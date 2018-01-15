Joel Embiid shoves Eagles fan over during playoff tailgate (VIDEO)

Things went well for the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend. Despite not having their MVP candidate QB in Carson Wentz, the team eked out a win over Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons to advance to the NFC Championship Game, 15-10, on Saturday.

Naturally, fans were tailgating before, during, and after the game at Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field, and even Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid stopped by to mix with Eagles fans.

That was probably his main mistake.

In a video posted by TMZ Sports, Embiid could be seen pushing over an Eagles fan as the two were involved in a game of catch. The crowd reacted poorly to the push by Embiid, and shortly after two people rushed to hurry Embiid away from the area.

No word yet from Embiid or the team regarding the scenario, but the video is definitely him and a photo posted to his Twitter on Saturday matches the outfit.

I guess when they say Philly Vs. Everybody they really mean every body.

Adam Silver calls Donald Trump comments “An impetus to continue pushing forward”

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and as such several prominent NBA folks took a recent visit to the National Civil Rights Museum located at the former site of the Lorraine Hotel — the building where Dr. King was assassinated on April 4, 1968.

The league is active around the national holiday, and most teams have already been wearing their MLK Day shirts and custom sneakers in recent games. Both Silver and NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts (along with several players) were in Memphis — the location of the Lorraine Hotel — for the 50th anniversary of his death.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump was allegedly overheard at a meeting this past week calling Haiti and some African countries “shitholes”. That didn’t sit right with folks in the NBA, including Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, a native of Nigeria. Ujiri took the time to respond this week, standing up for the places Trump referred to with his alleged comment.

Silver also took the time to address Trump’s remark Sunday in Memphis, telling ESPN that he felt they were, “An impetus to continue pushing forward.”

Via ESPN:

“I think for both Michele and me, it is a reminder and an impetus to continue pushing forward with the kind of things that we can do together as a league,” Silver said after touring the museum with NBPA executive director Michele Roberts at the Lorraine Motel where King was assassinated. “Sports continue to be a unique opportunity to unite people and it is a place where there is a rare sense of equality. Certainly we are proud that within the NBA you are judged by your performance on the floor, regardless of your background, nationality or ethnicity. … To me, it is also reinforcement of how important it is that we stay the course in terms of the programs that this league has been operating for decades and new programs like NBA Voices that we are beginning this week.”

“I tend to be an optimist,” Silver also said. “Certainly as I am reminded of the history of this country, much of it which took place during my lifetime, there has been tremendous progress, there is no question about it. Having said that, we have a long way to go.”

The visit to Memphis also coincides with the launch of an NBA initiative called NBA Voices which the association says is to, “Address social injustice, promote inclusion, uplift voices and bridge divides in our communities.”

ESPN reports that NBA teams, players, and league offices organized or participated in 222 programs, events and initiatives related to social change across 26 cities through Dec. 8, 2017.

Monday’s slate of games in the NBA spans 11 games from 9:30 AM PST to 7:30 PM PST.

Dennis Rodman arrested for DUI in California

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Police say former NBA star Dennis Rodman has been arrested on suspicion of DUI in Southern California.

Lt. Rachel Johnson of the Newport Beach Police Department says Rodman was pulled over late Saturday for a traffic violation.

Johnson says officers administered a field sobriety test, which Rodman failed. She says he submitted to a Breathalyzer test and blew over the .08 legal limit.

Rodman was released from custody Sunday morning. Johnson didn’t immediately know if he had an attorney.

An email seeking comment from Rodman’s representatives was not immediately returned Sunday.

Anthony Davis scores 48 points, grabs 17 rebounds as Pelicans beat Knicks in OT

NEW YORK (AP) Anthony Davis‘ fullcourt heave after the third quarter was too late to give him points, though it gave him that unstoppable feeling great players get.

“I kind of saw it, but I mean you never really make those,” Davis said of the shot he launched from just inside the opposite baseline . “So when it in I just kind of felt like tonight was definitely my night.”

And thanks to his monster effort, it became the Pelicans’, too.

