Anthony Davis crosses Ed Davis and Shabazz Napier over each other (video)

Anthony Davis still needs way more help getting set up for shots than most high-end scorers do.
But you wouldn’t know it the way he dropped Ed Davis and Shabazz Napier.
LaVar Ball saying he believes Luke Walton has lost control of the Lakers has generated plenty of fallout.
The Lakers put out word, anonymously, that Walton’s job is safe. Lonzo Ball drew scrutiny for not exactly endorsing his coach. Other Lakers were more full-throated in their support. Coaches outside Los Angeles took aim at ESPN.
One thing that didn’t happen: Lakers management publicly defending Walton.
That has people connecting dots to Lakers free agent target LeBron James then to fired Grizzlies coach David Fizdale, who was a Miami assistant while LeBron was there and who remains in LeBron’s good graces.
Brian Windhorst of ESPN, via The Rich Eisen Show:
Whatever you want to say about LaVar Ball, he has smoked the fact that the Lakers do not support Luke Walton. And that is now crystal clear. And there are now guys out there wondering openly to me – executives, coaching agents – “I wonder who the Lakers are going to hire as their next coach.” Because that has been revealed here, that they do not have unconditional support for Luke.
You want to know what people are saying behind the scenes? You want to know what they’re saying? What coach has LeBron tweeted about most recently?
Los Angeles native David Fizdale.
Now, again, this might not be true. The Lakers may intend to keep him. But the way the events have gone down, I’ve got executives in my ear. I’ve got agents in my ear saying, “Oh, yeah, they’re probably going to hire David Fizdale.” And, again, it may not be true. They may intend to keep Luke.
The usual question: Do these agents and executives know something we don’t, or are they just speculating based on publicly available information?
Discussing LeBron signing is Los Angeles is scintillating, no matter how unlikely it actually is. Coaching agents might be trying to create a wedge to get their clients into the Lakers job. Likewise, executives could be trying to cause disarray in a rival organization.
The Lakers are already having problems handling this awkward transition season, as they transparently set up to chase star free agents at the expense of their current players. Rumors about their coach’s job security won’t increase stability.
Which makes it all the more strange Lakers president Magic Johnson hasn’t publicly backed Walton since LaVar’s criticism. Could the agents and executives actually be right? Johnson inherited Walton (though Walton fits the profile of a coach Johnson would seemingly like – i.e., a former Lakers player). Even if the Lakers win out, Walton would have the worst record of any Lakers coach to get a third season.
The Lakers have been here before, trying to lure LeBron in 2014 by letting him pick his coach. It didn’t work then, and I doubt it’d work now.
But the question that will linger as long as Johnson remains silent publicly on Walton: Will the Lakers try again to sign LeBron by letting him pick his coach?
I didn’t know Ryan Anderson could still do this.
I didn’t know Ryan Anderson could ever do this.
The Clippers called Blake Griffin “Clipper royalty.” They backed it up with a five-year max contract.
What security did that get him?
Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders:
I don’t find this particularly noteworthy, though with the big names involved, it drew attention. Karl-Anthony Towns – better, younger, healthier – is way more valuable than Griffin. Towns also makes far less money, meaning the Timberwolves would have had to send L.A. additional players (though including negative-value contracts like Gorgui Dieng‘s and/or Cole Aldrich‘s could have helped balance the trade).
There’s no harm in the Clippers asking, even they knew Minnesota would say no. It’s not uncommon for teams to make longshot offers. The worst that happen is a rejection.
The difference here: It leaked. Scott’s sources could have had any number of agendas. Maybe they wanted to embarrass the Clippers for wasting the Timberwolves’ time. Maybe they want to inflate Griffin’s value, hoping to implicitly put Griffin on Towns’ level. Maybe they just wanted to show off their knowledge of private negotiations.
But none of those motivations make this significant.
Griffin can take a lesson, though: He’s not entirely secure in L.A. – if the Clippers can trade him fro a better, younger, healthier, cheaper player.
As much as he considers L.A. his long-term home, even he probably already knew that.
Klay Thompson fell behind the baseline during the Warriors’ win over the Bucks tonight, and a courtside Milwaukee fan stood up and said something to Thompson.
Thompson, David West and Shaun Livingston all quickly showed their displeasure with the fan, who was removed from his seat by security.
An alternate angle, via NBC Sports Bay Area:
