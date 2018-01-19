AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

Complete NBA All-Star starter voting, from LeBron James to Mindaugas Kuzminskas

By Dan FeldmanJan 19, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
1 Comment

Remember Mindaugas Kuzminskas? The Knicks waived him early in the season and more than a month before All-Star voting even began.

He still received four fan votes – the most meager total of anyone the NBA counted.

By comparison, LeBron James received a league-high 2,638,294 fan votes (which made him a captain for the new draft), all 99 media votes and 220 player votes (curiously, fewer than Giannis Antetokounmpo).

You can dig through totals in each category for LeBron, Kuzminskas and everyone in between.

Each player’s rank in fan, player and media voting is given. Exact totals are in parenthesis. Players are sorted by their “score” – (fan rank * two + player rank + media rank)/four).

Eastern Conference guards

Player Fans Players Media Score
Kyrie Irving, BOS 1 (2,170,833) 1 (181) 1 (96) 1
DeMar DeRozan, TOR 2 (998,999) 2 (105) 2 (89) 2
Victor Oladipo, IND 4 (634,495) 3 (73) 3 (11) 3.5
Ben Simmons, PHI 3 (669,397) 6 (25) 6 (0) 4.5
John Wall, WAS 6 (542,836) 4 (57) 4 (1) 5
Bradley Beal, WAS 9 (269,238) 5 (43) 4 (1) 6.75
Isaiah Thomas, CLE 7 (449,091) 9 (17) 6 (0) 7.25
Kyle Lowry, TOR 8 (322,036) 7 (19) 6 (0) 7.25
Dwyane Wade, CLE 5 (617,271) 15 (6) 6 (0) 7.75
Eric Bledsoe, MIL 12 (124,232) 10 (10) 6 (0) 10
Kemba Walker, CHA 13 (100,632) 8 (18) 6 (0) 10
Jaylen Brown, BOS 10 (205,104) 15 (6) 6 (0) 10.25
Goran Dragic, MIA 15 (63,387) 13 (7) 6 (0) 12.25
Malcolm Brogdon, MIL 17 (39,598) 13 (7) 6 (0) 13.25
Spencer Dinwiddie, BKN 20 (30,782) 12 (8) 6 (0) 14.5
JJ Redick, PHI 19 (32,874) 18 (5) 6 (0) 15.5
Derrick Rose, CLE 11 (146,481) 36 (1) 6 (0) 16
D'Angelo Russell, BKN 18 (38,712) 24 (2) 6 (0) 16.5
Avery Bradley, DET 28 (19,318) 10 (10) 6 (0) 18
JR Smith, CLE 16 (49,454) 36 (1) 6 (0) 18.5
Lance Stephenson, IND 27 (21,254) 21 (3) 6 (0) 20.25
Kris Dunn, CHI 31 (16,981) 15 (6) 6 (0) 20.75
Kyle Korver, CLE 14 (99,576) 53 (0) 6 (0) 21.75
Frank Ntilikina, NYK 23 (28,456) 36 (1) 6 (0) 22
Zach LaVine, CHI 24 (27,614) 36 (1) 6 (0) 22.5
Dennis Schroder, ATL 25 (25,531) 36 (1) 6 (0) 23
Courtney Lee, NYK 26 (22,226) 36 (1) 6 (0) 23.5
T.J. McConnell, PHI 32 (14,657) 24 (2) 6 (0) 23.5
Jeremy Lin, BKN 21 (30,526) 53 (0) 6 (0) 25.25
Terry Rozier, BOS 30 (17,728) 36 (1) 6 (0) 25.5
Marcus Smart, BOS 22 (29,252) 53 (0) 6 (0) 25.75
Ron Baker, NYK 40 (10,238) 24 (2) 6 (0) 27.5
Reggie Jackson, DET 41 (9,937) 24 (2) 6 (0) 28
Darren Collison, IND 45 (7,092) 18 (5) 6 (0) 28.5
Jose Calderon, CLE 29 (19,280) 53 (0) 6 (0) 29.25
Nicolas Batum, CHA 44 (8,803) 24 (2) 6 (0) 29.5
Caris LeVert, BKN 49 (5,623) 20 (4) 6 (0) 31
Matthew Dellavedova, MIL 33 (13,206) 53 (0) 6 (0) 31.25
Marco Belinelli, ATL 34 (12,068) 53 (0) 6 (0) 31.75
Markelle Fultz, PHI 35 (11,551) 53 (0) 6 (0) 32.25
Jerian Grant, CHI 50 (5,412) 24 (2) 6 (0) 32.5
Kadeem Allen, BOS 36 (10,822) 53 (0) 6 (0) 32.75
Arron Afflalo, ORL 37 (10,621) 53 (0) 6 (0) 33.25
Tony Snell, MIL 53 (5,144) 21 (3) 6 (0) 33.25
Dion Waiters, MIA 38 (10,512) 53 (0) 6 (0) 33.75
Wayne Ellington, MIA 47 (6,247) 36 (1) 6 (0) 34
Jarrett Jack, NYK 39 (10,265) 53 (0) 6 (0) 34.25
Justin Holiday, CHI 55 (5,046) 24 (2) 6 (0) 35
Iman Shumpert, CLE 42 (8,894) 53 (0) 6 (0) 35.75
Elfrid Payton, ORL 57 (4,717) 24 (2) 6 (0) 36
Furkan Korkmaz, PHI 43 (8,823) 53 (0) 6 (0) 36.25
Tyler Johnson, MIA 52 (5,205) 36 (1) 6 (0) 36.5
Delon Wright, TOR 46 (6,757) 53 (0) 6 (0) 37.75
Fred VanVleet, TOR 48 (5,660) 53 (0) 6 (0) 38.75
Allen Crabbe, BKN 65 (4,044) 21 (3) 6 (0) 39.25
Cory Joseph, IND 64 (4,185) 24 (2) 6 (0) 39.5
Kent Bazemore, ATL 51 (5,336) 53 (0) 6 (0) 40.25
Mario Hezonja, ORL 61 (4,452) 36 (1) 6 (0) 41
Jeremy Lamb, CHA 54 (5,094) 53 (0) 6 (0) 41.75
Joe Harris, BKN 70 (3,705) 24 (2) 6 (0) 42.5
Tyler Dorsey, ATL 56 (4,754) 53 (0) 6 (0) 42.75
Justin Anderson, PHI 58 (4,655) 53 (0) 6 (0) 43.75
Luke Kennard, DET 67 (3,778) 36 (1) 6 (0) 44
Shane Larkin, BOS 59 (4,545) 53 (0) 6 (0) 44.25
Ryan Arcidiacono, CHI 60 (4,465) 53 (0) 6 (0) 44.75
Malik Monk, CHA 62 (4,432) 53 (0) 6 (0) 45.75
Treveon Graham, CHA 63 (4,227) 53 (0) 6 (0) 46.25
Langston Galloway, DET 74 (2,772) 36 (1) 6 (0) 47.5
David Nwaba, CHI 80 (2,201) 24 (2) 6 (0) 47.5
Jason Terry, MIL 66 (3,862) 53 (0) 6 (0) 47.75
Tim Frazier, WAS 82 (2,130) 24 (2) 6 (0) 48.5
Jabari Bird, BOS 68 (3,744) 53 (0) 6 (0) 48.75
John Holland, CLE 68 (3,744) 53 (0) 6 (0) 48.75
D.J. Augustin, ORL 71 (3,499) 53 (0) 6 (0) 50.25
Michael Carter-Williams, CHA 72 (3,194) 53 (0) 6 (0) 50.75
Jerryd Bayless, PHI 73 (2,853) 53 (0) 6 (0) 51.25
Cameron Payne, CHI 83 (1,955) 36 (1) 6 (0) 52
DeAndre Liggins, MIL 75 (2,512) 53 (0) 6 (0) 52.25
Jamel Artis, ORL 76 (2,489) 53 (0) 6 (0) 52.75
Ish Smith, DET 77 (2,425) 53 (0) 6 (0) 53.25
Antonio Blakeney, CHI 78 (2,328) 53 (0) 6 (0) 53.75
London Perrantes, CLE 79 (2,282) 53 (0) 6 (0) 54.25
Jodie Meeks, WAS 81 (2,131) 53 (0) 6 (0) 55.25
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, PHI 91 (1,722) 36 (1) 6 (0) 56
Sean Kilpatrick, MIL 92 (1,555) 36 (1) 6 (0) 56.5
Isaiah Taylor, ATL 84 (1,931) 53 (0) 6 (0) 56.75
Damyean Dotson, NYK 85 (1,929) 53 (0) 6 (0) 57.25
Lorenzo Brown, TOR 86 (1,906) 53 (0) 6 (0) 57.75
Malcolm Delaney, ATL 87 (1,850) 53 (0) 6 (0) 58.25
Sterling Brown, MIL 88 (1,817) 53 (0) 6 (0) 58.75
Joe Young, IND 89 (1,790) 53 (0) 6 (0) 59.25
Glenn Robinson III, IND 90 (1,775) 53 (0) 6 (0) 59.75
Derrick Jones Jr., MIA 101 (1,115) 36 (1) 6 (0) 61
Rashad Vaughn, MIL 93 (1,544) 53 (0) 6 (0) 61.25
Nik Stauskas, BKN 94 (1,493) 53 (0) 6 (0) 61.75
Dwight Buycks, DET 95 (1,286) 53 (0) 6 (0) 62.25
Marcus Paige, CHA 96 (1,262) 53 (0) 6 (0) 62.75
Sheldon Mac, WAS 97 (1,234) 53 (0) 6 (0) 63.25
Josh Magette, ATL 98 (1,203) 53 (0) 6 (0) 63.75
Derrick Walton Jr., MIA 107 (862) 36 (1) 6 (0) 64
Luis Montero, DET 99 (1,195) 53 (0) 6 (0) 64.25
Terrence Ross, ORL 100 (1,177) 53 (0) 6 (0) 64.75
Isaiah Whitehead, BKN 102 (1,091) 53 (0) 6 (0) 65.75
Quincy Pondexter, CHI 103 (1,053) 53 (0) 6 (0) 66.25
Shelvin Mack, ORL 104 (1,050) 53 (0) 6 (0) 66.75
Ramon Sessions 105 (1,035) 53 (0) 6 (0) 67.25
Rodney McGruder, MIA 106 (926) 53 (0) 6 (0) 67.75
Gary Payton II, LAL 108 (834) 53 (0) 6 (0) 68.75
James Young, PHI 109 (791) 53 (0) 6 (0) 69.25
Damien Wilkins, IND 110 (790) 53 (0) 6 (0) 69.75
Milton Doyle, BKN 111 (652) 53 (0) 6 (0) 70.25
Jacob Pullen, PHI 112 (548) 53 (0) 6 (0) 70.75
Julyan Stone, CHA 113 (453) 53 (0) 6 (0) 71.25
Edmond Sumner, IND 114 (444) 53 (0) 6 (0) 71.75
Xavier Munford, MIL 115 (427) 53 (0) 6 (0) 72.25
Trey Burke, NYK 116 (401) 53 (0) 6 (0) 72.75
Matt Williams Jr. 117 (207) 53 (0) 6 (0) 73.25
Yakuba Ouattara 118 (195) 53 (0) 6 (0) 73.75
Kay Felder, DET 119 (185) 53 (0) 6 (0) 74.25
Reggie Hearn – DET 120 (108) 53 (0) 6 (0) 74.75

