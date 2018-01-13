Getty Images

Report: Utah’s Thabo Sefolosha to have season-ending knee surgery

By Kurt HelinJan 13, 2018, 5:52 PM EST
The Basketball Gods have had it in for the Jazz this season. After losing Gordon Hayward in free agency last summer, Utah has battled a lot of injuries, most notably a couple of knee injuries to center Rudy Gobert.

Now this: Thabo Sefolosha appears done for the season after injuring his knee against the Hornets on Friday, Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports reports.

The veteran swing man has been solid mostly off the bench for the Jazz this season, averaging 8.2 points per game, shooting 38 percent from three and playing solid defense in 21 minutes a night. On a Utah team that just cannot afford to more injuries this will hurt.

Expect Jonas Jerebko and Joe Johnson to get more run with Sefolosha out.

 

 

Report: Cavaliers have grumbled about LeBron James hunting assists

By Dan FeldmanJan 13, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
Tyronn Lue said the Cavaliers – who’ve lost seven of nine – must play without personal agendas.

What did the coach mean by that?

Perhaps, LeBron James‘ ball-handling and Lue’s handling of Tristan Thompson‘s and Channing Frye‘s playing time would be the right place to start.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

Players have grumbled that James has slowed the ball movement, holding onto the ball until he sees an “assist” pass, rather than moving it quickly.

Players are grumbling about Lue’s lineups, wondering if Thompson should start and if Channing Frye should play more.

There’s truth in both these gripes.

LeBron has held the ball 4.89 seconds per touch (up from 4.37 last year) and dribbled 3.67 times per touch (up from 3.28 last year), according to NBA.com. He wants to win, but he also wants to win on his terms – being seen as the leader and racking up stats that earn praise (like MVP).

The Cavs have fared excellently with Frye on the court (+11.1 per 100 possessions). Thompson has mostly struggled this season, but he’s also playing a career-low 19 minutes per game. As long as the Cavaliers have him, they ought to try getting him going.

On the other hand, LeBron is one of the greatest players and passers of all-time. Putting the ball in his hands more is rarely a problem. He can deliver it to anyone anywhere in the halfcourt at anytime.

Cleveland clearly doesn’t trust Frye defensively against the Warriors, so why give major minutes now to someone who won’t help in the biggest moments? Likewise, more playing time might not be the answer to Thompson’s problems.

There are arguments and counterarguments in all of this. The Cavaliers’ bigger issue is that they’re so frustrated, they’re grumbling to the media. That’s far less likely to happen on winning teams. Yet, the grumbling only makes the Cavs more likely to lose more.

They need to nip this in the bud before it snowballs even further.

(Or not. Maybe they can just dial it up again in the playoffs, no matter how much they meander in the regular season – just like the last couple years.)

Anthony Davis crosses Ed Davis and Shabazz Napier over each other (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 13, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
Anthony Davis still needs way more help getting set up for shots than most high-end scorers do.

But you wouldn’t know it the way he dropped Ed Davis and Shabazz Napier.

Report: LaVar Ball’s comments spark executive and agent discussion of David Fizdale coaching LeBron James on Lakers

By Dan FeldmanJan 13, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
LaVar Ball saying he believes Luke Walton has lost control of the Lakers has generated plenty of fallout.

The Lakers put out word, anonymously, that Walton’s job is safe. Lonzo Ball drew scrutiny for not exactly endorsing his coach. Other Lakers were more full-throated in their support. Coaches outside Los Angeles took aim at ESPN.

One thing that didn’t happen: Lakers management publicly defending Walton.

That has people connecting dots to Lakers free agent target LeBron James then to fired Grizzlies coach David Fizdale, who was a Miami assistant while LeBron was there and who remains in LeBron’s good graces.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN, via The Rich Eisen Show:

Whatever you want to say about LaVar Ball, he has smoked the fact that the Lakers do not support Luke Walton. And that is now crystal clear. And there are now guys out there wondering openly to me – executives, coaching agents – “I wonder who the Lakers are going to hire as their next coach.” Because that has been revealed here, that they do not have unconditional support for Luke.

You want to know what people are saying behind the scenes? You want to know what they’re saying? What coach has LeBron tweeted about most recently?

Los Angeles native David Fizdale.

Now, again, this might not be true. The Lakers may intend to keep him. But the way the events have gone down, I’ve got executives in my ear. I’ve got agents in my ear saying, “Oh, yeah, they’re probably going to hire David Fizdale.” And, again, it may not be true. They may intend to keep Luke.

The usual question: Do these agents and executives know something we don’t, or are they just speculating based on publicly available information?

Discussing LeBron signing is Los Angeles is scintillating, no matter how unlikely it actually is. Coaching agents might be trying to create a wedge to get their clients into the Lakers job. Likewise, executives could be trying to cause disarray in a rival organization.

The Lakers are already having problems handling this awkward transition season, as they transparently set up to chase star free agents at the expense of their current players. Rumors about their coach’s job security won’t increase stability.

Which makes it all the more strange Lakers president Magic Johnson hasn’t publicly backed Walton since LaVar’s criticism. Could the agents and executives actually be right? Johnson inherited Walton (though Walton fits the profile of a coach Johnson would seemingly like – i.e., a former Lakers player). Even if the Lakers win out, Walton would have the worst record of any Lakers coach to get a third season.

The Lakers have been here before, trying to lure LeBron in 2014 by letting him pick his coach. It didn’t work then, and I doubt it’d work now.

But the question that will linger as long as Johnson remains silent publicly on Walton: Will the Lakers try again to sign LeBron by letting him pick his coach?

Ryan Anderson flushes powerful dunk on Alex Len (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 13, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
I didn’t know Ryan Anderson could still do this.

I didn’t know Ryan Anderson could ever do this.