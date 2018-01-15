Kevin Durant with angry dunk, LeBron James steps out of way

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) LeBron James says honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. is more important than ever because “we’re trying to be divided right now by somebody.”
James was referring to President Trump, whom the Cavaliers star has openly criticized in the past. James spoke Monday as he and his teammates prepared to host Golden State in one 11 NBA games played on the national holiday for the civil rights leader who was assassinated 50 years ago.
James credited the league for playing games as a tribute “for a man who stood for more than himself. He actually gave up his life for the betterment of all of us to be able to live in a free world and for us to be able to have a voice, for us to go out and be free no matter your skin color, no matter who you are. … He took a bullet for all of us.”
LaVar Ball saying Lakers coach Luke Walton had lost control of the team took on a life of its own, in part, because Lakers management didn’t respond publicly. It reached the point agents and executives were speculating about the Lakers hiring former Grizzlies coach David Fizdale – who was an assistant in Miami while LeBron James was there – to lure LeBron.
Finally, the Lakers’ higher-ups gave more direct endorsements of Walton.
Lakers president Magic Johnson:
So proud of my @Lakers players and Coach Walton for winning their 4th game in a row against the Mavericks.
And yes, from what I heard, Jeanie absolutely is jumping in here to both reassure Luke of his place with the Lakers and show that support publicly after the Fizdale stuff yesterday, which was highly speculatory and originated from outside the organization.
Just updating yesterday's story: Luke Walton was sick and couldn't make dinner with Jeanie B and Rob P in Memphis tonight. But obviously they've all talked behind the scenes and the spirit of the public gesture (her tweet & cross-country flight) was received well.
Buss’ statement is obviously stronger than Johnson’s, and even hers required follow-up explanation through anonymous sources. This is better than the completely anonymous assurances the Lakers gave Walton previously, but it’s not exactly the strongest vote of confidence.
At least this should hush, though not completely silence, the noise surrounding Walton. Then again, the Lakers’ four-game win streak probably would have accomplished the same thing.
DeAndre Jordan misses game due to injury for first time in 10-year career
Clippers center DeAndre Jordan is in his 10th NBA season. He played 360 straight games before pneumonia knocked him out a couple years ago. He rested a few more games that season and another last season, but he played every Clippers games this season.
Until Saturday.
Jordan sat with a sprained left ankle suffered Thursday. That’s generally not a big deal. Minor injuries happen, and the Clippers beat the Kings in both games.
It marked the first game Jordan missed because of injury in his 10-year career, all with the Clippers.
We should celebrate Jordan’s durability more than we do. It’s a huge part of his value. Not only does he play nearly every game, he plays major minutes. The Clippers get more time of top-shelf production from their center than other teams that have to rely on lesser backups for longer.
It’s a little backward this comes up only when Jordan gets hurt. But so it goes.
His streak started after another bout of pneumonia, and he missed games earlier in his career before he was a rotation lock. But Jordan worked his way into All-NBA status, and he’s obviously in great shape. That combined with some luck has made him a healthy outlier.