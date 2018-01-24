AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Joel Embiid and Lonzo Ball headline Rising Stars rosters, but only one should

By Dan FeldmanJan 24, 2018, 6:37 PM EST
Joel Embiid is keenly aware people will eventually grow tired of him.

This oversaturation will contribute.

In his second season with the 76ers, Embiid is a – deserving – All-Star starter. He’s a very good player and a known commodity. He’ll be celebrated during the main even of All-Star weekend Sunday.

And also in a sideshow Friday.

The NBA released rosters for the Rising Stars Challenge, with rookies and sophomores divided into teams by nationality:

U.S.

World

NBA release:

The NBA’s assistant coaches chose the rosters … with each of the league’s 30 teams submitting one ballot per coaching staff.  Coaches selected four guards, four frontcourt players and two players at either position group for each team.  They also picked a minimum of three first-year NBA players and three second-year NBA players for each team.

The head coaches for the…Rising Stars will be the lead assistant coaches from the 2018 NBA All-Star Game coaching staffs.

I renew my annual plea to exclude sophomores. They’re too established to draw interest in this exhibition simply by playing, and, for the same reason, they don’t care enough to compete entertainingly.

There’s still mystery about many rookies barely more than halfway into their first season, and that would draw interest. People would prefer to see more of players like De'Aaron Fox, Milos Teodosic, Jonathan Isaac, Bam Adebayo, Jordan Bell and Josh Jackson – who all got squeezed out for second-year players.

My dismay with the format is even stronger this year, with such an impressive rookie class. It’s a wasted opportunity for the league.

But if you want to see Embiid care even less than he will during the All-Star game, tune in Feb. 16.

Rajon Rondo belatedly given tech for throwing towel in air as Bulls missed game-winning FT attempt (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 24, 2018, 7:37 PM EST
The Pelicans beat the Bulls in a double-overtime thriller Monday, but Chicago nearly won in regulation. Justin Holiday drew a foul on a 3-point attempt with 0.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter and made the first two free throws to tie the game.

As Holiday attempted the third, Rajon Rondo – who has kicked at opponents and tried to high-five them to break their focus – threw his towel into the air from the bench. Holiday missed, and New Orleans won in extras.

NBA:

Can you imagine the uproar if that technical foul had been called on the floor and Chicago got an extra free throw?

As is, the late technical foul and accompanying $2,000 fine is well worth however less likely Rondo’s towel toss made Holiday to convert and how it bolster’s Rondo’s reputation as someone who will do whatever it takes to win, no matter how silly.

Rumor: Isaiah Thomas led Cavaliers’ accusations of Kevin Love

AP Photo/Jim Mone
By Dan FeldmanJan 24, 2018, 5:00 PM EST
Several Cavaliers reportedly accused Kevin Love of faking illness to leave Cleveland’s loss to the Thunder early Saturday and miss practice Sunday.

Who would make such an allegation?

The first guess was LeBron James. He drives the Cavs’ discourse, and he has directed ire at Love many times over the last few years.

But maybe it was actually Isaiah Thomas, a friend of Love dating back to their AAU days together.

Frank Isola of the New York Daily News:

A source told The News that Isaiah Thomas led the charge against Love

Whether or not this report is true, it’s not good for the Cavaliers.

If it’s true, that means the tension in Cleveland is so high, even longtime friends are going at each other. That’s obviously an undesirable culture.

If it’s false – assuming Thomas didn’t leak inaccurate information that paints him in an unflattering light himself and trusting Isola at least to cite someone positioned to know, which I do – it means someone else tied to the Cavs smeared Thomas. Again, that much finger-pointing is toxic.

Report: Kings also open to trading Skal Labissiere, Malachi Richardson

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 24, 2018, 3:59 PM EST
There has been a lot of talk about the Kings trading veteran guard George Hill to the Cavaliers. The deal would send Channing Frye, Iman Shumpert and a draft pick (likely second round). That might work for the Kings, it saves them money down the road and nets them a pick.

But those are not the only players the Kings are willing to move, two of their young players — Skal Labissiere and Malachi Richardson — are available as well. Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee broke the story.

League sources said the Kings are exploring trades that would allow them to unload one or two young players, with second-year players Skal Labissiere and Malachi Richardson having been made available…

Richardson has been buried on the depth chart at guard behind a group that includes Bogdan Bogdanovic, Buddy Hield, Garrett Temple and Hill. Richardson was the 22nd pick out of Syracuse in the 2016 NBA draft.

Labissiere showed promise at power forward as a rookie, but has struggled to find his way this season. He scored a season-high 23 points in Monday’s loss at Charlotte. Labissiere, a Kentucky product, was also drafted in 2016, with the 28th overall pick.

I’m a little surprised to see Labissiere on the list, he is young, athletic, and has shown promise. I know they like what they have in Harry Giles (who will not play this season), and there’s a long way to go for Labissiere, but this seems quick to throw in the towel. Other teams should snap him up and take a shot at developing him.

These are the kind of deals we are more likely to see at the trade deadline — small ones moving end-of-the-bench guys, or some rotation players. The buzz around the league is nothing may happen with the big names on the market (DeAndre Jordan or Kemba Walker).

NBA would back legalized sports betting if it gets cut of the action

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJan 24, 2018, 3:02 PM EST
For years now, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has been out in front on the issue of legalized sports gambling. The logic has been that it’s inevitable, so the NBA (and other professional sports leagues) should be involved to help keep proper controls on everything.

Unsaid in all this? The NBA sees it as a massive new revenue stream.

Wednesday, NBA attorney Dan Spillane testified in front of a New York State Senate committee on the issue, and Brian Windhorst of ESPN has the details.

The NBA wants 1 percent of every bet made on its games in addition to other regulations, a request that could create massive revenue for the NBA and other sports leagues in the future.

Spillane also said the NBA wants more widespread access to gambling for its fans, pushing for bets to be made legal on smartphones and kiosks and not just inside casinos and racetracks. That would increase the amount of wagering and, in turn, create more revenue for the league under its desired plan.

“We have studied these issues at length,” Spillane said in his statement to lawmakers. “Our conclusion is that the time has come for a different approach that gives sports fans a safe and legal way to wager on sporting events while protecting the integrity of the underlying competitions.”

The state of New Jersey passed a law to legalize sports gambling, and that is currently before the Supreme Court. If the conservative court backs states rights, it would open the door to other states legalizing sports betting as well.

Silver has made it clear in the past what he wants is Congress to pass a national bill organizing sports gambling, so that there are not different rules state-to-state. While there’s some logic to that, good luck getting anything through this Congress, they could barely agree on paying for health care for children and made that a political football.

This is something to watch going forward, but now we have a good idea why the owners are okay with backing this.

 