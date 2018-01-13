Kyrie Irving discusses flat-earth Instagram videos, spiritual alchemy, third eyes

Ramon Sessions started the first three games of the Knicks season, and after that has barely been seen or heard. Jarrett Jack has been a stabilizing veteran presence at the point, and Frank Ntilikina is the present and future at that position, showing real promise as a rookie.

With that, the Knicks are releasing Sessions and taking a flyer on Trey Burke at the point.

The New York Knicks announced today that the team has requested waivers on guard Ramon Sessions. pic.twitter.com/fsY4BUABH9 — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) January 13, 2018

Sources: The New York Knicks and guard Trey Burke of G League affiliate Westchester have agreed on a deal for the remainder of the season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2018

Burke is a score-first point guard who washed out both in Utah (he was third in Rookie of the Year voting in 2014 because he could score, but his game never evolved), then as a backup with the Wizards.

However, playing for Westchester in the G-League this season Burke has been impressive — and more well rounded, according to sources. He is averaging 26.6 points, 5.3 assists and is shooting 41.6 percent from three. He told CBSSports (via the NY Post) that he had to re-invent himself.

“I had to look myself in the mirror and be real with myself,” Burke told CBS. “I had to kind of stop lying to myself about I should be here, I should be this, this team should put me in this position when I wasn’t doing everything necessary to put myself in that position.” “I am a playmaker naturally,” Burke said. “Guys ask, ‘Are you a point guard? Are you a shooting guard?’ I believe I am a point guard and a shooting guard. I believe I’m both: a combo guard, you might say. I believe I can run a team as a point guard, though, and I think that’s the biggest thing.”

A lot of players who were college stars have a tough adjustment to being an NBA role player, but if Burke got his head around that he’s halfway there.