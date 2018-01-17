Rajon Rondo rips idea of Isaiah Thomas tribute video: “What has he done?”

There is not going to be a tribute video for Isaiah Thomas shown the next time the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Boston Garden at the request of Thomas himself. Never has there been this much controversy around a tribute video: Thomas didn’t want it the first time the Cavaliers came to Boston because he would not be playing, so the Celtics said they would run it the next time Cleveland came to town, which turns out to be the night of Paul Pierce getting his jersey retired, and he didn’t want to share the spotlight. Thomas said this week not to run it.
Now enter Rajon Rondo, the former Celtic who wonders why Thomas gets one at all.
Rajon Rondo was irked to hear that the Celtics would honor Isaiah Thomas on any night. "What has he done?” Rondo asked. Told that he led the Celtics to the conference finals last year, Rondo remarked, “Oh, that’s what we celebrate around here?”
More Rondo on IT: “This is the Boston Celtics. This isn’t the Phoenix Suns, no disrespect to any other organization, but you don’t hang conference titles. Do we hang going to the conference finals? What do we hang here?” Title banners, Rondo was told. “OK, cool,” Rondo said.
Relax Rondo (who now plays for the Pelicans, a team that upset the Celtics Tuesday night). This isn’t a jersey retirement, it’s a tribute video. It lasts about a minute and thanks a player for his efforts, it’s not a statue in front of the building. You don’t need a ring to get a video.
What should be the bar for getting a video? It’s not that high. Thomas was an All-NBA player in Boston who did take the team farther than many expected, and he was beloved by fans because he brought everything he had every night. Thomas, at 5’9″, played with a chip on his shoulder and found his way among the forest of tall trees in the NBA — something fans could relate to more than a 6’8″ guy with insane physical gifts.
That sounds like it’s tribute video worthy to me. Even in Boston.
Report: “No truth” to rumors of Anthony Davis to Boston links
Think about it this way: If you are Dell Demps, the GM of the New Orleans Pelicans (one of the smallest market teams in the NBA), and you have a top-five player in Anthony Davis who can be a franchise cornerstone to build a contender around, would you even consider trading him? No. Especially since he has two full seasons (then a player option) on his contract after this season. Move Davis and you’re not going to get someone as good to replace him.
However, logic has not slowed the rumors out of Boston because… well, Celtics fans. They are drooling at the thought of Davis in Green, especially after he dropped 45 on them Tuesday night and the Pels upset the Celtics. The Boston media keeps the rumors alive because it’s good for clicks.
It’s not happening. At least not for years. Everyone credible has said this, on and off the record. For confirmation, here’s ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski while on The Dan Le Batard Show on ESPN radio, via Jake Madison of lockedonpelicans.com.
Woj on the Dan LeBatard show just said there is no truth to rumors linking Anthony Davis and Boston. He said again that Davis wants to make it work in New Orleans
That is how this is going to go down. This summer the Mavericks (and maybe Lakers) will come calling, but the Pelicans will offer DeMarcus Cousins big money to stay with AD. He’ll sign it, then they will try to put the pieces around those two — my kingdom for a shooter — who can help them win games and be a respectable and dangerous playoff team.
In the summer of 2019, if Davis lets New Orleans management know he’s likely to leave as a free agent in 2020, they will have to look at trade requests. That doesn’t feel likely, Davis is not the kind of personality to force his hand like that. (Even if he did, Boston fans, you better be willing to throw together a package that looks like Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and more to get it done — Terry Rozier isn’t going to cut it.)
By all accounts, Davis likes New Orleans, wants it to work there — and by the way in 2020 the Pelicans can offer a super-max contract to Davis that is worth far more money than anyone else can put on the table. If you’re New Orleans, you only trade Davis because you have to, because he’s demanding a move or because he says he’s not re-signing. New Orleans can’t afford to lose him, it makes no sense for them to trade him without coercion.
Davis to Boston is not happening anytime soon, and is frankly not likely to happen ever. But Celtics fans gonna Celtic.
Hornets coach Steve Clifford returns Wednesday after 21-game absence
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hornets coach Steve Clifford returned to practice Tuesday following a 21-game absence due to headaches caused by sleep deprivation. He will coach the Hornets on the bench Wednesday night against the Wizards.
Clifford said Tuesday when he began experiencing intense headaches back in early December it scared him so bad he decided to take a medical leave of absence. Medical tests revealed nothing wrong internally, but Clifford said doctors told him he needed to dramatically change his lifestyle and work habits – and get more sleep.
Clifford, who last coached Charlotte on Dec. 1, says he feels rested and plans to delegate more to his assistant coaches moving forward.
The 56-year-old Clifford returns to the sideline Wednesday when Charlotte hosts Washington, the start of a five-game homestand for the struggling Hornets (17-25).
Charlotte was 9-12 under associate head coach Stephen Silas during Clifford’s absence.
Jonathan Isaac in sermon: I invited my Magic teammates to hear me preach, but none came
But the Magic rookie hasn’t stayed out of the spotlight.
He delivered a sermon Sunday at his church, which put the speech online. In the talk, he mentioned his teammates.
Isaac:
I invited my teammates. Right? I invited my teammates, and that was the scariest thing I’ve ever had to do yet. None of them came, but I took the step, and I invited them. When Doc told me, “You should invite your teammates,” I was frozen. I froze. I said, “What? I’m the rookie. I’m the youngest person on the team. I can’t tell them that I’m about to preach. What? They don’t serve the lord. What are they going to think of me? What are they going to say about me? What are they going to say behind my back?” I want to be a part of this team. I want them to love me, truly. I typed the message up, and I deleted it. I typed it, and I deleted it. I typed it, and I deleted it. And finally, I was like, “You know what? This isn’t about me. I’ve got to take myself out of the equation. I’ve got to do what god is telling me to do.”
