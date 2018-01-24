Rajon Rondo belatedly given tech for throwing towel in air as Bulls missed game-winning FT attempt (video)

The Pelicans beat the Bulls in a double-overtime thriller Monday, but Chicago nearly won in regulation. Justin Holiday drew a foul on a 3-point attempt with 0.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter and made the first two free throws to tie the game.

As Holiday attempted the third, Rajon Rondo – who has kicked at opponents and tried to high-five them to break their focus – threw his towel into the air from the bench. Holiday missed, and New Orleans won in extras.

NBA:

NOP’s R. Rondo assessed postgame bench misconduct technical foul for attempt to distract opposing FT shooter at 0.03/Q4 (game on 1/22). — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) January 24, 2018

Can you imagine the uproar if that technical foul had been called on the floor and Chicago got an extra free throw?

As is, the late technical foul and accompanying $2,000 fine is well worth however less likely Rondo’s towel toss made Holiday to convert and how it bolster’s Rondo’s reputation as someone who will do whatever it takes to win, no matter how silly.