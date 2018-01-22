Kevin Durant fires back, says Clint Capela’s job is “easy”

“We’re confident because we know if we’re doing what we’re supposed to do, we’re going to beat them… We are better than them.”

That was young Rockets center Clint Capela after the Rockets beat the Warriors last Saturday night, feeling confident.

Asked about it, Kevin Durant shot Capela down, saying he’s not the guy that should be commenting.

Kevin Durant on Clint Capela telling ESPN the Rockets are better than the Warriors: "His job is not as hard. When your job is that hard, you know you can't just come out there and say shit like that." Full quote pic.twitter.com/T13lvMucQL — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 22, 2018

There are no easy jobs in the NBA. It takes a lot of work physically, a good mental feel for the game, and the right opportunity just to get a chance. That said, some NBA jobs are simpler and more straightforward than others. On offense, Capela is not the ball handler and creator making a lot of decisions, things are simple for him — and he executes them. He’s shooting 66.6 percent this season — he does what he does well.

Houston took two of three from Golden State this season, and while that is far from doing it in a playoff series it should be a confidence boost for Houston if/when they go up against Golden State.