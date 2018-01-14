Getty

Lonzo Ball’s MRI reveals left knee sprain, questionable vs. Memphis

Jan 14, 2018
Here is some fresh, late-breaking news for you about Lonzo Ball that does not involve a helicopter parent trying to sell you plastic basketball shoes.

According to the Los Angeles Lakers, Ball suffered a left knee injury during their game against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. An MRI revealed that Ball has a sprain in that knee, and that he is now questionable for Monday’s matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ball is having a nice little January, boosting his seasonal averages up to 11.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 7 assists per-game in the new year.

His development has been slow over the course of the season, and it’s certain his father has not helped the stability of the organization around him. LaVar Ball has poked and prodded, giving his vote of no confidence in Luke Walton several times.

The team asked him to back off of that, but his continued talk has reportedly sparked an interest by LA in other coaching candidates.

In any case, let’s hope for Lakers fans that Lonzo Ball’s knee just picked up a routine knock and he continues to progress in 2018, devoid of as many outside distractions as possible.

Mike D’Antoni says James Harden could be back by Thursday

Jan 14, 2018
The Houston Rockets have done alright in the absence of James Harden, who has been out with a Grade 2 hamstring strain for the last six games. Mike D’Antoni’s squad has gone 4-2 over that stretch, but now Houston’s head coach says his MVP candidate could return as soon as Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, D’Antoni said that Harden’s return is imminent, and could be anywhere between Thursday and Saturday.

“It could be Thursday or Saturday, I don’t know,” D’Antoni told ESPN’s Dave MacMahon. “He’s got to get better. We’ll see. Whenever he’s ready.”

That’s great news for Houston, who surprised many in how they integrated Harden and newcomer Chris Paul. The team has been better on defense, and even Harden seems to have stepped up his intensity on that side of the ball.

Meanwhile, the Rockets is also likely to get Luc Mbah a Moute back next week. He has been out for a month with a dislocated right shoulder.

Houston remains atop the Western Conference with the Golden State Warriors, trailing the defending NBA champions by 3.5 games. The Rockets are currently on a three game win streak.

DeMarcus Cousins, Kristaps Porzingis combine for weird fastbreak for Knicks (VIDEO)

Jan 14, 2018
DeMarcus Cousins plays for the New Orleans Pelicans, but an apparent brain fart on Sunday made it seem like he tried to pass the ball directly to New York Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis.

The play came early in the first quarter with just a couple points on the board for each team.

With Cousins walking the ball up the floor, an apparent miscommunication with Anthony Davis led to a turnover for Cousins that looked pretty hilarious.

That is, until the Knicks took it the other direction.

Porzingis of course wound up doing a little dribbling of his own before eventually dumping the ball off to Enes Kanter, who slammed it home for the score.

New Orleans wound up beating the Knicks in overtime, 123-118.

Brett Brown on Markelle Fultz: “I think what he needs to be is able to shoot a basketball”

Jan 14, 2018
We saw Markelle Fultz‘s jumper this week and it still does not look great.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft has been out for some time for the Philadelphia 76ers after developing a mysterious scapular shoulder issue. Fultz last played on Oct. 23, and the nature of his injury has fans asking whether Danny Ainge is some sort of super genius for “scamming” the Sixers by trading them the No. 1 pick.

Yes, we’ve reached tinfoil hat time and it’s only January.

Meanwhile, Fultz was in practice again on Sunday with doors open to reporters. We got yet another look at his jumper, which still looks filled with trepidation. Sixers coach Brett Brown also addressed the media, telling them that Fultz wasn’t 100% yet but was getting better.

Brown also said that in order to play Fultz didn’t need to be completely ready to go:

That’s an interesting way to put it. Brown elaborated more on Fultz’s free throw and health to Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice.

“How would I assess where his shot is currently at? It’s not where it used to be,” said Brown. “It’s not where it used to be. His free-throw I think is, but some of the longer shots and the rise-ups are not, and that’s just part of him getting through this progressive adjustment, trying to figure out the injury going forward.”

“I think what he needs to be is able to shoot a basketball. I don’t know what percent we’re going to apply that comment, but he needs to feel he can go and shoot a basketball,” said Brown. “To just render it that the free throw is pretty good, and it is, and to only go that far without talking about some of the other pieces, is not what we are looking at, and I know he isn’t looking at that.”

The situation isn’t going to get any easier for the team or for Fultz himself, as the complete loss of shooting form from the No. 1 overall pick is always going to draw attention. It’s getting worse of course, as fans start to grumble about Fultz’s progress.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens, and if the situation can be rectified in time for Fultz to return and make a meaningful contribution to a team pushing for a playoff spot.

Watch DeMar DeRozan go off for 42 points against the Warriors (VIDEO)

Jan 14, 2018
It seems like DeMar DeRozan has broken through this season for the Toronto Raptors.

The USC product has had a great year for Toronto, and has been able to see important improvements in his true shooting percentage, 3-point shooting, and win shares per-48 minutes.

DeRozan even scored a career-high 52 points against the Milwaukee Bucks on New Years Day in 2018, which seems like some kind of meaningful symbolism.

On Saturday night against the Golden State Warriors, DeRozan again went off and scored a whopping 42 points against the reigning NBA champions.

The Raptors wound up losing a squeaker — Kevin Durant hit a clutch jumper with a 21 seconds to go to help boost Golden State to a win — but DeRozan’s highlight reel was impressive nonetheless.

Check out the full video above.