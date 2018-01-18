All-Star Joel Embiid doesn’t need Rihanna: “On to the next one”

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For about as long as we can remember, Joel Embiid has famously thirsted after Rihanna on Twitter. Fans have tried to boost his standing with the singer, but it apparently that has not been enough.

In 2014, Embiid mentioned on social media that a “famous girl” — presumably Rihanna — told him to “Come back when you’re an All-Star.”

Well, today is that day.

Embiid is a starter out of the Eastern Conference, and on Thursday night he had his chance to speak to Rihanna (or whomever) via national TV on TNT.

Did Embiid decide to reach out to this famous person? Apparently he’s off it.

Via Twitter:

This is the truth… I was trying to get with this famous girl and she said " Come back when you're a All Star" bruhh pic.twitter.com/CFBnRqnKMA — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) August 17, 2014

You're BAE for real… Great seeing you last night😍😍😍 @rihanna — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 3, 2015

Embiid might have to pass on Rihanna… pic.twitter.com/nDmhyDYKup — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) January 19, 2018

Asked Joel Embiid if he has a date for the All-Star game. Said he wanted to take his parents instead. Apologies to RiRi. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) January 19, 2018

This is like that scene from Private Parts when Howard Stern hits No. 1 and he tells Paul Giamatti’s character to get lost.

Embiid had the chance to curve Rihanna (or whomever) and took it. Long live The Process.