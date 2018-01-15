AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

DeAndre Jordan misses game due to injury for first time in 10-year career

By Dan FeldmanJan 15, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Clippers center DeAndre Jordan is in his 10th NBA season. He played 360 straight games before pneumonia knocked him out a couple years ago. He rested a few more games that season and another last season, but he played every Clippers games this season.

Until Saturday.

Jordan sat with a sprained left ankle suffered Thursday. That’s generally not a big deal. Minor injuries happen, and the Clippers beat the Kings in both games.

But, for Jordan, it was noteworthy.

Lawrence Murray of ESPN:

It marked the first game Jordan missed because of injury in his 10-year career, all with the Clippers.

We should celebrate Jordan’s durability more than we do. It’s a huge part of his value. Not only does he play nearly every game, he plays major minutes. The Clippers get more time of top-shelf production from their center than other teams that have to rely on lesser backups for longer.

It’s a little backward this comes up only when Jordan gets hurt. But so it goes.

His streak started after another bout of pneumonia, and he missed games earlier in his career before he was a rotation lock. But Jordan worked his way into All-NBA status, and he’s obviously in great shape. That combined with some luck has made him a healthy outlier.

Anthony Davis makes full-court shot – after buzzer (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 15, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
1 Comment

Anthony Davis scored 48 points in the Pelicans’ win over the Knicks yesterday.

But his most impressive shot was one that didn’t count.

Just after the third quarter ended, he launched a full-court heave through the hoop. Kudos to New York for fully running down the clock, I guess.

Baron Davis made the longest shot in NBA history, a 92-footer. Anthony Davis’ looked about as far:

Joel Embiid shoves Eagles fan over during playoff tailgate (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughJan 15, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
8 Comments

Things went well for the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend. Despite not having their MVP candidate QB in Carson Wentz, the team eked out a win over Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons to advance to the NFC Championship Game, 15-10, on Saturday.

Naturally, fans were tailgating before, during, and after the game at Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field, and even Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid stopped by to mix with Eagles fans.

That was probably his main mistake.

In a video posted by TMZ Sports, Embiid could be seen pushing over an Eagles fan as the two were involved in a game of catch. The crowd reacted poorly to the push by Embiid, and shortly after two people rushed to hurry Embiid away from the area.

No word yet from Embiid or the team regarding the scenario, but the video is definitely him and a photo posted to his Twitter on Saturday matches the outfit.

I guess when they say Philly Vs. Everybody they really mean every body.

Adam Silver calls Donald Trump comments “An impetus to continue pushing forward”

AP
By Dane CarbaughJan 15, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
3 Comments

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and as such several prominent NBA folks took a recent visit to the National Civil Rights Museum located at the former site of the Lorraine Hotel — the building where Dr. King was assassinated on April 4, 1968.

The league is active around the national holiday, and most teams have already been wearing their MLK Day shirts and custom sneakers in recent games. Both Silver and NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts (along with several players) were in Memphis — the location of the Lorraine Hotel — for the 50th anniversary of his death.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump was allegedly overheard at a meeting this past week calling Haiti and some African countries “shitholes”. That didn’t sit right with folks in the NBA, including Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, a native of Nigeria. Ujiri took the time to respond this week, standing up for the places Trump referred to with his alleged comment.

Silver also took the time to address Trump’s remark Sunday in Memphis, telling ESPN that he felt they were, “An impetus to continue pushing forward.”

Via ESPN:

“I think for both Michele and me, it is a reminder and an impetus to continue pushing forward with the kind of things that we can do together as a league,” Silver said after touring the museum with NBPA executive director Michele Roberts at the Lorraine Motel where King was assassinated. “Sports continue to be a unique opportunity to unite people and it is a place where there is a rare sense of equality. Certainly we are proud that within the NBA you are judged by your performance on the floor, regardless of your background, nationality or ethnicity. … To me, it is also reinforcement of how important it is that we stay the course in terms of the programs that this league has been operating for decades and new programs like NBA Voices that we are beginning this week.”

“I tend to be an optimist,” Silver also said. “Certainly as I am reminded of the history of this country, much of it which took place during my lifetime, there has been tremendous progress, there is no question about it. Having said that, we have a long way to go.”

The visit to Memphis also coincides with the launch of an NBA initiative called NBA Voices which the association says is to, “Address social injustice, promote inclusion, uplift voices and bridge divides in our communities.”

ESPN reports that NBA teams, players, and league offices organized or participated in 222 programs, events and initiatives related to social change across 26 cities through Dec. 8, 2017.

Monday’s slate of games in the NBA spans 11 games from 9:30 AM PST to 7:30 PM PST.

Dennis Rodman arrested for DUI in California

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 15, 2018, 12:50 AM EST
2 Comments

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Police say former NBA star Dennis Rodman has been arrested on suspicion of DUI in Southern California.

Lt. Rachel Johnson of the Newport Beach Police Department says Rodman was pulled over late Saturday for a traffic violation.

Johnson says officers administered a field sobriety test, which Rodman failed. She says he submitted to a Breathalyzer test and blew over the .08 legal limit.

Rodman was released from custody Sunday morning. Johnson didn’t immediately know if he had an attorney.

An email seeking comment from Rodman’s representatives was not immediately returned Sunday.