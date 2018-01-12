Should Warriors set record for four All-Stars in consecutive years? Draymond Green says “Why not?”

The Showtime Lakers never did it. Neither have the Celtics — in the Bill Russell or Larry Bird era. The Jordan Bulls didn’t pull it off.

No team has ever had four All-Star players in consecutive seasons.

The Warriors had four last year: Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson.

This season Curry and Durant look like locks to start based on the fan vote, and Green would also start according to the latest fan vote, but we’ll see if the media/player votes that count for half keep him there. Starting or not, Green said the Warriors should have four again because the team is so good, he told Chris Haynes of ESPN.

“We’re winning and everyone is playing well,” he told ESPN. “Why not?”

What could hold the Warriors back from the record is not their play — they have the best record in the NBA — but rather that the Western Conference is STACKED.

“Just because probably so many guys came over to the West in the offseason,” Green answered. “With Jimmy [Butler] coming over, with Carmelo Anthony coming over, KAT [Karl-Anthony Towns] obviously an up-and-comer. That’s probably why it’s more of a debate now, but I don’t see why it should change. Our record is pretty good.”

There are usually seven frontcourt spots per conference for an All-Star team. Let’s just say Durant and Anthony Davis are locks (they’re the top two fan vote-getters and the media/players will have them high as well). That leaves five spots for Green, DeMarcus Cousins, LaMarcus Aldridge, Paul George, Karl-Anthony Towns, Nikola Jokic, and guys who likely don’t make it but will get consideration such as Kawhi Leonard (just missed too many games) and Carmelo Anthony (not quite good enough anymore).

Klay Thompson would face a tougher number’s crunch at the guard spot, where Curry and James Harden are locks to start, and Russell Westbrook is undoubtedly going to make the team. That leaves two guard spots among Thompson, Jimmy Butler, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, and guys trying to crash the party such as Devin Booker.

This is an exhibition, and the league should give the fans what they want (including televising the All-Star Game draft, they blew it not doing that). And right now, nobody is hotter than the Warriors.