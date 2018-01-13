Ryan Anderson flushes powerful dunk on Alex Len (video)

I didn’t know Ryan Anderson could still do this.
I didn’t know Ryan Anderson could still do this.
The Clippers called Blake Griffin “Clipper royalty.” They backed it up with a five-year max contract.
What security did that get him?
Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders:
I don’t find this particularly noteworthy, though with the big names involved, it drew attention. Karl-Anthony Towns – better, younger, healthier – is way more valuable than Griffin. Towns also makes far less money, meaning the Timberwolves would have had to send L.A. additional players (though including negative-value contracts like Gorgui Dieng‘s and/or Cole Aldrich‘s could have helped balance the trade).
There’s no harm in the Clippers asking, even they knew Minnesota would say no. It’s not uncommon for teams to make longshot offers. The worst that happen is a rejection.
The difference here: It leaked. Scott’s sources could have had any number of agendas. Maybe they wanted to embarrass the Clippers for wasting the Timberwolves’ time. Maybe they want to inflate Griffin’s value, hoping to implicitly put Griffin on Towns’ level. Maybe they just wanted to show off their knowledge of private negotiations.
But none of those motivations make this significant.
Griffin can take a lesson, though: He’s not entirely secure in L.A. – if the Clippers can trade him fro a better, younger, healthier, cheaper player.
As much as he considers L.A. his long-term home, even he probably already knew that.
Klay Thompson fell behind the baseline during the Warriors’ win over the Bucks tonight, and a courtside Milwaukee fan stood up and said something to Thompson.
Thompson, David West and Shaun Livingston all quickly showed their displeasure with the fan, who was removed from his seat by security.
An alternate angle, via NBC Sports Bay Area:
Chris Haynes of ESPN:
Lance Stephenson knows hot to push LeBron James‘ buttons – from the infamous ear blow to tapping LeBron’s face the next game to just knocking LeBron in the groin this season.
The Pacers wing picked the optimal moment to rankle LeBron again.
As the Cavaliers were blowing 22-point lead – in the midst of a troubling slide and en route to a 97-95 loss to Indiana tonight – Stephenson put his hand on LeBron during an inbound. Did Stephenson dig in with his thumb? Pinch LeBron?
No matter which trick Stephenson pulled, LeBron responded with a push whistled for a technical foul.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Tim Hardaway Jr. returned to the New York Knicks on Friday night at Minnesota after missing 20 games with a stress injury in his lower left leg.
New York coach Jeff Hornacek said Hardaway’s minutes would be limited as he builds up stamina and the fifth-year swingman will come off the bench initially. Hardaway last played on Nov. 29 and has been practicing with the team to test his injury.
Hardaway was cleared to return after feeling good after Friday morning’s shootaround.
In his first year back with the Knicks after a signing a four-year, $71 million contract in the offseason, Hardaway is averaging 17.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 21 games this season.