Eastern Conference frontcourt

Player Fans Players Media Score
LeBron James, CLE 1 (2,638,294) 2 (220) 1 (99) 1.25
Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL 2 (2,530,211) 1 (226) 1 (99) 1.5
Joel Embiid, PHI 3 (1,285,587) 4 (94) 3 (66) 3.25
Kristaps Porzingis, NYK 4 (1,116,769) 3 (100) 4 (14) 3.75
Kevin Love, CLE 5 (771,929) 6 (31) 7 (2) 5.75
Al Horford, BOS 7 (384,936) 8 (18) 5 (13) 6.75
Andre Drummond, DET 9 (220,736) 5 (38) 6 (4) 7.25
Jayson Tatum, BOS 6 (422,620) 12 (13) 8 (0) 8
Enes Kanter, NYK 8 (294,926) 9 (17) 8 (0) 8.25
Dwight Howard, CHA 10 (186,844) 13 (10) 8 (0) 10.25
Khris Middleton, MIL 12 (109,913) 10 (14) 8 (0) 10.5
Serge Ibaka, TOR 11 (117,077) 23 (5) 8 (0) 13.25
Hassan Whiteside, MIA 13 (85,802) 23 (5) 8 (0) 14.25
Aaron Gordon, ORL 14 (82,507) 27 (4) 8 (0) 15.75
Tobias Harris, DET 26 (40,136) 7 (27) 8 (0) 16.75
Myles Turner, IND 22 (52,214) 17 (7) 8 (0) 17.25
Michael Beasley, NYK 18 (62,966) 27 (4) 8 (0) 17.75
Lauri Markkanen, CHI 25 (43,622) 15 (8) 8 (0) 18.25
Jonas Valanciunas, TOR 19 (62,472) 27 (4) 8 (0) 18.25
Otto Porter Jr., WAS 28 (36,302) 10 (14) 8 (0) 18.5
Gordon Hayward, BOS 16 (79,261) 36 (2) 8 (0) 19
Jeff Green, CLE 17 (70,349) 36 (2) 8 (0) 19.5
Dario Saric, PHI 27 (36,736) 17 (7) 8 (0) 19.75
Tim Hardaway Jr., NYK 20 (57,357) 36 (2) 8 (0) 21
Robert Covington, PHI 31 (31,097) 17 (7) 8 (0) 21.75
Cedi Osman, CLE 15 (80,610) 49 (1) 8 (0) 21.75
Marcin Gortat, WAS 35 (23,934) 17 (7) 8 (0) 23.75
Nikola Mirotic, CHI 29 (32,075) 36 (2) 8 (0) 25.5
Tristan Thompson, CLE 23 (48,564) 49 (1) 8 (0) 25.75
Bojan Bogdanovic, IND 41 (16,441) 17 (7) 8 (0) 26.75
Kelly Oubre Jr., WAS 33 (27,847) 34 (3) 8 (0) 27
Bam Adebayo, MIA 36 (21,028) 36 (2) 8 (0) 29
Thon Maker, MIL 38 (19,158) 36 (2) 8 (0) 30
Domantas Sabonis, IND 32 (27,989) 49 (1) 8 (0) 30.25
Jae Crowder, CLE 21 (55,405) 74 (0) 8 (0) 31
OG Anunoby, TOR 24 (44,290) 74 (0) 8 (0) 32.5
Markieff Morris, WAS 56 (9,492) 14 (9) 8 (0) 33.5
Boban Marjanovic, DET 45 (13,377) 36 (2) 8 (0) 33.5
Thaddeus Young, IND 53 (10,960) 22 (6) 8 (0) 34
John Henson, MIL 40 (16,459) 49 (1) 8 (0) 34.25
Quincy Acy, BKN 47 (12,948) 36 (2) 8 (0) 34.5
Aron Baynes, BOS 30 (31,523) 74 (0) 8 (0) 35.5
Robin Lopez, CHI 54 (10,517) 27 (4) 8 (0) 35.75
Josh Richardson, MIA 50 (12,167) 36 (2) 8 (0) 36
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, BKN 61 (8,255) 15 (8) 8 (0) 36.25
Jabari Parker, MIL 46 (13,373) 49 (1) 8 (0) 37.25
Marcus Morris, BOS 34 (25,191) 74 (0) 8 (0) 37.5
Ersan Ilyasova, ATL 37 (20,404) 74 (0) 8 (0) 39
Jarrett Allen, BKN 51 (11,705) 49 (1) 8 (0) 39.75
CJ Miles, TOR 39 (17,766) 74 (0) 8 (0) 40
James Johnson, MIA 66 (7,535) 23 (5) 8 (0) 40.75
Jahlil Okafor, BKN 64 (7,831) 27 (4) 8 (0) 40.75
Willy Hernangomez, NYK 60 (8,439) 36 (2) 8 (0) 41
Norman Powell, TOR 42 (15,432) 74 (0) 8 (0) 41.5
Channing Frye, CLE 43 (14,331) 74 (0) 8 (0) 42
Jakob Poeltl, TOR 44 (13,464) 74 (0) 8 (0) 42.5
DeMarre Carroll, BKN 70 (6,425) 23 (5) 8 (0) 42.75
Kyle O'Quinn, NYK 68 (6,764) 27 (4) 8 (0) 42.75
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, CHA 57 (9,353) 49 (1) 8 (0) 42.75
Doug McDermott, NYK 59 (8,558) 49 (1) 8 (0) 43.75
Nikola Vucevic, ORL 48 (12,734) 74 (0) 8 (0) 44.5
Daniel Theis, BOS 49 (12,290) 74 (0) 8 (0) 45
Jonathon Simmons, ORL 52 (11,665) 74 (0) 8 (0) 46.5
Frank Kaminsky, CHA 67 (6,875) 49 (1) 8 (0) 47.75
Pascal Siakam, TOR 55 (10,131) 74 (0) 8 (0) 48
Evan Fournier, ORL 58 (9,177) 74 (0) 8 (0) 49.5
