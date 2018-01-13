Kyrie Irving discusses flat-earth Instagram videos, spiritual alchemy, third eyes

I’m here for Kyrie Irving‘s weirdrants.
But transcribing his bloviating is maddening.
Thankfully, Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports did yeoman’s work on Irving’s appearance on J.J. Redick‘s podcast for The Ringer:
Stay weird, Kyrie.
Ramon Sessions started the first three games of the Knicks season, and after that has barely been seen or heard. Jarrett Jack has been a stabilizing veteran presence at the point, and Frank Ntilikina is the present and future at that position, showing real promise as a rookie.
With that, the Knicks are releasing Sessions and taking a flyer on Trey Burke at the point.
Burke is a score-first point guard who washed out both in Utah (he was third in Rookie of the Year voting in 2014 because he could score, but his game never evolved), then as a backup with the Wizards.
However, playing for Westchester in the G-League this season Burke has been impressive — and more well rounded, according to sources. He is averaging 26.6 points, 5.3 assists and is shooting 41.6 percent from three. He told CBSSports (via the NY Post) that he had to re-invent himself.
“I had to look myself in the mirror and be real with myself,” Burke told CBS. “I had to kind of stop lying to myself about I should be here, I should be this, this team should put me in this position when I wasn’t doing everything necessary to put myself in that position.”
“I am a playmaker naturally,” Burke said. “Guys ask, ‘Are you a point guard? Are you a shooting guard?’ I believe I am a point guard and a shooting guard. I believe I’m both: a combo guard, you might say. I believe I can run a team as a point guard, though, and I think that’s the biggest thing.”
A lot of players who were college stars have a tough adjustment to being an NBA role player, but if Burke got his head around that he’s halfway there.
The Basketball Gods have had it in for the Jazz this season. After losing Gordon Hayward in free agency last summer, Utah has battled a lot of injuries, most notably a couple of knee injuries to center Rudy Gobert.
Now this: Thabo Sefolosha appears done for the season after injuring his knee against the Hornets on Friday, Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports reports.
https://mobile.twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/952295502082662401
The veteran swing man has been solid mostly off the bench for the Jazz this season, averaging 8.2 points per game, shooting 38 percent from three and playing solid defense in 21 minutes a night. On a Utah team that just cannot afford to more injuries this will hurt.
Expect Jonas Jerebko and Joe Johnson to get more run with Sefolosha out.
Tyronn Lue said the Cavaliers – who’ve lost seven of nine – must play without personal agendas.
What did the coach mean by that?
Perhaps, LeBron James‘ ball-handling and Lue’s handling of Tristan Thompson‘s and Channing Frye‘s playing time would be the right place to start.
Players have grumbled that James has slowed the ball movement, holding onto the ball until he sees an “assist” pass, rather than moving it quickly.
Players are grumbling about Lue’s lineups, wondering if Thompson should start and if Channing Frye should play more.
There’s truth in both these gripes.
LeBron has held the ball 4.89 seconds per touch (up from 4.37 last year) and dribbled 3.67 times per touch (up from 3.28 last year), according to NBA.com. He wants to win, but he also wants to win on his terms – being seen as the leader and racking up stats that earn praise (like MVP).
The Cavs have fared excellently with Frye on the court (+11.1 per 100 possessions). Thompson has mostly struggled this season, but he’s also playing a career-low 19 minutes per game. As long as the Cavaliers have him, they ought to try getting him going.
On the other hand, LeBron is one of the greatest players and passers of all-time. Putting the ball in his hands more is rarely a problem. He can deliver it to anyone anywhere in the halfcourt at anytime.
Cleveland clearly doesn’t trust Frye defensively against the Warriors, so why give major minutes now to someone who won’t help in the biggest moments? Likewise, more playing time might not be the answer to Thompson’s problems.
There are arguments and counterarguments in all of this. The Cavaliers’ bigger issue is that they’re so frustrated, they’re grumbling to the media. That’s far less likely to happen on winning teams. Yet, the grumbling only makes the Cavs more likely to lose more.
They need to nip this in the bud before it snowballs even further.
(Or not. Maybe they can just dial it up again in the playoffs, no matter how much they meander in the regular season – just like the last couple years.)
Anthony Davis still needs way more help getting set up for shots than most high-end scorers do.
But you wouldn’t know it the way he dropped Ed Davis and Shabazz Napier.