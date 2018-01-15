Kevin Durant with angry dunk, LeBron James steps out of way

By Kurt HelinJan 15, 2018, 10:02 PM EST
There are times when challenging a dunk is the thing to do.

For LeBron James, this was one of those times.

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green were on a 2-1 break with LeBron back, but KD was not looking to pass, he wanted to finish.

He did. With authority.

 

LeBron James reflects on MLK’s legacy, criticizes President Donald Trump on holiday (video)

Associated PressJan 15, 2018, 8:00 PM EST
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) LeBron James says honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. is more important than ever because “we’re trying to be divided right now by somebody.”

James was referring to President Trump, whom the Cavaliers star has openly criticized in the past. James spoke Monday as he and his teammates prepared to host Golden State in one 11 NBA games played on the national holiday for the civil rights leader who was assassinated 50 years ago.

James credited the league for playing games as a tribute “for a man who stood for more than himself. He actually gave up his life for the betterment of all of us to be able to live in a free world and for us to be able to have a voice, for us to go out and be free no matter your skin color, no matter who you are. … He took a bullet for all of us.”

Kyle Lowry and Ben Simmons ejected, reportedly have altercation in hallway

AP Photo/Rich Schultz
By Dan FeldmanJan 15, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
Philadelphia natives keep going after 76ers rookie Ben Simmons.

First, it was Celtics forward Marcus Morris. Today, it was Raptors guard Kyle Lowry.

Simmons and Lowry exchanged fouls in the third quarter:

Then, they were ejected late in Philadelphia’s 117-111 win over Toronto:

Jon Johnson of 94WIP:

Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

The late altercation didn’t appear too bad. Mostly, it seemed the refs just wanted to end the game without further incident.

If Lowry and Simmons scrapped in the hallway – both players looked as if they were arranging a rendezvous while leaving the court, Lowry far more eagerly – that’d draw greater attention from the league.

For good measure, DeMar DeRozan and T.J. McConnell got into it between the Lowry-Simmons incidents:

Jeanie Buss, Magic Johnson tweet support for Lakers coach Luke Walton after LaVar Ball’s comments

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 15, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
LaVar Ball saying Lakers coach Luke Walton had lost control of the team took on a life of its own, in part, because Lakers management didn’t respond publicly. It reached the point agents and executives were speculating about the Lakers hiring former Grizzlies coach David Fizdale – who was an assistant in Miami while LeBron James was there – to lure LeBron.

Finally, the Lakers’ higher-ups gave more direct endorsements of Walton.

Lakers president Magic Johnson:

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss:

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

Buss’ statement is obviously stronger than Johnson’s, and even hers required follow-up explanation through anonymous sources. This is better than the completely anonymous assurances the Lakers gave Walton previously, but it’s not exactly the strongest vote of confidence.

At least this should hush, though not completely silence, the noise surrounding Walton. Then again, the Lakers’ four-game win streak probably would have accomplished the same thing.

DeAndre Jordan misses game due to injury for first time in 10-year career

AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli
By Dan FeldmanJan 15, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
Clippers center DeAndre Jordan is in his 10th NBA season. He played 360 straight games before pneumonia knocked him out a couple years ago. He rested a few more games that season and another last season, but he played every Clippers games this season.

Until Saturday.

Jordan sat with a sprained left ankle suffered Thursday. That’s generally not a big deal. Minor injuries happen, and the Clippers beat the Kings in both games.

But, for Jordan, it was noteworthy.

Lawrence Murray of ESPN:

It marked the first game Jordan missed because of injury in his 10-year career, all with the Clippers.

We should celebrate Jordan’s durability more than we do. It’s a huge part of his value. Not only does he play nearly every game, he plays major minutes. The Clippers get more time of top-shelf production from their center than other teams that have to rely on lesser backups for longer.

It’s a little backward this comes up only when Jordan gets hurt. But so it goes.

His streak started after another bout of pneumonia, and he missed games earlier in his career before he was a rotation lock. But Jordan worked his way into All-NBA status, and he’s obviously in great shape. That combined with some luck has made him a healthy outlier.