Lonzo Ball’s MRI reveals left knee sprain, questionable vs. Memphis

Here is some fresh, late-breaking news for you about Lonzo Ball that does not involve a helicopter parent trying to sell you plastic basketball shoes.

According to the Los Angeles Lakers, Ball suffered a left knee injury during their game against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. An MRI revealed that Ball has a sprain in that knee, and that he is now questionable for Monday’s matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ball is having a nice little January, boosting his seasonal averages up to 11.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 7 assists per-game in the new year.

His development has been slow over the course of the season, and it’s certain his father has not helped the stability of the organization around him. LaVar Ball has poked and prodded, giving his vote of no confidence in Luke Walton several times.

The team asked him to back off of that, but his continued talk has reportedly sparked an interest by LA in other coaching candidates.

In any case, let’s hope for Lakers fans that Lonzo Ball’s knee just picked up a routine knock and he continues to progress in 2018, devoid of as many outside distractions as possible.