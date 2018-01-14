Zach LaVine scores 14 in return to Bulls’ lineup

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 14 points in his first game in 11 months, rookie Lauri Markkanen added 19 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons 107-105 on Saturday night.
Chicago made 17 3-pointers and held off several late charges by the Pistons to win for the 13th time in its last 20 games.
LaVine was making his Bulls debut after being acquired from Minnesota in the Jimmy Butler trade. LaVine, who last season averaged 18.9 points in 47 contests, hadn’t played since he suffered a torn ACL against Detroit on Feb. 3.
Avery Bradley scored 26 points and Andre Drummond had 21 points and 15 rebounds for Detroit, which lost its sixth road game in seven tries.
Markkanen hit a 17-foot shot with 1:08 to go to give the Bulls a 106-105 lead. The game featured 23 lead changes and seven ties.
With LaVine on the court, the Bulls reached 100 points for the 17th time in 20 games after reaching the mark only eight times in their first 23 contests.
LaVine made his first shot, a 27-footer from the right of the key, before he assisted on Robin Lopez‘s basket inside. The fourth-year guard followed with an easy 15-footer at the 8:12 mark in the first quarter to give Chicago an early 12-11 lead.
Raptors guards DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry have grown together as players and forged a deep, often–hilarious, friendship.
But it took a while for their relationship to get off the ground.
DeRozan, via The Woj Pod:
I don’t think I never said this publicly, but he will tell you. My first year with Kyle, me and Kyle didn’t say a word to one another. We didn’t speak. We didn’t have a conversation. We didn’t hang out. We didn’t go eat. We didn’t sit next to each another. Nothing. I didn’t have his phone number. Nothing. He came in, and I don’t know what it was like, if he knew he was just going to be moved again or if he was just a piece.
He kept his distance from everybody, everything. He really had that mindset coming in, like, “I’m not going to be here long.”
Lowry was nearly correct. The Raptors almost traded him to the Knicks during his second season in Toronto.
DeRozan, via Wojnarowski:
Kyle was practically gone. I remember Kyle came in the locker room and said, “Man, it was nice playing with you. I’m out of here. I’m done. I’m going to New York.” And I remember my frustration came in, too, like, “Man, I’m not trying to go through this again. I don’t want to be one of them players that never makes the playoffs for five years in. If you’re getting traded, too, I’m going to ask for a trade, too.”
The deal never got done, and Lowry (twice) and DeRozan have both since re-signed with Toronto. They’re in their sixth season together, still leading a successful Raptors team.
And to think, the duo nearly stalled a couple times before taking off.
I’m here for Kyrie Irving‘s weirdrants.
But transcribing his bloviating is maddening.
Thankfully, Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports did yeoman’s work on Irving’s appearance on J.J. Redick‘s podcast for The Ringer:
Stay weird, Kyrie.
Ramon Sessions started the first three games of the Knicks season, and after that has barely been seen or heard. Jarrett Jack has been a stabilizing veteran presence at the point, and Frank Ntilikina is the present and future at that position, showing real promise as a rookie.
With that, the Knicks are releasing Sessions and taking a flyer on Trey Burke at the point.
Burke is a score-first point guard who washed out both in Utah (he was third in Rookie of the Year voting in 2014 because he could score, but his game never evolved), then as a backup with the Wizards.
However, playing for Westchester in the G-League this season Burke has been impressive — and more well rounded, according to sources. He is averaging 26.6 points, 5.3 assists and is shooting 41.6 percent from three. He told CBSSports (via the NY Post) that he had to re-invent himself.
“I had to look myself in the mirror and be real with myself,” Burke told CBS. “I had to kind of stop lying to myself about I should be here, I should be this, this team should put me in this position when I wasn’t doing everything necessary to put myself in that position.”
“I am a playmaker naturally,” Burke said. “Guys ask, ‘Are you a point guard? Are you a shooting guard?’ I believe I am a point guard and a shooting guard. I believe I’m both: a combo guard, you might say. I believe I can run a team as a point guard, though, and I think that’s the biggest thing.”
A lot of players who were college stars have a tough adjustment to being an NBA role player, but if Burke got his head around that he’s halfway there.
The Basketball Gods have had it in for the Jazz this season. After losing Gordon Hayward in free agency last summer, Utah has battled a lot of injuries, most notably a couple of knee injuries to center Rudy Gobert.
Now this: Thabo Sefolosha appears done for the season after injuring his knee against the Hornets on Friday, Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports reports.
The veteran swing man has been solid mostly off the bench for the Jazz this season, averaging 8.2 points per game, shooting 38 percent from three and playing solid defense in 21 minutes a night. On a Utah team that just cannot afford to more injuries this will hurt.
Expect Jonas Jerebko and Joe Johnson to get more run with Sefolosha out.