AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Report: Clippers proposed trading Blake Griffin to Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns

By Dan FeldmanJan 13, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
1 Comment

The Clippers called Blake GriffinClipper royalty.” They backed it up with a five-year max contract.

What security did that get him?

Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders:

I don’t find this particularly noteworthy, though with the big names involved, it drew attention. Karl-Anthony Towns – better, younger, healthier – is way more valuable than Griffin. Towns also makes far less money, meaning the Timberwolves would have had to send L.A. additional players (though including negative-value contracts like Gorgui Dieng‘s and/or Cole Aldrich‘s could have helped balance the trade).

There’s no harm in the Clippers asking, even they knew Minnesota would say no. It’s not uncommon for teams to make longshot offers. The worst that happen is a rejection.

The difference here: It leaked. Scott’s sources could have had any number of agendas. Maybe they wanted to embarrass the Clippers for wasting the Timberwolves’ time. Maybe they want to inflate Griffin’s value, hoping to implicitly put Griffin on Towns’ level. Maybe they just wanted to show off their knowledge of private negotiations.

But none of those motivations make this significant.

Griffin can take a lesson, though: He’s not entirely secure in L.A. – if the Clippers can trade him fro a better, younger, healthier, cheaper player.

As much as he considers L.A. his long-term home, even he probably already knew that.

Klay Thompson: Removed Milwaukee fan called me a ‘b—’

By Dan FeldmanJan 12, 2018, 11:14 PM EST
2 Comments

Klay Thompson fell behind the baseline during the Warriors’ win over the Bucks tonight, and a courtside Milwaukee fan stood up and said something to Thompson.

Thompson, David West and Shaun Livingston all quickly showed their displeasure with the fan, who was removed from his seat by security.

An alternate angle, via NBC Sports Bay Area:

Chris Haynes of ESPN:

It’s no so fun for Golden State to be on the other side.

Lance Stephenson agitates LeBron James into pushing him, technical foul (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 12, 2018, 9:51 PM EST
3 Comments

Lance Stephenson knows hot to push LeBron James‘ buttons – from the infamous ear blow to tapping LeBron’s face the next game to just knocking LeBron in the groin this season.

The Pacers wing picked the optimal moment to rankle LeBron again.

As the Cavaliers were blowing 22-point lead – in the midst of a troubling slide and en route to a 97-95 loss to Indiana tonight – Stephenson put his hand on LeBron during an inbound. Did Stephenson dig in with his thumb? Pinch LeBron?

No matter which trick Stephenson pulled, LeBron responded with a push whistled for a technical foul.

Tim Hardaway Jr. returns to Knicks on minutes restriction

AP Photo/Julie Jacobson
Associated PressJan 12, 2018, 8:25 PM EST
Leave a comment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Tim Hardaway Jr. returned to the New York Knicks on Friday night at Minnesota after missing 20 games with a stress injury in his lower left leg.

New York coach Jeff Hornacek said Hardaway’s minutes would be limited as he builds up stamina and the fifth-year swingman will come off the bench initially. Hardaway last played on Nov. 29 and has been practicing with the team to test his injury.

Hardaway was cleared to return after feeling good after Friday morning’s shootaround.

In his first year back with the Knicks after a signing a four-year, $71 million contract in the offseason, Hardaway is averaging 17.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 21 games this season.

Kevin Durant: I don’t want to be captain and draft All-Stars

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 12, 2018, 7:25 PM EST
7 Comments

Kevin Durant narrowly trails Stephen Curry for the Western Conference lead in All-Star fan voting.

If Durant – who led the early returns before getting passed by his Warriors teammate – had his way, he wouldn’t re-claim the lead.

Each conference’s vote leader will captain an All-Star team, drafting his teammates from a pool of other All-Stars.

Durant to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, via ESPN:

“I don’t want to do it,” Durant told The Athletic. “I’d rather somebody else do it. It’s cool to be an All-Star, but all the extra stuff … I just want to go play in the game. [The new format]’s cool, a different way, a creative way that’s good for the fans. But me, I’ll let somebody else pick the teams.”

Durant isn’t just insecure. He’s openly insecure.

If people weren’t so busy being mad at him for signing with Golden State, they might appreciate his transparency (at least when it doesn’t come via burner social media). Durant is protected by the draft not being revealed by the league, but he still explained how he’s uncomfortable with the exercise, anyway. That opens him to criticism for being soft, scared, cupcake – the usual (that doesn’t apply on the court).

Durant’s reluctance probably stems from his high-profile feud with Russell Westbrook. That would only get re-examined if Durant is a captain, and he clearly wants to move on.

This answer is fascinating, if not also foolish. Isn’t Durant implicitly asking his haters – of which there are many – to vote for him and put him in the awkward and unwanted position of picking teams? (Unless he’s conning everyone and wants to win.)

If he wants votes, Curry is taking a much simpler approach when asked whether he wanted to win captaincy.

Curry to Slater, via ESPN:

“Why not?” Curry said. “I’ll be the first to usher in the new system. I used to go to the playground all the time, and you wanted to be the guy picking teams. That meant you were something on the court back in the day. It’ll be a cool vibe to see how it all shakes out and how unique you can make the lineups.”

Curry is fearless and cutthroat, traits too rarely used to describe him because of his diminutive size and polished public persona. He’ll draft who he wants and deal with the hurt feelings.