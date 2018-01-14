Watch DeMar DeRozan go off for 42 points against the Warriors (VIDEO)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

It seems like DeMar DeRozan has broken through this season for the Toronto Raptors.

The USC product has had a great year for Toronto, and has been able to see important improvements in his true shooting percentage, 3-point shooting, and win shares per-48 minutes.

DeRozan even scored a career-high 52 points against the Milwaukee Bucks on New Years Day in 2018, which seems like some kind of meaningful symbolism.

On Saturday night against the Golden State Warriors, DeRozan again went off and scored a whopping 42 points against the reigning NBA champions.

The Raptors wound up losing a squeaker — Kevin Durant hit a clutch jumper with a 21 seconds to go to help boost Golden State to a win — but DeRozan’s highlight reel was impressive nonetheless.