Bismack Biyombo, ORL 73 (5,841) 49 (1) 8 (0) 50.75
Trevor Booker, PHI 74 (5,828) 49 (1) 8 (0) 51.25
Kelly Olynyk, MIA 62 (8,008) 74 (0) 8 (0) 51.5
Dwayne Bacon, CHA 75 (5,716) 49 (1) 8 (0) 51.75
Bobby Portis, CHI 82 (4,638) 36 (2) 8 (0) 52
Nicolas Brussino 63 (7,945) 74 (0) 8 (0) 52
Ike Anigbogu, IND 76 (5,391) 49 (1) 8 (0) 52.25
Joakim Noah, NYK 65 (7,548) 74 (0) 8 (0) 53
Denzel Valentine, CHI 78 (5,049) 49 (1) 8 (0) 53.25
Al Jefferson, IND 85 (4,147) 36 (2) 8 (0) 53.5
John Collins, ATL 69 (6,509) 74 (0) 8 (0) 55
James Michael McAdoo 83 (4,564) 49 (1) 8 (0) 55.75
Dewayne Dedmon, ATL 71 (6,074) 74 (0) 8 (0) 56
Mike Scott, WAS 72 (6,020) 74 (0) 8 (0) 56.5
Alex Poythress, IND 94 (3,290) 36 (2) 8 (0) 58
TJ Leaf, IND 88 (3,903) 49 (1) 8 (0) 58.25
Bruno Caboclo, TOR 77 (5,071) 74 (0) 8 (0) 59
Semi Ojeleye, BOS 90 (3,673) 49 (1) 8 (0) 59.25
Lucas Nogueira, TOR 79 (4,980) 74 (0) 8 (0) 60
Udonis Haslem, MIA 80 (4,702) 74 (0) 8 (0) 60.5
Cristiano Felicio, CHI 81 (4,693) 74 (0) 8 (0) 61
Taurean Prince, ATL 96 (3,149) 49 (1) 8 (0) 62.25
Luke Babbitt, ATL 84 (4,245) 74 (0) 8 (0) 62.5
Guerschon Yabusele, BOS 86 (4,124) 74 (0) 8 (0) 63.5
Ante Zizic, CLE 87 (3,905) 74 (0) 8 (0) 64
Amir Johnson, PHI 100 (3,068) 49 (1) 8 (0) 64.25
Stanley Johnson, DET 108 (2,695) 34 (3) 8 (0) 64.5
Richaun Holmes, PHI 89 (3,689) 74 (0) 8 (0) 65
AJ Hammons, MIA 91 (3,584) 74 (0) 8 (0) 66
Tyler Zeller, BKN 115 (2,105) 27 (4) 8 (0) 66.25
Lance Thomas, NYK 104 (2,852) 49 (1) 8 (0) 66.25
Tomas Satoransky, WAS 92 (3,423) 74 (0) 8 (0) 66.5
Cody Zeller, CHA 93 (3,332) 74 (0) 8 (0) 67
Abdel Nader, BOS 95 (3,258) 74 (0) 8 (0) 68
Justise Winslow, MIA 97 (3,113) 74 (0) 8 (0) 69
Marreese Speights, ORL 98 (3,110) 74 (0) 8 (0) 69.5
Timofey Mozgov, BKN 99 (3,073) 74 (0) 8 (0) 70
Marvin Williams, CHA 112 (2,393) 49 (1) 8 (0) 70.25
Paul Zipser, CHI 101 (3,020) 74 (0) 8 (0) 71
Anthony Tolliver, DET 114 (2,180) 49 (1) 8 (0) 71.25
DeAndre’ Bembry, ATL 102 (3,000) 74 (0) 8 (0) 71.5
Reggie Bullock, DET 103 (2,864) 74 (0) 8 (0) 72
Isaiah Hicks, NYK 105 (2,720) 74 (0) 8 (0) 73
Tyler Cavanaugh, ATL 118 (1,896) 49 (1) 8 (0) 73.25
Joel Bolomboy, MIL 106 (2,716) 74 (0) 8 (0) 73.5
D.J. Wilson, MIL 107 (2,713) 74 (0) 8 (0) 74
Mirza Teletovic, MIL 109 (2,614) 74 (0) 8 (0) 75
Ian Mahinmi, WAS 110 (2,534) 74 (0) 8 (0) 75.5
Henry Ellenson, DET 111 (2,396) 74 (0) 8 (0) 76
Khem Birch, ORL 113 (2,197) 74 (0) 8 (0) 77
Jonathan Isaac, ORL 116 (2,080) 74 (0) 8 (0) 78.5
Jason Smith, WAS 117 (2,010) 74 (0) 8 (0) 79
Johnny O'Bryant III, CHA 130 (1,109) 49 (1) 8 (0) 79.25
Luke Kornet, NYK 119 (1,840) 74 (0) 8 (0) 80
Miles Plumlee, ATL 120 (1,577) 74 (0) 8 (0) 80.5
Chris McCullough, WAS 121 (1,487) 74 (0) 8 (0) 81
Eric Moreland, DET 134 (630) 49 (1) 8 (0) 81.25
Alfonzo McKinnie, TOR 122 (1,467) 74 (0) 8 (0) 81.5
Mangok Mathiang, CHA 123 (1,268) 74 (0) 8 (0) 82
Jon Leuer, DET 123 (1,268) 74 (0) 8 (0) 82
Okaro White, MIA 125 (1,263) 74 (0) 8 (0) 83
Jordan Mickey, MIA 126 (1,250) 74 (0) 8 (0) 83.5
Devin Robinson, WAS 127 (1,232) 74 (0) 8 (0) 84
Wes Iwundu, ORL 128 (1,211) 74 (0) 8 (0) 84.5
Malcolm Miller, TOR 129 (1,143) 74 (0) 8 (0) 85
Adreian Payne, ORL 131 (873) 74 (0) 8 (0) 86
Jacob Wiley, BKN 132 (794) 74 (0) 8 (0) 86.5
Mike Muscala, ATL 133 (677) 74 (0) 8 (0) 87
Mike Young, WAS 135 (612) 74 (0) 8 (0) 88
Ben Moore, IND 136 (267) 74 (0) 8 (0) 88.5
Andrew White, ATL 137 (104) 74 (0) 8 (0) 89
James Webb III, BKN 138 (56) 74 (0) 8 (0) 89.5
Mindaugas Kuzminskas 139 (4) 74 (0) 8 (0) 90

