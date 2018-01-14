AP

DeMarcus Cousins, Kristaps Porzingis combine for weird fastbreak for Knicks (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughJan 14, 2018, 6:15 PM EST
DeMarcus Cousins plays for the New Orleans Pelicans, but an apparent brain fart on Sunday made it seem like he tried to pass the ball directly to New York Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis.

The play came early in the first quarter with just a couple points on the board for each team.

With Cousins walking the ball up the floor, an apparent miscommunication with Anthony Davis led to a turnover for Cousins that looked pretty hilarious.

That is, until the Knicks took it the other direction.

Porzingis of course wound up doing a little dribbling of his own before eventually dumping the ball off to Enes Kanter, who slammed it home for the score.

New Orleans wound up beating the Knicks in overtime, 123-118.

Brett Brown on Markelle Fultz: “I think what he needs to be is able to shoot a basketball”

By Dane CarbaughJan 14, 2018, 4:43 PM EST
We saw Markelle Fultz‘s jumper this week and it still does not look great.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft has been out for some time for the Philadelphia 76ers after developing a mysterious scapular shoulder issue. Fultz last played on Oct. 23, and the nature of his injury has fans asking whether Danny Ainge is some sort of super genius for “scamming” the Sixers by trading them the No. 1 pick.

Yes, we’ve reached tinfoil hat time and it’s only January.

Meanwhile, Fultz was in practice again on Sunday with doors open to reporters. We got yet another look at his jumper, which still looks filled with trepidation. Sixers coach Brett Brown also addressed the media, telling them that Fultz wasn’t 100% yet but was getting better.

Brown also said that in order to play Fultz didn’t need to be completely ready to go:

That’s an interesting way to put it. Brown elaborated more on Fultz’s free throw and health to Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice.

“How would I assess where his shot is currently at? It’s not where it used to be,” said Brown. “It’s not where it used to be. His free-throw I think is, but some of the longer shots and the rise-ups are not, and that’s just part of him getting through this progressive adjustment, trying to figure out the injury going forward.”

“I think what he needs to be is able to shoot a basketball. I don’t know what percent we’re going to apply that comment, but he needs to feel he can go and shoot a basketball,” said Brown. “To just render it that the free throw is pretty good, and it is, and to only go that far without talking about some of the other pieces, is not what we are looking at, and I know he isn’t looking at that.”

The situation isn’t going to get any easier for the team or for Fultz himself, as the complete loss of shooting form from the No. 1 overall pick is always going to draw attention. It’s getting worse of course, as fans start to grumble about Fultz’s progress.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens, and if the situation can be rectified in time for Fultz to return and make a meaningful contribution to a team pushing for a playoff spot.

Watch DeMar DeRozan go off for 42 points against the Warriors (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughJan 14, 2018, 2:30 PM EST
It seems like DeMar DeRozan has broken through this season for the Toronto Raptors.

The USC product has had a great year for Toronto, and has been able to see important improvements in his true shooting percentage, 3-point shooting, and win shares per-48 minutes.

DeRozan even scored a career-high 52 points against the Milwaukee Bucks on New Years Day in 2018, which seems like some kind of meaningful symbolism.

On Saturday night against the Golden State Warriors, DeRozan again went off and scored a whopping 42 points against the reigning NBA champions.

The Raptors wound up losing a squeaker — Kevin Durant hit a clutch jumper with a 21 seconds to go to help boost Golden State to a win — but DeRozan’s highlight reel was impressive nonetheless.

Raptors unveil new Drake-inspired uniforms (photos)

By Dan FeldmanJan 14, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
The Raptors avoided the last major uniform leak and didn’t join most of the NBA in the latest sanctioned uniform reveal.

But Toronto has finally unveiled its new alternate uniforms.

These black-and-gold duds are the new homage to Drake.

I like how the other letters build toward the ‘R’ – either a nice touch for the Raptors or a happy coincidence.

We might look back and find it ridiculous Toronto spent years wearing a Drake-inspired uniform, but for now, these are solid.

Was one rim crooked in the London game? J.J. Redick, Kyrie Irving think so.

By Kurt HelinJan 14, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
In the first half in London against the Sixers, the Celtics shot 40.4 percent as a team, but they bounced back in the second half to shoot 57.1 percent. Meanwhile, the Sixers shot 56.1 percent in the first half, but just 36.6 percent in the second half.

To look at it another way, the teams combined to shoot 38 percent at one basket and better than 56 percent on the other.

Why? J.J. Redick and Kyrie Irving thought one of the rims was crooked at the O2 arena, something they talked about on  Redick’s Ringer podcast (where they got into a lot of conspiracy theories). Transcription via NewJersey.com.

Redick: One rim was so (expletive) crooked. (Irving: Which one?) The one you guys shot at in the first half. We shot at in the second half.

(Irving: I would agree a little bit. A little bit.)

Redick: I was adamant this morning that we had to figure out a way wherever the bench was, that we would shoot at that in the first half so we could have the good rim in the second half. I guess cause you guys were the bench team you got to choose. I’m going to put a little asterisk. (laughs)

Boston’s Jaylen Brown is on board.

Obviously, there is no way to prove or test this now, and the NBA has league officials at the arena to avoid these kinds of things. Plus, the referees look out for stuff like crooked rims.

Maybe it happened. Maybe it didn’t. As Brown noted, both teams played through it, so that’s not why the Sixers lost.