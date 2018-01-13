DeMar DeRozan: I would have requested trade from Raptors if they traded Kyle Lowry

Raptors guards DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry have grown together as players and forged a deep, often–hilarious, friendship.
But it took a while for their relationship to get off the ground.
DeRozan, via The Woj Pod:
I don’t think I never said this publicly, but he will tell you. My first year with Kyle, me and Kyle didn’t say a word to one another. We didn’t speak. We didn’t have a conversation. We didn’t hang out. We didn’t go eat. We didn’t sit next to each another. Nothing. I didn’t have his phone number. Nothing. He came in, and I don’t know what it was like, if he knew he was just going to be moved again or if he was just a piece.
He kept his distance from everybody, everything. He really had that mindset coming in, like, “I’m not going to be here long.”
Lowry was nearly correct. The Raptors almost traded him to the Knicks during his second season in Toronto.
DeRozan, via Wojnarowski:
Kyle was practically gone. I remember Kyle came in the locker room and said, “Man, it was nice playing with you. I’m out of here. I’m done. I’m going to New York.” And I remember my frustration came in, too, like, “Man, I’m not trying to go through this again. I don’t want to be one of them players that never makes the playoffs for five years in. If you’re getting traded, too, I’m going to ask for a trade, too.”
The deal never got done, and Lowry (twice) and DeRozan have both since re-signed with Toronto. They’re in their sixth season together, still leading a successful Raptors team.
And to think, the duo nearly stalled a couple times before taking off.