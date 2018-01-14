Getty Images

Drake talked trash on sideline in Toronto, Warriors tried to tune him out

By Kurt HelinJan 14, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
Drake showed up midway through the first quarter and took his seat courtside at the Air Canada Centre Saturday night — then let the Warriors have it.

The Toronto native and Raptors “global ambassador” may have Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant tattoos, but that didn’t stop him from trash talking the Warriors all game.

Draymond was roasting my outfit…comment what you think he said 😂😂😂

How did the Warriors handle it? Mark Medina of the San Jose Mercury News asked them, starting with Durant, who blew a wide-open dunk.

“I hated missing that one,” Durant said following the Warriors’ 127-125 victory over the Raptors on Saturday. “I had to ignore him. I heard him talking some trash too on the sideline.”

“I don’t pay it no mind,” Curry said of Drake’s trash talk. “You got to knock those down.”

“Don’t give Drake that much credit. He’s not the reason it was fun out there tonight,” Durant said. “But he does bring a different element to the game as someone that was so close to the organization and city.”

That’s what matters — it was fun to watch Drake trash talk the Warriors. This is basketball, not a policy discussion of the North Korean nuclear threat. Having a prominent fan talking a little trash — and not crossing the line — makes the game more entertaining.

And this one was. DeMar DeRozan had 42 and the Raptors came from 27 down at one point to make it a game late. The Warriors got the win — on the second night of a back-to-back — but it’s good to see them get pushed. And trashed talked a little.

Was one rim crooked in the London game? J.J. Redick, Kyrie Irving think so.

By Kurt HelinJan 14, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
In the first half in London against the Sixers, the Celtics shot 40.4 percent as a team, but they bounced back in the second half to shoot 57.1 percent. Meanwhile, the Sixers shot 56.1 percent in the first half, but just 36.6 percent in the second half.

To look at it another way, the teams combined to shoot 38 percent at one basket and better than 56 percent on the other.

Why? J.J. Redick and Kyrie Irving thought one of the rims was crooked at the O2 arena, something they talked about on  Redick’s Ringer podcast (where they got into a lot of conspiracy theories). Transcription via NewJersey.com.

Redick: One rim was so (expletive) crooked. (Irving: Which one?) The one you guys shot at in the first half. We shot at in the second half.

(Irving: I would agree a little bit. A little bit.)

Redick: I was adamant this morning that we had to figure out a way wherever the bench was, that we would shoot at that in the first half so we could have the good rim in the second half. I guess cause you guys were the bench team you got to choose. I’m going to put a little asterisk. (laughs)

Boston’s Jaylen Brown is on board.

Obviously, there is no way to prove or test this now, and the NBA has league officials at the arena to avoid these kinds of things. Plus, the referees look out for stuff like crooked rims.

Maybe it happened. Maybe it didn’t. As Brown noted, both teams played through it, so that’s not why the Sixers lost.

Stephen Curry returns with 24 points, Warriors hold off Raptors 127-125

Associated Press
Associated PressJan 14, 2018, 1:27 AM EST
TORONTO (AP) — Stephen Curry returned from a two-game absence to score 24 points, Klay Thompson had 26 and the Golden State Warriors blew nearly all of a 27-point lead before beating the Toronto Raptors 127-125 on Saturday night.

DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points for the Raptors, but the Warriors had just enough to beat Toronto for the eighth straight time.

Kevin Durant scored 25 points and Draymond Green had 14 for the Warriors, who have won 12 straight on the road. Golden State’s 19 road wins are the most in the NBA.

OG Anunoby had 17 points and Serge Ibaka 14 for the Raptors, who rallied from a 19-point deficit through three quarters to make it a one-point game in the fourth.

Fred VanVleet scored 13 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 12 as Toronto lost for the third time in 18 home games.

Curry sat out Wednesday’s home loss to the Clippers and Friday’s win at Milwaukee because of a sore right ankle, the same injury that kept him out of 11 games in December.

Raptors guard Kyle Lowry missed his third straight game because of a bruised tailbone.

VanVleet’s 3-pointer with 3:52 left made cut it to 116-115, but Curry answered with a 3 for the Warriors.

DeRozan’s basket with just over a minute to go made it a one-point game again, and Curry missed a pair of free throws with 45 seconds remaining.

But after a missed shot by DeRozan, Durant’s jumper with 21 seconds left gave Golden State a 125-122 lead.

A missed 3 by CJ Miles led to a jump ball, then a scramble for a loose ball that went out of bounds next to the Warriors bench. After a video review, Golden State was awarded possession with three seconds left. Curry was fouled and sealed it with a pair of free throws before VanVleet hit a buzzer-beating 3.

Green and Thompson each scored 10 points in the first and Golden State led 43-35 after one, their highest-scoring opening quarter of the season.

Golden State seized control with a 16-2 run to begin the second quarter and led 81-54 at halftime. It was their biggest half of the season and their first 80-point half away from home since Nov. 2, 1990, at Denver (87 points).

 

Zach LaVine scores 14 in return to Bulls’ lineup

Associated PressJan 14, 2018, 1:19 AM EST
CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 14 points in his first game in 11 months, rookie Lauri Markkanen added 19 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons 107-105 on Saturday night.

Chicago made 17 3-pointers and held off several late charges by the Pistons to win for the 13th time in its last 20 games.

LaVine was making his Bulls debut after being acquired from Minnesota in the Jimmy Butler trade. LaVine, who last season averaged 18.9 points in 47 contests, hadn’t played since he suffered a torn ACL against Detroit on Feb. 3.

Avery Bradley scored 26 points and Andre Drummond had 21 points and 15 rebounds for Detroit, which lost its sixth road game in seven tries.

Markkanen hit a 17-foot shot with 1:08 to go to give the Bulls a 106-105 lead. The game featured 23 lead changes and seven ties.

With LaVine on the court, the Bulls reached 100 points for the 17th time in 20 games after reaching the mark only eight times in their first 23 contests.

LaVine made his first shot, a 27-footer from the right of the key, before he assisted on Robin Lopez‘s basket inside. The fourth-year guard followed with an easy 15-footer at the 8:12 mark in the first quarter to give Chicago an early 12-11 lead.

 

DeMar DeRozan: I would have requested trade from Raptors if they traded Kyle Lowry

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 13, 2018, 11:00 PM EST
Raptors guards DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry have grown together as players and forged a deep, oftenhilarious, friendship.

But it took a while for their relationship to get off the ground.

DeRozan, via The Woj Pod:

I don’t think I never said this publicly, but he will tell you. My first year with Kyle, me and Kyle didn’t say a word to one another. We didn’t speak. We didn’t have a conversation. We didn’t hang out. We didn’t go eat. We didn’t sit next to each another. Nothing. I didn’t have his phone number. Nothing. He came in, and I don’t know what it was like, if he knew he was just going to be moved again or if he was just a piece.

He kept his distance from everybody, everything. He really had that mindset coming in, like, “I’m not going to be here long.”

Lowry was nearly correct. The Raptors almost traded him to the Knicks during his second season in Toronto.

DeRozan, via Wojnarowski:

Kyle was practically gone. I remember Kyle came in the locker room and said, “Man, it was nice playing with you. I’m out of here. I’m done. I’m going to New York.” And I remember my frustration came in, too, like, “Man, I’m not trying to go through this again. I don’t want to be one of them players that never makes the playoffs for five years in. If you’re getting traded, too, I’m going to ask for a trade, too.”

The deal never got done, and Lowry (twice) and DeRozan have both since re-signed with Toronto. They’re in their sixth season together, still leading a successful Raptors team.

And to think, the duo nearly stalled a couple times before taking off.