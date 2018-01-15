Kevin Durant with angry dunk, LeBron James steps out of way

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There are times when challenging a dunk is the thing to do.

For LeBron James, this was one of those times.

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green were on a 2-1 break with LeBron back, but KD was not looking to pass, he wanted to finish.

He did. With authority.