Western Conference guards

Player Fans Players Media Score
Stephen Curry, GSW 1 (2,379,494) 1 (146) 2 (83) 1.25
James Harden, HOU 3 (1,486,830) 2 (141) 1 (94) 2.25
Russell Westbrook, OKC 4 (1,241,129) 3 (102) 3 (17) 3.5
Manu Ginobili, SAS 2 (1,808,860) 8 (20) 7 (0) 4.75
Klay Thompson, GSW 5 (1,239,768) 9 (17) 5 (1) 6
Chris Paul, HOU 7 (562,428) 7 (21) 5 (1) 6.5
Damian Lillard, POR 8 (439,462) 4 (27) 7 (0) 6.75
Jimmy Butler, MIN 9 (329,435) 6 (22) 4 (2) 7
Devin Booker, PHO 10 (268,041) 4 (27) 7 (0) 7.75
Lonzo Ball, LAL 6 (607,961) 13 (9) 7 (0) 8
Tony Parker, SAS 12 (139,487) 16 (6) 7 (0) 11.75
CJ McCollum, POR 15 (96,818) 10 (12) 7 (0) 11.75
Donovan Mitchell, UTA 13 (139,468) 15 (8) 7 (0) 12
Lou Williams, LAC 17 (70,050) 10 (12) 7 (0) 12.75
Jordan Clarkson, LAL 11 (188,834) 33 (1) 7 (0) 15.5
Eric Gordon, HOU 14 (123,412) 27 (2) 7 (0) 15.5
Andre Roberson, OKC 18 (63,984) 22 (3) 7 (0) 16.25
Vince Carter, SAC 20 (49,215) 22 (3) 7 (0) 17.25
Rajon Rondo, NOP 23 (35,281) 16 (6) 7 (0) 17.25
Patty Mills, SAS 22 (36,836) 27 (2) 7 (0) 19.5
J.J. Barea, DAL 25 (32,164) 22 (3) 7 (0) 19.75
Alex Abrines, OKC 27 (25,921) 20 (4) 7 (0) 20.25
Danny Green, SAS 21 (48,661) 33 (1) 7 (0) 20.5
Tyreke Evans, MEM 33 (16,138) 10 (12) 7 (0) 20.75
Bogdan Bogdanovic, SAC 24 (33,842) 33 (1) 7 (0) 22
Nick Young, GSW 16 (79,650) 52 (0) 7 (0) 22.75
Shaun Livingston, GSW 19 (50,631) 52 (0) 7 (0) 24.25
Ricky Rubio, UTA 32 (16,243) 27 (2) 7 (0) 24.5
Seth Curry, DAL 30 (17,834) 33 (1) 7 (0) 25
Jrue Holiday, NOP 39 (13,508) 16 (6) 7 (0) 25.25
De'Aaron Fox, SAC 31 (17,127) 33 (1) 7 (0) 25.5
Jamal Crawford, MIN 34 (15,414) 27 (2) 7 (0) 25.5
Jamal Murray, DEN 41 (13,391) 13 (9) 7 (0) 25.5
Milos Teodosic, LAC 26 (26,374) 52 (0) 7 (0) 27.75
Patrick McCaw, GSW 28 (21,266) 52 (0) 7 (0) 28.75
Mike Conley, MEM 43 (11,835) 22 (3) 7 (0) 28.75
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, LAL 38 (13,760) 33 (1) 7 (0) 29
Dennis Smith Jr., DAL 29 (21,205) 52 (0) 7 (0) 29.25
Gary Harris, DEN 42 (13,348) 27 (2) 7 (0) 29.5
Jeff Teague, MIN 46 (9,947) 20 (4) 7 (0) 29.75
Gerald Green, HOU 40 (13,500) 33 (1) 7 (0) 30
Rodney Hood, UTA 47 (7,742) 19 (5) 7 (0) 30
Tony Allen, NOP 47 (7,742) 22 (3) 7 (0) 30.75
Dejounte Murray, SAS 35 (15,023) 52 (0) 7 (0) 32.25
Raymond Felton, OKC 36 (14,490) 52 (0) 7 (0) 32.75
Bryn Forbes, SAS 37 (13,878) 52 (0) 7 (0) 33.25
Tyler Ulis, PHO 54 (4,452) 27 (2) 7 (0) 35.5
Tyus Jones, MIN 52 (5,782) 33 (1) 7 (0) 36
Josh Hart, LAL 44 (11,383) 52 (0) 7 (0) 36.75
Terrance Ferguson, OKC 45 (11,378) 52 (0) 7 (0) 37.25
Will Barton, DEN 55 (4,106) 33 (1) 7 (0) 37.5
Austin Rivers, LAC 49 (7,073) 52 (0) 7 (0) 39.25
Brandon Paul, SAS 59 (3,256) 33 (1) 7 (0) 39.5
Quinn Cook, GSW 50 (6,902) 52 (0) 7 (0) 39.75
Patrick Beverley, LAC 51 (6,725) 52 (0) 7 (0) 40.25
Yogi Ferrell, DAL 53 (4,502) 52 (0) 7 (0) 41.25
Buddy Hield, SAC 56 (4,002) 52 (0) 7 (0) 42.75
Wesley Matthews, DAL 66 (2,624) 33 (1) 7 (0) 43
Alex Caruso, LAL 57 (3,698) 52 (0) 7 (0) 43.25
Joe Johnson, UTA 58 (3,363) 52 (0) 7 (0) 43.75
Derrick White, SAS 60 (3,228) 52 (0) 7 (0) 44.75
Wade Baldwin IV, POR 61 (3,056) 52 (0) 7 (0) 45.25
Dante Exum, UTA 62 (2,929) 52 (0) 7 (0) 45.75
Shabazz Napier, POR 63 (2,921) 52 (0) 7 (0) 46.25
Tyler Ennis, LAL 64 (2,883) 52 (0) 7 (0) 46.75
Vander Blue, LAL 65 (2,765) 52 (0) 7 (0) 47.25
George Hill, SAC 75 (2,089) 33 (1) 7 (0) 47.5
Malik Beasley, DEN 67 (2,554) 52 (0) 7 (0) 48.25
Briante Weber, HOU 77 (1,963) 33 (1) 7 (0) 48.5
Marcus Georges-Hunt, MIN 68 (2,505) 52 (0) 7 (0) 48.75
Frank Mason, SAC 69 (2,389) 52 (0) 7 (0) 49.25
E'Twaun Moore, NOP 70 (2,338) 52 (0) 7 (0) 49.75
Alec Burks, UTA 71 (2,300) 52 (0) 7 (0) 50.25
Pat Connaughton, POR 81 (1,775) 33 (1) 7 (0) 50.5
Bobby Brown 72 (2,221) 52 (0) 7 (0) 50.75
Darrun Hilliard, SAS 73 (2,187) 52 (0) 7 (0) 51.25
Daniel Hamilton, OKC 83 (1,727) 33 (1) 7 (0) 51.5
Brandon Knight, PHO 74 (2,127) 52 (0) 7 (0) 51.75
Emmanuel Mudiay, DEN 85 (1,671) 33 (1) 7 (0) 52.5
Evan Turner, POR 76 (1,985) 52 (0) 7 (0) 52.75
Aaron Brooks, MIN 87 (1,613) 33 (1) 7 (0) 53.5
Mario Chalmers, MEM 78 (1,933) 52 (0) 7 (0) 53.75
Isaiah Canaan, PHO 79 (1,855) 52 (0) 7 (0) 54.25
Demetrius Jackson, HOU 80 (1,832) 52 (0) 7 (0) 54.75
Sindarius Thornwell, LAC 90 (1,354) 33 (1) 7 (0) 55
Raul Neto, UTA 82 (1,742) 52 (0) 7 (0) 55.75
Troy Daniels, PHO 84 (1,694) 52 (0) 7 (0) 56.75
Jawun Evans, LAC 86 (1,622) 52 (0) 7 (0) 57.75
PJ Dozier, OKC 88 (1,610) 52 (0) 7 (0) 58.75
C.J. Williams, LAC 89 (1,522) 52 (0) 7 (0) 59.25
Devin Harris, DAL 91 (1,352) 52 (0) 7 (0) 60.25
Shabazz Muhammad, MIN 92 (1,303) 52 (0) 7 (0) 60.75
Ian Clark, NOP 93 (1,266) 52 (0) 7 (0) 61.25
Frank Jackson, NOP 94 (1,144) 52 (0) 7 (0) 61.75
Kobi Simmons, MEM 95 (1,055) 52 (0) 7 (0) 62.25
Andrew Harrison, MEM 96 (972) 52 (0) 7 (0) 62.75
Wayne Selden, MEM 106 (581) 33 (1) 7 (0) 63
Mike James, NOP 97 (942) 52 (0) 7 (0) 63.25
Jameer Nelson, NOP 98 (893) 52 (0) 7 (0) 63.75
Torrey Craig, DEN 99 (848) 52 (0) 7 (0) 64.25
Naz Mitrou-Long, UTA 100 (846) 52 (0) 7 (0) 64.75
Tyrone Wallace, LAC 101 (749) 52 (0) 7 (0) 65.25
Ben McLemore, MEM 102 (744) 52 (0) 7 (0) 65.75
Davon Reed, PHO 103 (669) 52 (0) 7 (0) 66.25
Monte Morris, DEN 104 (653) 52 (0) 7 (0) 66.75
Malachi Richardson, SAC 105 (601) 52 (0) 7 (0) 67.25
Garrett Temple, SAC 107 (580) 52 (0) 7 (0) 68.25
CJ Wilcox, POR 108 (529) 52 (0) 7 (0) 68.75
Nate Wolters, UTA 109 (514) 52 (0) 7 (0) 69.25
Charles Cooke, NOP 110 (446) 52 (0) 7 (0) 69.75
RJ Hunter, HOU 111 (133) 52 (0) 7 (0) 70.25
Antonius Cleveland 112 (19) 52 (0) 7 (0) 70.75