The Lando:
Jonathan Isaac has reached out to me and wanted to make sure everyone knows he did NOT intend to shed any negativity on his teammates. He loves them and had this to say:
I think it’s generally worth knowing what drives players. Religion is clearly an important part of Isaac’s life. That has anchored many athletes, but it can also create a burden, as Dwight Howarddiscussed.
Religion can also unite teams – or divide them. While coaching the Magic, Doc Rivers – himself very religious – ended team prayers once he noticed Muslim player Tariq Abdul-Wahad appear uncomfortable during the Christian prayers. A former teammate said David Robinson caused a rift in the Spurs’ locker room due to his proselytizing.
There’s also something to be said for teammates backing each other. Attending Isaac’s church for a day can be about supporting him, not adhering to his religion.
Of course, his teammates are under no obligation to attend. They’re co-workers, not necessarily friends. Maybe they just didn’t want to spend there free time with Isaac. Maybe they were busy. Maybe they felt uncomfortable going to church. There’s a whole range of possible reasons for each teammate, the way it affects team dynamics – on and off the court – varying accordingly.
Based on his sermon and follow-up statement, Isaac is going about this the right way. It can be nerve-wracking to ask people to join in something. That can be a meaningful experience in and of itself.
For the Magic, this provides another lens for which to assess their chemistry and camaraderie.
Three Things to Know: Anthony Davis gives Celtics fans 45 reasons to drool over him more
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA. And we didn’t even get to
1) Anthony Davis shows why Celtics’ fans drool over him, drops 45 in Pelicans win. There are executives and fans with 29 NBA teams who covet Anthony Davis and fantasize about would look like in their uniform. It’s just that Boston fans and executives are the loudest and least subtle about it. That despite the fact that Davis — a top-five NBA player who makes an impact at both ends of the floor — has three years on his contract after this one (the last one a player option) and the Pelicans are not trading him for the foreseeable future because they are not stupid (the feeling around the league is the Pelicans will re-sign DeMarcus Cousins next summer and go all-in with that combo). That didn’t stop Boston media from peppering Davis with questions Tuesday that basically amounted to little more than “so, just how badly do you want to come here and when can we expect you?” Davis dodged them all. As he should.
Tuesday night Davis gave Celtics fans a first-hand reminder why they want him so badly — he dropped 45 on the Celtics and led the Pelicans to a big win in the Boston Garden (his second 45+ point game, he did the same thing to the Knicks Saturday).
After a performance like that, Celtics fans would even be willing to trade Terry Rozier for Davis. Well, some of them would, not all. Some would construct a trade around Daniel Theis and think it was a fair swap.
Davis had help in this one, and not just from DeMarcus Cousins (who had 19 points and 15 rebounds). Jrue Holiday had 23 points, seven assists, and played fantastic defense on Kyrie Irving down the stretch (Irving had 27 points, but on 8-of-24 shooting). Davis, Cousins, and Holiday all had key buckets in the overtime session.
This win puts the Pelicans three games over .500 for only the second time this season, and now they head into a soft week in the schedule where (if focused) they should be able to pad their record a little. They need to. While right now the Pelicans are the six seed in the West, they are just one game ahead of the nine-seed Clippers — the race for the playoffs is on. New Orleans needs every win it can get.
2) Aaron Afflalo throws a punch (and misses) at Nemanja Bjelica, both men were ejected in actual, almost, NBA fight. Orlando’s Afflalo and Minnesota’s Bjelica had been going at it for a while in this game — both had already picked up a technical and things were getting chippy. Then midway through the second quarter, as the two men went for a rebound on a Jamal Crawford jumper, Bjelica just ran headlong into Afflalo as the Magic player looked like he was pass blocking.
That’s when a fight broke out and Afflalo threw a haymaker, which didn’t connect, then Bjelica gets him in a headlock.
Both men were ejected. Obviously.
Bjelica: "I don’t want to feel like victim here. That’s part of the game. He took a swing at me. I was just trying to protect myself & to help him, to calm him down, because he was wild. I don’t know what's wrong with that guy. If you attack me I have protect myself & my family.
Afflalo is getting suspended for this — his punch was wild and didn’t connect, but that was a punch. Bjelica may miss a game or two as well for his role.
Orlando went on to upset the Timberwolves behind 32 points from Evan Fournier, snapping a five-game Minnesota win streak.
3) Nikola Jokic had a monster night, dropping 29 points and grabbing 18 boards. This year, the center position for the All-NBA teams feels wide open. (The league still makes people pick a center for this award, which is outdated for today’s game, but that’s the rules.) Joel Embiid is in the conversation for one of those slots (so long as he plays enough games), as is DeMarcus Cousins. LaMarcus Aldridge plays more center than power forward now and has to be mentioned. So does Karl-Anthony Towns, who has started to finally focus more on the defensive end.
Just don’t sleep on Nikola Jokic.
Denver’s best player had maybe his best game of the season Tuesday night, carving up Dallas to the tune of 29 points, 18 rebounds, and seven assists. Dallas threw a variety of defenders at him and it just didn’t matter.
Much like was mentioned with the Pelicans above, the Nuggets need to rack up wins. Just 1.5 games separates Oklahoma City at the five seed and the L.A. Clippers at the seven seed. Five teams for four spots. There’s half a season to go, and injuries will likely ultimately determine who is in and who is out, but Denver can’t afford to look past anyone, and scrappy teams like Dallas can be a tough out. This was a good win for the Nuggets on Tuesday, and Jokic is why they have it.