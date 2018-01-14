Drake talked trash on sideline in Toronto, Warriors tried to tune him out

Drake showed up midway through the first quarter and took his seat courtside at the Air Canada Centre Saturday night — then let the Warriors have it.

The Toronto native and Raptors “global ambassador” may have Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant tattoos, but that didn’t stop him from trash talking the Warriors all game.

How did the Warriors handle it? Mark Medina of the San Jose Mercury News asked them, starting with Durant, who blew a wide-open dunk.

“I hated missing that one,” Durant said following the Warriors’ 127-125 victory over the Raptors on Saturday. “I had to ignore him. I heard him talking some trash too on the sideline.” “I don’t pay it no mind,” Curry said of Drake’s trash talk. “You got to knock those down.” “Don’t give Drake that much credit. He’s not the reason it was fun out there tonight,” Durant said. “But he does bring a different element to the game as someone that was so close to the organization and city.”

That’s what matters — it was fun to watch Drake trash talk the Warriors. This is basketball, not a policy discussion of the North Korean nuclear threat. Having a prominent fan talking a little trash — and not crossing the line — makes the game more entertaining.

And this one was. DeMar DeRozan had 42 and the Raptors came from 27 down at one point to make it a game late. The Warriors got the win — on the second night of a back-to-back — but it’s good to see them get pushed. And trashed talked a little.