Western Conference frontcourt

Player Fans Players Media Score
Kevin Durant, GSW 1 (2,238,406) 1 (204) 1 (98) 1
Anthony Davis, NOP 3 (1,088,230) 2 (150) 2 (73) 2.5
DeMarcus Cousins, NOP 4 (922,269) 3 (114) 4 (34) 3.75
Draymond Green, GSW 2 (1,135,478) 7 (41) 6 (13) 4.25
Paul George, OKC 5 (881,287) 6 (48) 7 (4) 5.75
LaMarcus Aldridge, SAS 8 (578,853) 4 (65) 3 (40) 5.75
Karl-Anthony Towns, MIN 9 (552,376) 5 (58) 4 (34) 6.75
Kawhi Leonard, SAS 6 (741,838) 8 (34) 9 (0) 7.25
Carmelo Anthony, OKC 7 (612,021) 9 (29) 9 (0) 8
Kyle Kuzma, LAL 10 (524,927) 12 (16) 9 (0) 10.25
Steven Adams, OKC 11 (360,822) 10 (27) 9 (0) 10.25
Clint Capela, HOU 15 (175,917) 13 (15) 8 (1) 12.75
Blake Griffin, LAC 14 (194,045) 18 (8) 9 (0) 13.75
Brandon Ingram, LAL 13 (230,653) 22 (5) 9 (0) 14.25
Pau Gasol, SAS 16 (158,330) 17 (9) 9 (0) 14.5
Andrew Wiggins, MIN 17 (138,754) 16 (10) 9 (0) 14.75
DeAndre Jordan, LAC 20 (120,399) 13 (15) 9 (0) 15.5
Nikola Jokic, DEN 22 (114,929) 15 (14) 9 (0) 17
Marc Gasol, MEM 24 (80,251) 11 (18) 9 (0) 17
Jordan Bell, GSW 19 (130,915) 24 (4) 9 (0) 17.75
Zaza Pachulia, GSW 18 (134,204) 29 (3) 9 (0) 18.5
Dirk Nowitzki, DAL 23 (98,794) 19 (7) 9 (0) 18.5
Trevor Ariza, HOU 25 (70,852) 24 (4) 9 (0) 20.75
Rudy Gay, SAS 28 (51,456) 35 (2) 9 (0) 25
Ryan Anderson, HOU 34 (33,494) 24 (4) 9 (0) 25.25
Omri Casspi, GSW 30 (47,561) 35 (2) 9 (0) 26
Jusuf Nurkic, POR 36 (26,211) 24 (4) 9 (0) 26.25
Andre Iguodala, GSW 12 (258,417) 74 (0) 9 (0) 26.75
David West, GSW 26 (66,991) 47 (1) 9 (0) 27
Julius Randle, LAL 29 (48,239) 47 (1) 9 (0) 28.5
Taj Gibson, MIN 44 (15,417) 20 (6) 9 (0) 29.25
Rudy Gobert, UTA 31 (43,741) 47 (1) 9 (0) 29.5
Harrison Barnes, DAL 37 (24,636) 35 (2) 9 (0) 29.5
PJ Tucker, HOU 39 (21,879) 35 (2) 9 (0) 30.5
Joe Ingles, UTA 42 (18,366) 29 (3) 9 (0) 30.5
Zhou Qi, HOU 21 (117,623) 74 (0) 9 (0) 31.25
TJ Warren, PHO 48 (12,473) 20 (6) 9 (0) 31.25
Brook Lopez, LAL 41 (18,907) 35 (2) 9 (0) 31.5
Zach Randolph, SAC 50 (12,280) 22 (5) 9 (0) 32.75
JaVale McGee, GSW 27 (65,755) 74 (0) 9 (0) 34.25
Kosta Koufos, SAC 45 (13,819) 47 (1) 9 (0) 36.5
Al-Farouq Aminu, POR 51 (11,032) 35 (2) 9 (0) 36.5
Cole Aldrich, MIN 54 (8,972) 29 (3) 9 (0) 36.5
Kyle Anderson, SAS 32 (38,335) 74 (0) 9 (0) 36.75
Davis Bertans, SAS 33 (33,674) 74 (0) 9 (0) 37.25
Larry Nance Jr., LAL 35 (33,442) 74 (0) 9 (0) 38.25
Tyson Chandler, PHO 55 (8,573) 35 (2) 9 (0) 38.5
Alexis Ajinca, NOP 56 (8,007) 35 (2) 9 (0) 39
Ed Davis, POR 62 (6,920) 24 (4) 9 (0) 39.25
Nene Hilario, HOU 38 (22,502) 74 (0) 9 (0) 39.75
Nemanja Bjelica, MIN 52 (10,690) 47 (1) 9 (0) 40
Paul Millsap, DEN 53 (10,388) 47 (1) 9 (0) 40.5
Georgios Papagiannis, SAC 40 (20,082) 74 (0) 9 (0) 40.75
Luc Mbah a Moute, HOU 43 (15,856) 74 (0) 9 (0) 42.25
Willie Cauley-Stein, SAC 57 (7,657) 47 (1) 9 (0) 42.5
Josh Jackson, PHO 59 (7,263) 47 (1) 9 (0) 43.5
Jerami Grant, OKC 46 (13,536) 74 (0) 9 (0) 43.75
Derrick Favors, UTA 47 (12,491) 74 (0) 9 (0) 44.25
Omer Asik, NOP 61 (6,996) 47 (1) 9 (0) 44.5
Marquese Chriss, PHO 71 (5,039) 29 (3) 9 (0) 45
Danilo Gallinari, LAC 49 (12,296) 74 (0) 9 (0) 45.25
Joffrey Lauvergne, SAS 70 (5,132) 35 (2) 9 (0) 46
Maurice Harkless, POR 72 (4,979) 35 (2) 9 (0) 47
Dragan Bender, PHO 68 (5,277) 47 (1) 9 (0) 48
Nick Collison, OKC 58 (7,445) 74 (0) 9 (0) 49.75
Kevon Looney, GSW 60 (7,166) 74 (0) 9 (0) 50.75
Ekpe Udoh, UTA 84 (3,951) 29 (3) 9 (0) 51.5
Matt Costello, SAS 76 (4,598) 47 (1) 9 (0) 52
Tarik Black, HOU 63 (6,575) 74 (0) 9 (0) 52.25
Andrew Bogut, LAL 64 (5,790) 74 (0) 9 (0) 52.75
Damian Jones, GSW 78 (4,328) 47 (1) 9 (0) 53
Thomas Bryant, LAL 65 (5,699) 74 (0) 9 (0) 53.25