Davis scored a season-high 48 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, leading New Orleans back from 19 points down late in the third quarter to a 123-118 overtime victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Jrue Holiday added 31 points, and DeMarcus Cousins had 15 points, 16 rebounds, seven steals and five assists and for the Pelicans. They were down 16 after one, even further back late in the third and still down nine with 4 1/2 minutes left in regulation.

But they kept coming and Holiday had three baskets and a couple free throws in OT to help them finish it off.

“I thought we did a great job in the overtime,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. “AD was just huge for us, and when you get into those zones like that he’s really good.”

Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. each scored 25 points for the Knicks, who lost their third straight and 10th in their last 12 games. Jarrett Jack had a season-high 22 points, and Enes Kanter finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Five days after a double-overtime loss to Chicago in a game they led by 11, the Knicks coughed up another big lead in a miserable way to finish a rare January home game before they begin a seven-game, coast-to-coast trip Monday in Brooklyn that has them away for two weeks.

“I think we’ve just got to do a better job of when we’re up 12, 15 points, we’ve got to take it to another level, another notch,” Hardaway said. “We haven’t been doing that these last couple of games.”

The Knicks seemed in control late in a high-scoring third quarter, when they outscored the Pelicans 39-34. Hardaway’s jumper gave New York a 96-77 lead with 1:22 remaining in the period, but New Orleans then went on a 17-4 run to cut it 100-94 midway through the fourth.

The Pelicans then finished regulation with a 13-4 charge, tying the game on Davis’ basket with 3.5 seconds remaining. New Orleans then nearly won it, as E'Twaun Moore stole an inbounds pass and launched a 3-pointer that rimmed out at the buzzer.

Holiday put New Orleans ahead for good with 1:52 to play in OT and Davis had the next basket, making it 120-117.

The Knicks, playing the first of back-to-back afternoon starts, jumped to a 29-13 lead after one quarter.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Davis has scored at least 35 points in each of his last three games at Madison Square Garden. … PG Jameer Nelson missed the game for personal reasons. … The Pelicans signed guard Mike James, who played for Phoenix earlier this season, to a two-way contract. He didn’t play.

Knicks: The Knicks signed former lottery pick Trey Burke, who had been playing for their G League affiliate and was second in the league with 26.6 points per game. The No. 9 selection in the 2013 draft has averaged 10.6 points and 3.6 assists in 267 career games with Utah and Washington.

BURKE’S BACK

Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said during the summer Burke told the Knicks he was interested in playing for their G League team and learning their system, rather than signing a deal with another NBA team. Hornacek speculated that may have been because the Knicks’ point guard situation was unsettled at the time and maybe Burke saw an opportunity, but Burke explained otherwise.

“I think I wanted to just start from scratch, kind of recreate my brand, recreate and show what I can do on a night in and night out basis with consistent minutes,” Burke said. “I think going down there, a lot of people look at it as a knock, but for me, I went down there, it was more so like a growing period for me. I kind of wanted to start over.”

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS

The game featured three straight winners of the AP college basketball Player of the Year award. Davis won in 2012 for NCAA champion Kentucky, Burke won the next year when Michigan was the runner-up, and the Knicks’ Doug McDermott won in 2014 at Creighton.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: At Boston on Tuesday night.

Knicks: At Brooklyn on Monday.

Lonzo Ball’s MRI reveals left knee sprain, questionable vs. Memphis

Getty
Here is some fresh, late-breaking news for you about Lonzo Ball that does not involve a helicopter parent trying to sell you plastic basketball shoes.

According to the Los Angeles Lakers, Ball suffered a left knee injury during their game against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. An MRI revealed that Ball has a sprain in that knee, and that he is now questionable for Monday’s matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ball is having a nice little January, boosting his seasonal averages up to 11.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 7 assists per-game in the new year.

His development has been slow over the course of the season, and it’s certain his father has not helped the stability of the organization around him. LaVar Ball has poked and prodded, giving his vote of no confidence in Luke Walton several times.

The team asked him to back off of that, but his continued talk has reportedly sparked an interest by LA in other coaching candidates.

In any case, let’s hope for Lakers fans that Lonzo Ball’s knee just picked up a routine knock and he continues to progress in 2018, devoid of as many outside distractions as possible.