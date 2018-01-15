Kyle Lowry and Ben Simmons ejected, reportedly have altercation in hallway

The late altercation didn’t appear too bad. Mostly, it seemed the refs just wanted to end the game without further incident.
If Lowry and Simmons scrapped in the hallway – both players looked as if they were arranging a rendezvous while leaving the court, Lowry far more eagerly – that’d draw greater attention from the league.
LaVar Ball saying Lakers coach Luke Walton had lost control of the team took on a life of its own, in part, because Lakers management didn’t respond publicly. It reached the point agents and executives were speculating about the Lakers hiring former Grizzlies coach David Fizdale – who was an assistant in Miami while LeBron James was there – to lure LeBron.
Finally, the Lakers’ higher-ups gave more direct endorsements of Walton.
Lakers president Magic Johnson:
So proud of my @Lakers players and Coach Walton for winning their 4th game in a row against the Mavericks.
And yes, from what I heard, Jeanie absolutely is jumping in here to both reassure Luke of his place with the Lakers and show that support publicly after the Fizdale stuff yesterday, which was highly speculatory and originated from outside the organization.
Just updating yesterday's story: Luke Walton was sick and couldn't make dinner with Jeanie B and Rob P in Memphis tonight. But obviously they've all talked behind the scenes and the spirit of the public gesture (her tweet & cross-country flight) was received well.
Buss’ statement is obviously stronger than Johnson’s, and even hers required follow-up explanation through anonymous sources. This is better than the completely anonymous assurances the Lakers gave Walton previously, but it’s not exactly the strongest vote of confidence.
At least this should hush, though not completely silence, the noise surrounding Walton. Then again, the Lakers’ four-game win streak probably would have accomplished the same thing.
DeAndre Jordan misses game due to injury for first time in 10-year career
Clippers center DeAndre Jordan is in his 10th NBA season. He played 360 straight games before pneumonia knocked him out a couple years ago. He rested a few more games that season and another last season, but he played every Clippers games this season.
Until Saturday.
Jordan sat with a sprained left ankle suffered Thursday. That’s generally not a big deal. Minor injuries happen, and the Clippers beat the Kings in both games.
It marked the first game Jordan missed because of injury in his 10-year career, all with the Clippers.
We should celebrate Jordan’s durability more than we do. It’s a huge part of his value. Not only does he play nearly every game, he plays major minutes. The Clippers get more time of top-shelf production from their center than other teams that have to rely on lesser backups for longer.
It’s a little backward this comes up only when Jordan gets hurt. But so it goes.
His streak started after another bout of pneumonia, and he missed games earlier in his career before he was a rotation lock. But Jordan worked his way into All-NBA status, and he’s obviously in great shape. That combined with some luck has made him a healthy outlier.
Anthony Davis makes full-court shot – after buzzer (video)
Things went well for the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend. Despite not having their MVP candidate QB in Carson Wentz, the team eked out a win over Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons to advance to the NFC Championship Game, 15-10, on Saturday.
Naturally, fans were tailgating before, during, and after the game at Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field, and even Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid stopped by to mix with Eagles fans.
That was probably his main mistake.
In a video posted by TMZ Sports, Embiid could be seen pushing over an Eagles fan as the two were involved in a game of catch. The crowd reacted poorly to the push by Embiid, and shortly after two people rushed to hurry Embiid away from the area.
No word yet from Embiid or the team regarding the scenario, but the video is definitely him and a photo posted to his Twitter on Saturday matches the outfit.