Patrick Patterson, OKC 66 (5,601) 74 (0) 9 (0) 53.75
Zach Collins, POR 86 (3,832) 35 (2) 9 (0) 54
Kenneth Faried, DEN 67 (5,597) 74 (0) 9 (0) 54.25
Ivica Zubac, LAL 81 (4,169) 47 (1) 9 (0) 54.5
Trey Lyles, DEN 82 (4,048) 47 (1) 9 (0) 55
Sam Dekker, LAC 69 (5,274) 74 (0) 9 (0) 55.25
Corey Brewer, LAL 73 (4,972) 74 (0) 9 (0) 57.25
Chris Boucher, GSW 74 (4,751) 74 (0) 9 (0) 57.75
Gorgui Dieng, MIN 88 (3,611) 47 (1) 9 (0) 58
Juan Hernangomez, DEN 75 (4,605) 74 (0) 9 (0) 58.25
Richard Jefferson, DEN 77 (4,501) 74 (0) 9 (0) 59.25
Maxi Kleber, DAL 79 (4,220) 74 (0) 9 (0) 60.25
Josh Huestis, OKC 80 (4,188) 74 (0) 9 (0) 60.75
Greg Monroe, PHO 83 (4,007) 74 (0) 9 (0) 62.25
Montrezl Harrell, LAC 85 (3,892) 74 (0) 9 (0) 63.25
Darius Miller, NOP 99 (2,707) 47 (1) 9 (0) 63.5
Luol Deng, LAL 87 (3,690) 74 (0) 9 (0) 64.25
Dwight Powell, DAL 101 (2,579) 47 (1) 9 (0) 64.5
Jonas Jerebko, UTA 89 (3,505) 74 (0) 9 (0) 65.25
Thabo Sefolosha, UTA 90 (3,330) 74 (0) 9 (0) 65.75
Justin Jackson, SAC 104 (2,356) 47 (1) 9 (0) 66
Meyers Leonard, POR 91 (3,264) 74 (0) 9 (0) 66.25
Harry Giles, SAC 92 (3,200) 74 (0) 9 (0) 66.75
Skal Labissiere, SAC 93 (3,107) 74 (0) 9 (0) 67.25
Dillon Brooks, MEM 94 (3,090) 74 (0) 9 (0) 67.75
Noah Vonleh, POR 95 (2,968) 74 (0) 9 (0) 68.25
Kyle Singler, OKC 96 (2,907) 74 (0) 9 (0) 68.75
Alex Len, PHO 97 (2,790) 74 (0) 9 (0) 69.25
Deyonta Davis, MEM 120 (1,367) 29 (3) 9 (0) 69.5
Wilson Chandler, DEN 98 (2,768) 74 (0) 9 (0) 69.75
Nerlens Noel, DAL 113 (1,799) 47 (1) 9 (0) 70.5
Mason Plumlee, DEN 100 (2,622) 74 (0) 9 (0) 70.75
James Ennis III, MEM 114 (1,732) 47 (1) 9 (0) 71
Royce O'Neale, UTA 121 (1,364) 35 (2) 9 (0) 71.5
Darrell Arthur, DEN 102 (2,523) 74 (0) 9 (0) 71.75
Dakari Johnson, OKC 116 (1,694) 47 (1) 9 (0) 72
Troy Williams, HOU 103 (2,386) 74 (0) 9 (0) 72.25
Chandler Parsons, MEM 105 (2,353) 74 (0) 9 (0) 73.25
JaMychal Green, MEM 106 (2,306) 74 (0) 9 (0) 73.75
Anthony Brown, MIN 106 (2,306) 74 (0) 9 (0) 73.75
Caleb Swanigan, POR 108 (2,266) 74 (0) 9 (0) 74.75
Salah Mejri, DAL 109 (2,264) 74 (0) 9 (0) 75.25
Willie Reed, LAC 123 (1,217) 47 (1) 9 (0) 75.5
Dante Cunningham, NOP 110 (2,067) 74 (0) 9 (0) 75.75
Brice Johnson, LAC 124 (1,090) 47 (1) 9 (0) 76
Chinanu Onuaku, HOU 111 (2,012) 74 (0) 9 (0) 76.25
Jared Dudley, PHO 112 (1,806) 74 (0) 9 (0) 76.75
JaKarr Sampson, SAC 128 (1,020) 47 (1) 9 (0) 78
Wesley Johnson, LAC 115 (1,718) 74 (0) 9 (0) 78.25
Tony Bradley, UTA 117 (1,692) 74 (0) 9 (0) 79.25
Jack Cooley, SAC 131 (956) 47 (1) 9 (0) 79.5
Jake Layman, POR 118 (1,684) 74 (0) 9 (0) 79.75
Solomon Hill, NOP 119 (1,380) 74 (0) 9 (0) 80.25
Tyler Lydon, DEN 135 (850) 47 (1) 9 (0) 81.5
Dorian Finney-Smith, DAL 122 (1,291) 74 (0) 9 (0) 81.75
Brandan Wright, MEM 138 (739) 47 (1) 9 (0) 83
Justin Patton, MIN 125 (1,081) 74 (0) 9 (0) 83.25
Jamil Wilson, LAC 126 (1,054) 74 (0) 9 (0) 83.75
Eric Griffin 127 (1,024) 74 (0) 9 (0) 84.25
Cheick Diallo, NOP 129 (963) 74 (0) 9 (0) 85.25
Danuel House, PHO 130 (962) 74 (0) 9 (0) 85.75
Erik McCree, UTA 132 (923) 74 (0) 9 (0) 86.75
Josh McRoberts, DAL 133 (918) 74 (0) 9 (0) 87.25
Jarell Martin, MEM 134 (917) 74 (0) 9 (0) 87.75
Alan Williams, PHO 136 (823) 74 (0) 9 (0) 88.75
Ivan Rabb, MEM 137 (796) 74 (0) 9 (0) 89.25
Kyle Collinsworth, DAL 139 (685) 74 (0) 9 (0) 90.25
Alec Peters, PHO 140 (646) 74 (0) 9 (0) 90.75
Jalen Jones, NOP 141 (617) 74 (0) 9 (0) 91.25
Johnathan Motley, DAL 142 (608) 74 (0) 9 (0) 91.75
Vincent Hunter, MEM 143 (604) 74 (0) 9 (0) 92.25
Myke Henry, MEM 144 (316) 74 (0) 9 (0) 92.75
Jeff Withey 145 (136) 74 (0) 9 (0) 93.25
Amile Jefferson, MIN 146 (70) 74 (0) 9 (0) 93.75

