LeBron James throws behind-the-back, nutmeg pass for assist (VIDEO)

LeBron James, you are on the clock.

LeBron was the top overall vote-getter in the NBA All-Star balloting by the fans (2,638,294 votes) and that — along with votes from the media and current players to ensure he was in — has him as one of the two captains for the All-Star Game (Feb. 18 in Los Angeles). Stephen Curry was the top vote-getter in the West (2,379,494 votes) and he will be the other captain.

Captain huh? Really Appreciate all the votes from the fans, media and players! Honored to be an All-Star. TGBTG! pic.twitter.com/rOpLsUx47T — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 18, 2018

This year those two captains will pick the team — playground style — first from the pool of other starters selected by fans, media, and current players, then from the list of reserves selected by the coaches (which will be announced next week). With the most fan votes, LeBron gets the first pick. LeBron and Curry do not have to choose from their own conference, but here are the starters (two backcourt, three frontcourt players):

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Stephen Curry

James Harden

Kevin Durant

Anthony Davis

DeMarcus Cousins

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Kyrie Irving

DeMar DeRozan

LeBron James

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Joel Embiid

This is Embiid’s first All-Star Game, it’s LeBron’s 14th (one behind Kobe Bryant’s all-time record of 15). Anthony Davis is back after dropping a record 52 points in last year’s All-Star Game, and with him and Cousins starting it’s the first time New Orleans has had two starters.

In the East, Victor Oladipo and Kristaps Porzingis both just missed the cut (the players had him as a starter over Embiid, but the fans and media did not), and in the West it was Russell Westbrook and Draymond Green who were just on the outside looking in (the fans voted Green a starter, while the media had LaMarcus Aldridge in the starting five. All of them are basically locks to be selected by the coaches for the All-Star team.

Here is the voting breakdown, where each player’s score is weighted based on 50 percent for fan vote, 25 percent for player vote, and 25 percent for media vote [if you care, the formula to get the weighted score is (Fan Rank * 2 + Player Rank + Media Rank)/4].

Eastern Conference Frontcourt

Player (Team) Fan Rank Player Rank Media Rank Weighted Score 1. *#LeBron James (Cleveland) 1 2 1 1.25 2. *Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee) 2 1 1 1.5 3. *Joel Embiid (Philadelphia) 3 4 3 3.25 4. Kristaps Porzingis (New York) 4 3 4 3.75 5. Kevin Love (Cleveland) 5 6 7 5.75 6. Al Horford (Boston) 7 8 5 6.75 7. Andre Drummond (Detroit) 9 5 6 7.25 8. Jayson Tatum (Boston) 6 12 8 8.0 9. Enes Kanter (New York) 8 9 8 8.25 10. Dwight Howard (Charlotte) 10 13 8 10.25

Eastern Conference Guards

Player (Team) Fan Rank Player Rank Media Rank Weighted Score 1. *Kyrie Irving (Boston) 1 1 1 1.0 2. *DeMar DeRozan (Toronto) 2 2 2 2.0 3. Victor Oladipo (Indiana) 4 3 3 3.5 4. Ben Simmons (Philadelphia) 3 6 6 4.5 5. John Wall (Washington) 6 4 4 5.0 6. Bradley Beal (Washington) 9 5 4 6.75 7. Isaiah Thomas (Cleveland) 7 9 6 7.25 8. Kyle Lowry (Toronto) 8 7 6 7.25 9. Dwyane Wade (Cleveland) 5 15 6 7.75 10. Eric Bledsoe (Milwaukee) 12 10 6 10.0

*–Voted to start

#–Team captain

Western Conference Frontcourt

Player (Team) Fan Rank Player Rank Media Rank Weighted Score 1. *Kevin Durant (Golden State) 1 1 1 1.0 2. *Anthony Davis (New Orleans) 3 2 2 2.5 3. *DeMarcus Cousins (New Orleans) 4 3 4 3.75 4. Draymond Green (Golden State) 2 7 6 4.25 5. Paul George (Oklahoma City) 5 6 7 5.75 6. LaMarcus Aldridge (San Antonio) 8 4 3 5.75 7. Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota) 9 5 4 6.75 8. Kawhi Leonard (San Antonio) 6 8 9 7.25 9. Carmelo Anthony (Oklahoma City) 7 9 9 8.0 10. Kyle Kuzma (L.A. Lakers) 10 12 9 10.25

Western Conference Guards

Player (Team) Fan Rank Player Rank Media Rank Weighted Score 1. *#Stephen Curry (Golden State) 1 1 2 1.25 2. *James Harden (Houston) 3 2 1 2.25 3. Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City) 4 3 3 3.5 4. Manu Ginobili (San Antonio) 2 8 7 4.75 5. Klay Thompson (Golden State) 5 9 5 6.0 6. Chris Paul (Houston) 7 7 5 6.5 7. Damian Lillard (Portland) 8 4 7 6.75 8. Jimmy Butler (Minnesota) 9 6 4 7.0 9. Devin Booker (Phoenix) 10 4 7 7.75 10. Lonzo Ball (L.A. Lakers) 6 13 7 8.0

*–Voted to start

#–Team captain