realizes that’s how this comes across. Now, if he leaves, it’d generate far more backlash in Oklahoma – and, trickling out, nationally.
People resented Durant, in part, because he gushed about his brotherhood with Russell Westbrook and connection with Oklahoma while playing for the Thunder. That never meant he firmly committed to stay, but it was sure perceived that way, and the suddenness of the reversal when Durant signed with the Warriors inspired more vitriol.
George’s leaning can still change. He’s riding high after Oklahoma City has won five straight, and he has always said the playoffs matter when assessing his current team.
But this is the strongest statement George has given in either direction on his plan for next summer, and it points to him re-signing with the Thunder.
PBT Podcast: Kidd firing, All-Star Game mock draft with Matt Moore
Then the topic shifts to the All-Star Game reserves, where Matt and Kurt Helin of NBC Sports discuss who made it and who got snubbed, then conduct a mock draft of the All-Star starters and reserves, with Matt as LeBron James and Kurt as Stephen Curry.
Unlike the real All-Star Game draft, we do ours in public.
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) LeBron frustrated Cavaliers didn’t get Paul George (who may stay with Thunder). Last June, after falling to the Warriors in the Finals, LeBron James knew the Cavaliers needed a roster upgrade, and he recruited Paul George to push for a trade to Cleveland. Cavaliers’ GM David Griffin knew an upgrade was needed, too, and almost pulled off a coup — a three-way trade that would have brought Paul George and Eric Bledsoe to Cleveland. The deal would have sent Kyrie Irving and Channing Frye to Phoenix, but fell apart because the Suns and/or Pacers (depending on who you believe) kept moving the goal posts. Phoenix didn’t want to send the No. 4 pick to Indiana in the deal (they used it to pick Josh Jackson) and without that pick the Pacers were out. In the end, Irving was traded to Boston for Isaiah Thomas (who was out injured until early January and has still not found his form) and the Brooklyn pick, while George was traded to Oklahoma City for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.
“If you want to know what’s really pissing LeBron off, he felt like the Cavs could have had Paul George and Eric Bledsoe,” Windhorst said.
To be fair, it was not the Cavaliers that pulled out of that trade, they tried, but three-way trades are hard because three teams have to feel like they won. Phoenix wanted to rebuild with youth for the long term, not prop themselves up for a season or two with Irving. The Pacers were always looking for the best deal.
“Russ is the reason why this decision is becoming even more easier to make, is the character Russ [has]. A stand-up guy, and he has his teammate’s back.”
And the hearts of Lakers fans just sank.
George’s decision on his future will hinge more on how he feels after the Thunder’s playoff run. Just as LeBron’s decision next summer hinges on how he perceives things after Cleveland’s postseason ends.
But it feels like their decisions are heading in different directions.
Thing is, Lillard is a deserving All-Star — averaging 5.3 points per game, defending better, and keeping the Trail Blazers in the playoff picture. He showed it on Wednesday night, dropping 31 points on the Timberwolves, while dishing out six assists, in a key Trail Blazers win. He had 13 of those points in the third quarter, when Portland put up 43 and pulled away.
3) Andre Drummond, Ben Simmons took All-Star snub frustrations out on opponents. Two guys with All-Star Game snub complaints — one far more legit than the other — took out their frustrations Wednesday night on their opponents.
Detroit’s Drummond has the right to feel snubbed — he has put up All-Star numbers this season. It’s not that easy because the guys ahead of him who did make it — Al Horford in Boston and Kristaps Porzingins in New York — also were very deserving, but Drummond should feel like the odd man out. Because he was. Drummond took out his frustrations on the Jazz, putting up 30 points, grabbing 24 rebounds, and blocking four shots (all while going up against Rudy Gobert for stretches). It was an All-Star level performance.
Ben Simmons also felt snubbed, although after a hot start his game has trailed off as the first half of the season wore on. More than that, the guys taken ahead of him either are having a monster season and can’t be denied (Victor Oladipo) or are having strong years with a history behind them of having stong years (Kyle Lowry, John Wall, Bradley Beal). Still, Simmons was frustrated and used that as fuel to rack up a triple-double — 19 points, 17 rebounds, 14 assists — against the Bulls.
PBT Extra: Cavaliers’ poor defense makes this slump different from past
We are all tempted to say “the Cavaliers will figure it out” because for the past few years we have seen them do just that — struggle at points during the season, put it together when it mattered and make a run to the NBA Finals.
This season feels different because Cleveland’s defense is so terrible.
In this PBT Extra I get into what is wrong in Cleveland and how pulling out of this tailspin may be much harder than in years past.