Utah’s Rodney Hood fined $35,000 for slapping phone out of fans hand after ejection

By Kurt HelinJan 12, 2018, 2:58 PM EST
It’s just the way of the world now — whenever a player enters/leaves the court, there are fans with their phones out videoing whatever happens.

After Rodney Hood was ejected from the Jazz’s road win over the Wizards — he must have said something “special” to Tony Brothers because there was no hesitation — he slapped the phone out of a fan’s hand as he went to the locker room.

Friday the league announced that cost Hood a $35,000 fine.

Hood gets off lucky there. The league comes down hard on negative player/fan interactions and this was him contacting a fan just sitting there videoing him. It could have been a suspension. The fine is only one percent of his salary, Hood should pay it and move along.

Should Warriors set record for four All-Stars in consecutive years? Draymond Green says “Why not?”

By Kurt HelinJan 12, 2018, 2:28 PM EST
The Showtime Lakers never did it. Neither have the Celtics — in the Bill Russell or Larry Bird era. The Jordan Bulls didn’t pull it off.

No team has ever had four All-Star players in consecutive seasons.

The Warriors had four last year: Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson.

This season Curry and Durant look like locks to start based on the fan vote, and Green would also start according to the latest fan vote, but we’ll see if the media/player votes that count for half keep him there. Starting or not, Green said the Warriors should have four again because the team is so good, he told Chris Haynes of ESPN.

“We’re winning and everyone is playing well,” he told ESPN. “Why not?”

What could hold the Warriors back from the record is not their play — they have the best record in the NBA — but rather that the Western Conference is STACKED.

“Just because probably so many guys came over to the West in the offseason,” Green answered. “With Jimmy [Butler] coming over, with Carmelo Anthony coming over, KAT [Karl-Anthony Towns] obviously an up-and-comer. That’s probably why it’s more of a debate now, but I don’t see why it should change. Our record is pretty good.”

There are usually seven frontcourt spots per conference for an All-Star team. Let’s just say Durant and Anthony Davis are locks (they’re the top two fan vote-getters and the media/players will have them high as well). That leaves five spots for Green, DeMarcus Cousins, LaMarcus Aldridge, Paul George, Karl-Anthony Towns, Nikola Jokic, and guys who likely don’t make it but will get consideration such as Kawhi Leonard (just missed too many games) and Carmelo Anthony (not quite good enough anymore).

Klay Thompson would face a tougher number’s crunch at the guard spot, where Curry and James Harden are locks to start, and Russell Westbrook is undoubtedly going to make the team. That leaves two guard spots among Thompson, Jimmy Butler, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, and guys trying to crash the party such as Devin Booker.

This is an exhibition, and the league should give the fans what they want (including televising the All-Star Game draft, they blew it not doing that). And right now, nobody is hotter than the Warriors.

Report: Pistons open to trading Stanley Johnson

By Kurt HelinJan 12, 2018, 1:01 PM EST
Stanley Johnson is a story of unfulfilled promise — he’s become a solid defender, but his offense is so bad it’s hard for Stan Van Gundy to keep him on the court in Detroit. Johnson is shooting 34.8 percent overall and 29.1 percent from three (where he takes 45 percent of his attempts). He gets 43 percent of his shot attempts on spot-ups, and he’s shooting 27.4 percent on those. With the Pistons already having one non-shooting player on the floor at almost all times already — Andre Drummond or one of their other big men — having another just kills the spacing. In today’s NBA, two non-shooters on the floor at once is death.

With rookie Luke Kennard emerging in Detroit and the team actively looking for roster upgrades at the deadline, the Pistons seem ready to move on from Johnson if the right deal can be found, reports Ian Begley of ESPN.

Forward Stanley Johnson is one name that has come up in the Pistons’ conversations with other teams, per ESPN sources. Opposing teams have come away with the impression that Johnson is available for the right return.

