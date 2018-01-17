Report: “No truth” to rumors of Anthony Davis to Boston links

Think about it this way: If you are Dell Demps, the GM of the New Orleans Pelicans (one of the smallest market teams in the NBA), and you have a top-five player in Anthony Davis who can be a franchise cornerstone to build a contender around, would you even consider trading him? No. Especially since he has two full seasons (then a player option) on his contract after this season. Move Davis and you’re not going to get someone as good to replace him.
However, logic has not slowed the rumors out of Boston because… well, Celtics fans. They are drooling at the thought of Davis in Green, especially after he dropped 45 on them Tuesday night and the Pels upset the Celtics. The Boston media keeps the rumors alive because it’s good for clicks.
It’s not happening. At least not for years. Everyone credible has said this, on and off the record. For confirmation, here’s ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski while on The Dan Le Batard Show on ESPN radio, via Jake Madison of lockedonpelicans.com.
That is how this is going to go down. This summer the Mavericks (and maybe Lakers) will come calling, but the Pelicans will offer DeMarcus Cousins big money to stay with AD. He’ll sign it, then they will try to put the pieces around those two — my kingdom for a shooter — who can help them win games and be a respectable and dangerous playoff team.
In the summer of 2019, if Davis lets New Orleans management know he’s likely to leave as a free agent in 2020, they will have to look at trade requests. That doesn’t feel likely, Davis is not the kind of personality to force his hand like that. (Even if he did, Boston fans, you better be willing to throw together a package that looks like Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and more to get it done — Terry Rozier isn’t going to cut it.)
By all accounts, Davis likes New Orleans, wants it to work there — and by the way in 2020 the Pelicans can offer a super-max contract to Davis that is worth far more money than anyone else can put on the table. If you’re New Orleans, you only trade Davis because you have to, because he’s demanding a move or because he says he’s not re-signing. New Orleans can’t afford to lose him, it makes no sense for them to trade him without coercion.
Davis to Boston is not happening anytime soon, and is frankly not likely to happen ever. But Celtics fans gonna Celtic.