Media voters

Marv Albert (Turner)
David Aldridge (Turner)
Sam Amick (USA Today)
Kevin Arnovitz (ESPN.com)
Steve Aschburner (NBA.com)
Brent Barry (Turner)
Jon Barry (ESPN Radio)
Michelle Beadle (ABC/ESPN)
Howard Beck (Bleacher Report)
Sherrod Blakeley (CSNNE.com)
Stefan Bondy (New York Daily News)
Scott Bordow (Arizona Republic)
Mike Breen (ABC/ESPN)
Chris Broussard (Fox Sports)
Clifton Brown (Indianapolis Star)
Hubie Brown (ABC/ESPN)
Ric Bucher (Bleacher Report)
Doris Burke (ABC/ESPN)
PJ Carlesimo (ESPN Radio)
Davide Chinellato (LaGazetta Dello Sport)
Joe Cowley (Chicago Sun-Times)
Brett Dawson (The Oklahoman)
Sean Deveney (The Sporting News)
Amin Elhassan (ESPN.com)
Vince Ellis (Detroit Free Press)
Paul Flannery (SB Nation)
Mike Ganter (The Toronto Sun)
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude (Turner)
Ben Golliver (Sports Illustrated)
Vince Goodwill (CSNChicago.com)
Michael Grange (Rogers Sportsnet)
Jared Greenberg (Turner)
Will Guillory (New Orleans Times Picayune)
Kevin Harlan (Turner)
Chris Haynes (ESPN.com)
Kurt Helin (NBCSports.com)
Chase Hughes (NBCSportsWashington.com)
Frank Isola (Sirius Radio/New York Daily News)
Mark Jackson (ABC/ESPN)
Lee Jenkins (Sports Illustrated)
Ernie Johnson (Turner)
Jason Jones (Sacramento Bee)
Tony Jones (Salt Lake Tribune)
Mark Kestecher (ESPN Radio)
Nira Kihurana (Excelsior)
Jon Krawczynski (The Athletic)
Kristen Ledlow (Turner)
Connor Letourneau (San Francisco Chronicle)
Jason Lloyd (The Athletic)
Greg Logan (Newsday)
Jackie MacMullan (ESPN.com)
Brian Mahoney (Associated Press)
Rob Mahoney (SI.com)
Chris Mannix (Yahoo!)
TJ Manotoc (ABC-CBN)
Diego Martínez (Periódico Reforma)
Jeff McDonald (San Antonio Express-News)
Dave McMenamin (ESPN.com)
Reggie Miller (Turner)
Yoko Miyaji (Sports Graphic Number)
Gina Mizell (Denver Post)
Manny Navaro (Miami Herald)
Rachel Nichols (ABC/ESPN)
Kevin O’Connor (The Ringer)
Bill Oram (Orange County Register)
Kevin Pelton (ESPN.com)
Keith Pompey (Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News)
Jason Quick (NBC Sports Northwest)
Tim Reynolds (Associated Press)
Jalen Rose (ABC/ESPN)
John Schuhmann (NBA.com)
Dennis Scott (Turner)
Eddie Sefko (Dallas Morning News)
Andrew Sharp (Sports Illustrated)
Ramona Shelburne (ESPN.com)
Lisa Shen (Tencent)
Bill Simmons (The Ringer)
Doug Smith (The Toronto Star)
Sekou Smith (NBA.com)
Steve Smith (Turner)
Thales Soares (Globoesporte.com)
Marc Spears (The Undefeated)
Elliott Teaford (Southern California News Group)
Justin Termine (Sirius Radio)
Ron Tillery (Memphis Commercial-Appeal)
Flavio Tranquillo (Sky Italia)
Xavier Vaution (BeIn Sport)
Matt Velazquez (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
Ailene Voisin (Sacramento Bee)
Richard Walker (Gaston Gazette)
Gary Washburn (Boston Globe)
Chris Webber (Turner)
Michael Wilbon (ABC/ESPN)
Brian Windhorst (ESPN.com)
Matt Winer (Turner)
Royce Young (ESPN.com)
Jerry Zgoda (Minneapolis Star-Tribune)
Weiping Zhang (CCTV)
Jeff Zillgitt (USA Today)

Can Kemba Walker save the sinking Hornets? He doesn’t want to jump the ship he’s (barely) keeping afloat

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 19, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

DETROIT – Around this time last year, Kemba Walker‘s reputation peaked.

The season prior, he led Charlotte to its first playoff-game wins since the franchise reemerged as the Bobcats. The Hornets were on pace to make the playoff again, which would have been their first back-to-back postseason appearances in the second Charlotte era. And Walker made his first All-Star team.

While basking in his personal and team success, Walker found one downer: The NBA moved the All-Star game from his home arena to New Orleans due to North Carolina’s anti-gay law.

“It would have been really special if this had been in Charlotte,” Walker said.

The Hornets have gone south since.

They stumbled in the second half and missed the playoffs last season. They’re even worse this season, 18-25 and 11th in the Eastern Conference. As a result, Walker’s stock has tanked. He’s treated as a fringe All-Star candidate at best.

Yet – as trade speculation emerges – Walker has come to a conclusion similar to his a year ago: His experience would be more special in Charlotte.

“I would definitely be devastated if I was to get traded,” Walker said. “I do want to be here.”

Walker is one of the most intriguing cases as the trade deadline approaches. The 27-year-old is earning $12 million this season and is due the same salary next season before his contract expires. It’s not clear the Hornets would trade him. It’s not clear they should trade him.

Charlotte is bad around Walker, not because of him. The Hornets have played better with Walker on the floor (+5.2 points per 100 possessions) than the Cavaliers have with LeBron James (+0.3), Bucks with Giannis Antetokounmpo (+3.7) and Pelicans with Anthony Davis (+5.1).

Put another way, using Pythagorean win percentage, Charlotte has played like 55-win team when Walker plays and a 12-win team when he doesn’t. That 43-win-pace drop is the fourth largest league-wide (minimum: 20 games):

image

The Hornets have struggled with Michael Carter-Williams at backup point guard and even more with rookie Malik Monk (a natural shooting guard) in the role while Carter-Williams was hurt. Backup point guard was a glaring weak spot last season, too, and Charlotte signed Carter-Williams to stop the bleeding.

But he was a budget choice. The Hornets’ mid-level exception sits mostly unused as they duck the luxury tax.

Using starting shooting guard Nicolas Batum as the primary playmaker when Walker sits has worked better than most alternatives. Staggering those two more often could right Charlotte.

However, even if Batum is the solution to the micro problem, he’s central to the macro problem.

The Hornets’ payroll has become bloated with prohibitive long-term deals. Several players are owed major money after this season:

With those constraints, it will be difficult to build a winner around Walker without paying the luxury tax, which Charlotte has never paid.

Walker is the Hornets’ most valuable asset, and trading him could make their second-most valuable asset – their upcoming first-round pick – even more valuable. Charlotte also use Walker as enticement to unload a bad contract, a tactic Adrian Wojnarowski reports is being explored. Still, the Hornets are in so deep, it’d be difficult to escape salary-cap purgatory, even while shedding Walker.

Because he signed his rookie-scale extension before the national TV deals carried the salary cap into the stratosphere and before he rose into stardom, Walker has a low salary for his status. That could open the door for trades not possible with other stars, especially if the Hornets want to attach an albatross.

Only Isaiah Thomas has a lower salary among reigning All-Stars:

image

Of course, teams looking to upgrade at point guard for the stretch run – Pistons? Pacers? Jazz? Nuggets? Cavaliers? Spurs? – would be interested in Walker. But because he has an another season left on his contract, other teams – Knicks? Magic? Suns? – could trade for him as a head start on next year. The best analogue: The Jazz getting out ahead by trading Deron Williams to the Nets before his contract entered its final year.

A team must also prepare to pay Walker in 2019, when he’ll be 30 years old. Though the $48 million over four years he’s earning now is nothing to sneeze at, free agency will be his first opportunity to really cash in on the new TV money. In the extremely likely event he doesn’t make an All-NBA team next season, the largest extension he could sign (starting July 1) would be four years, $64,512,000. That probably won’t cut it. So, Walker’s team – unless it has cap space to renegotiate-and-extend his deal – will likely have to ride out his unrestricted free agency.