Detroit’s not going to get much for him, certainly not in this tight market. Johnson is just 21 years old, he is athletic, and he has the potential to be a real defensive stopper. This trade would be about just that, his potential, another team may covet that. However, his offensive issues limit his ceiling.

It’s not likely the Pistons make a home-run move at the deadline, but if they can find a solid single Stan Van Gundy may take it. Johnson could be the guy heading out in such a scenario. It’s something to watch.

Report: Cavaliers willing to trade Tristan Thompson in “right deal”

By Kurt HelinJan 12, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
The Cavaliers are not good right now — they have lost 3-of-7, have the second-worst defense in the NBA, LeBron James is yelling at the team on the sidelines and asking them to do some soul searching.

Do the Cavaliers need to make a trade to shake this team up and give them a chance against the Warriors? Would DeAndre Jordan be enough?

If Cleveland finds a deal it likes, it would move center Tristan Thompson — who has fallen back in the rotation, Kevin Love starts at center — reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Multiple NBA teams have cited Tristan Thompson as an asset Cleveland is willing to move in the right deal, such as one for the Los Angeles Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan.

What I’ve heard is right now the Clippers would want Thompson and the Brooklyn Nets first-round pick for this season in the deal (the Cavaliers have the rights to that pick via the Kyrie Irving trade with Boston), but the Cavaliers are not throwing that pick in. Would the Clippers do it for Thompson and the Cavaliers first-round pick (in the mid-20s)?

Cleveland would throw that Nets pick in the mix if Paul George were available out of Oklahoma City, but he is not. The Thunder are going to ride this season out with the guys they have. Same with DeMarcus Cousins down in New Orleans. Barring something unforeseen in the next month, the best guy on the market will be DJ. And while Jordan would be a significant defensive upgrade in the paint, he’s not putting Cleveland near the Warriors right now.

It’s something to watch, but this has been a very tight trade market so far, according to sources. Combine that with Thompson’s old-school game — he is physical, he can rebound, he can roll or make cuts to the rim, but he can’t score outside of 10 feet — and there simply may not be a deal worth throwing Thompson in for the Cavs. That said, it’s on the table.

 

LeBron James on Cavaliers’ slide: “We all have to be held accountable”

By Kurt HelinJan 12, 2018, 11:28 AM EST
Call it their annual mid-season malaise. Try to spin it that they won 18-of-19 at one point (against a soft part of the schedule, but still). Say that they just don’t care about the regular season but will flip the switch when it matters.

Whatever you want to say about the Cleveland Cavaliers, they have not looked like a contender this season. Yes, they are 26-15 overall, but just 3-7 in their last 10. They have the second-worst defense in the NBA (the worst over the past 10 games) and that came to a head Thursday night when they looked disinterested in a blowout loss to the Raptors.

LeBron James tried to exhort teammates on the sideline during the game, and afterward told Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports the Cavaliers’ players need to look in the mirror.

“We all have to be held accountable,” James said later at his locker. “How hard we play. How much effort we play with. I’m trying to hold everyone accountable.”

“I don’t play with my words,” James said late Thursday. “We can’t play around on the court.”

The Cavaliers have been building bad habits this season, particularly defensively, and after the game coach Tyronn Lue said the team needed to be playing without personal agendas. He wouldn’t elaborate, but this has not looked like a group putting team first.

The Cavaliers may look vulnerable, but they have LeBron and that makes them the team to beat in the Eastern Conference — he has been to the Finals seven years in a row for a reason. His ability to lift up his game and those around him is unquestioned now. This core group has been to the Finals the last three years (with the notable change of Kyrie Irving going out and Isaiah Thomas coming in) and knows what it takes.

Still, it’s hard to watch the Cavaliers play of the last couple of weeks and think “contender.” They need to do some soul searching and find their better selves sooner rather than later and start to build good habits, because as it looks now the Cavs will get these Raptors in the second round, and Toronto is legit.