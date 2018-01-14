Brett Brown on Markelle Fultz: “I think what he needs to be is able to shoot a basketball”

We saw Markelle Fultz‘s jumper this week and it still does not look great.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft has been out for some time for the Philadelphia 76ers after developing a mysterious scapular shoulder issue. Fultz last played on Oct. 23, and the nature of his injury has fans asking whether Danny Ainge is some sort of super genius for “scamming” the Sixers by trading them the No. 1 pick.

Yes, we’ve reached tinfoil hat time and it’s only January.

Meanwhile, Fultz was in practice again on Sunday with doors open to reporters. We got yet another look at his jumper, which still looks filled with trepidation. Sixers coach Brett Brown also addressed the media, telling them that Fultz wasn’t 100% yet but was getting better.

Brown also said that in order to play Fultz didn’t need to be completely ready to go:

Brown on Fultz's shoulder:

"I don't know if we could say it's 100%, the doctors could say that better than me, but it certainly is getting better." Reporter: Does it need to be 100% for him to play? Brown: "I think what he needs to be is able to shoot a basketball." — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) January 14, 2018

Markelle Fultz’s shooting has trended closest to looking like this today. Take that for what you will. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/Hdi82KT7UW — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) January 14, 2018

That’s an interesting way to put it.

The situation isn’t going to get any easier for the team or for Fultz himself, as the complete loss of shooting form from the No. 1 overall pick is always going to draw attention. It’s getting worse of course, as fans start to grumble about Fultz’s progress.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens, and if the situation can be rectified in time for Fultz to return and make a meaningful contribution to a team pushing for a playoff spot.