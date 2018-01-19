Complete NBA All-Star starter voting, from LeBron James to Mindaugas Kuzminskas

Remember Mindaugas Kuzminskas? The Knicks waived him early in the season and more than a month before All-Star voting even began.
He still received four fan votes – the most meager total of anyone the NBA counted.
By comparison, LeBron James received a league-high 2,638,294 fan votes (which made him a captain for the new draft), all 99 media votes and 220 player votes (curiously, fewer than Giannis Antetokounmpo).
You can dig through totals in each category for LeBron, Kuzminskas and everyone in between.
Each player’s rank in fan, player and media voting is given. Exact totals are in parenthesis. Players are sorted by their “score” – (fan rank * two + player rank + media rank)/four).
Eastern Conference guards
Eastern Conference frontcourt
Western Conference guards
Western Conference frontcourt