“Of course, it would be nice to get a big contract like a lot of the guys around the league are getting,” Walker said. “But, at the same time, I just try to take it one day at a time.”

All these discussions have thrown Walker for a loss. Charlotte drafted him and built around him. He’s not quite sure how to handle this.

“I’ve never really been in trade rumors like that, like I’ve been hearing lately about myself,” Walker said. “But I mean, I don’t know. I don’t even know. I don’t know.

“This is very new, and I really just don’t know.”

Walker said management hasn’t told him anything, and he won’t ask. It’s easy to read the writing on the wall: Walker is a good player on a losing team, and those players are always ripe to get dealt. On the other hand, a team owned by Michael Jordan is probably less inclined to enter rebuilding voluntarily.

“I’m here,” Walker said, “and I’m just trying to play and trying to win and trying to do what I can for this organization and try to get back in the playoff hunt. That’s the main priority.”

The Hornets have won two in a row, and head coach Steve Clifford is back. A surge into playoff contention isn’t out of the question.

If it happens, it’ll probably be on Walker’s shouldeers.

“We put so much pressure on Kemba to do so much,” said assistant coach Stephen Silas, who served as acting head coach in Clifford’s absence.

Too much pressure?

“At times, it can be,” Silas said. “But that’s what he signed up for, and that’s how we’re built.”

For now, at least.

Joel Embiid whacks Jaylen Brown in face while celebrating basket (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 19, 2018, 11:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

Joel Embiid‘s antics – the Instagram victory laps, trash-talking and taunting – can rub people the wrong way.

With Jaylen Brown last night, literally.

Damian Lillard “frustrated” with All-Star snubs

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 19, 2018, 8:55 AM EST
2 Comments

It seemed pretty obvious to most: In picking the two All-Star starting guards in the Western Conference, you couldn’t go wrong with any combination of Stephen Curry, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook (Curry and Harden got the nods).

When it comes time for the coaches to pick the reserves (announced next Tuesday) they will select Westbrook. However, Damian Lillard might not make that cut.

Lillard said he’s frustrated but resigned to not making the All-Star Game (he’s missed it the last three), he told ESPN.

“I’ve gotten frustrated just for the fact that it feels like I always got to be the fall guy and every other guy has been deserving,” Lillard tells ESPN. “In the past, the thing has been, ‘All right, my team has been 10 games under .500 or not in the playoffs,’ but every year we’ve found a way to be in the postseason, and this year I think we’re in much better position than we have been in the past two seasons that I didn’t make it. I think I’ve gotten over the emotional part of it the last few times that I didn’t make it. Now I’m kind of like expecting it to go that way, but I feel like I should be there.”

Lillard was not going to be a starter, and if you want to blame someone for that blame the fans who had him eighth (worse than players or media) — behind Lonzo Ball and Manu Ginobili.

“(Ball) plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most, if not the most, storied franchises in that big of a market,” Lillard explained to ESPN. “So, so many people are going to support him throughout that, and also with his dad and all the attention that’s been surrounding him since college. There’s a lot of people that follow him, so, that’s not really a surprise to me. The market size and what’s going on with his family, it’s no surprise really to me.”

Lillard deserves to be an All-Star — he’s averaging 25 points per game, plus he’s dishing out 6.5 assists per night, and his defense has improved.

Whether he makes it is another story. The Western Conference is STACKED. When the coaches pick the seven West reserves, they have to take two guards, three frontcourt players, then two wild-cards. Westbrook and Jimmy Butler are locks to get selected as All-Star Game reserves at the West. That leaves one or two of the wild-card slots for guards, and both Klay Thompson and Lou Williams have legitimate cases to make the team, too.

Lillard would be a snub. So will whichever one of those guards gets left off. There is just too much talent in the West.

 

Three Things to Know: All-Star starters named, who should be in reserve?

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJan 19, 2018, 8:05 AM EST
3 Comments

Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) All-Star Starters named, but the decisions much tougher with reserves. Not everybody took their jobs seriously (unless you think Semi Ojeleye, Cedi Osman, and Royce O'Neale earned starting All-Star slots). Not everybody liked the results — Damian Lillard felt snubbed.

Still, it was mostly the usual suspects and there were no surprises as the NBA All-Star Game starters were announced. They were picked by a vote of the fans (50 percent), players (25 percent), and selected media members (25 percent). Here’s the list.

Western Conference: Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, Houston’s James Harden, and New Orleans’ Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

Eastern Conference: Cleveland’s LeBron James, Boston’s Kyrie Irving, Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid.

Remember it is not East vs. West this year. LeBron and Curry, as the top vote-getters, will be the captains and select teammates in a playground-style draft, first from the starters listed above, then from a pool of reserves selected by the coaches to be announced next Tuesday. LeBron chooses first and what is Curry going to do when LeBron goes with Durant?

Picking those reserves is where someone will get snubbed — there is no way to pick just seven players per conference and not leave out deserving guys. Damian Lillard didn’t deserve to be an All-Star starter no matter what he thinks, but is he even an All-Star this year in the loaded West? There must be two backcourt, three frontcourt, and two wild-card selections for each conference. Here’s who I would pick:

Eastern Conference: Victor Oladipo, John Wall, Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, Andre Drummond, Bradley Beal, and Kyle Lowry. That leaves out Kevin Love, which was hard as he’s been very good after being pushed to center this season.

Western Conference: Russell Westbrook, Jimmy Butler, LaMarcus Aldridge, Draymond Green, Karl-Anthony Towns, Klay Thompson, Lou Williams. This was brutal, leaving out Damian Lillard, Nikola Jokic, and Paul George completely, even though they fully deserve an All-Star slot. So much talent moved West this season that the conference is overloaded.

2) The Cleveland Cavaliers win… over the Orlando Magic. By one point. After blowing a 22-point lead. “Right now we’re in Strugglesville,” is how LeBron put the Cavaliers right now. He’s right. Cleveland had lost four in a row and was 2-8 in their last 10 coming into this one, but Thursday night they were facing one of the flat-out worst teams in the NBA in Orlando, so easy win? Nope. It took a couple Isaiah Thomas free throws with 11 seconds left — then Elfrid Payton missing a contested layup with a couple of seconds left — to give the Cavaliers a 104-103 win.

Cleveland was up 22 in this one, but once again their defense isn’t good and when the offense isn’t firing on all cylinders they can be beaten by anyone. The Cavs shot 1-of-17 from three in the second half and were outscored by 16 in the third quarter, blowing another good first half effort.

There were bright spots for the Cavs. Derrick Rose returned to the lineup and after missing two months due to a sprained ankle, and he had nine points in 13 minutes on the court. And Isaiah Thomas had a strong night.

However, the play of the night — and maybe the assist of the season — went to LeBron.


3) James Harden returns, Rockets pick up win over Timberwolves. The Houston Rockets picked up a quality win at home over a Minnesota Timberwolves squad that is playing good basketball — and that’s not really the big news out of this one.

James Harden was back and starting for the Rockets. He missed seven games with a strained hamstring and the Rockets went 4-3 without him, which is not bad but they were not the same dominant team. Harden had 10 points and seven assists in limited minutes, and he understandably showed a little rust. His return this fast is a boost for his MVP chances if he can return to form — he and LeBron have been neck-and-neck as the frontrunners for the award this season, and the injury gave LeBron the chance to take charge of the race, but instead the Cavaliers have stumbled badly of late. Harden has a chance to take hold of this race, something that does matter to him.

Finally having Harden and Chris Paul healthy moved Eric Gordon back to his sixth man role and he thrived, dropping 30.

Gordon would be the frontrunner for Sixth Man of the Year, but he started too many games due to injury (half of them, coming into this game). If Paul and Harden can stay on the court, Gordon could repeat as Sixth Man winner.