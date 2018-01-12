Getty Images

Report: Cavaliers willing to trade Tristan Thompson in “right deal”

By Kurt HelinJan 12, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
The Cavaliers are not good right now — they have lost 3-of-7, have the second-worst defense in the NBA, LeBron James is yelling at the team on the sidelines and asking them to do some soul searching.

Do the Cavaliers need to make a trade to shake this team up and give them a chance against the Warriors? Would DeAndre Jordan be enough?

If Cleveland finds a deal it likes, it would move center Tristan Thompson — who has fallen back in the rotation, Kevin Love starts at center — reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Multiple NBA teams have cited Tristan Thompson as an asset Cleveland is willing to move in the right deal, such as one for the Los Angeles Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan.

What I’ve heard is right now the Clippers would want Thompson and the Brooklyn Nets first-round pick for this season in the deal (the Cavaliers have the rights to that pick via the Kyrie Irving trade with Boston), but the Cavaliers are not throwing that pick in. Would the Clippers do it for Thompson and the Cavaliers first-round pick (in the mid-20s)?

Cleveland would throw that Nets pick in the mix if Paul George were available out of Oklahoma City, but he is not. The Thunder are going to ride this season out with the guys they have. Same with DeMarcus Cousins down in New Orleans. Barring something unforeseen in the next month, the best guy on the market will be DJ. And while Jordan would be a significant defensive upgrade in the paint, he’s not putting Cleveland near the Warriors right now.

It’s something to watch, but this has been a very tight trade market so far, according to sources. Combine that with Thompson’s old-school game — he is physical, he can rebound, he can roll or make cuts to the rim, but he can’t score outside of 10 feet — and there simply may not be a deal worth throwing Thompson in for the Cavs. That said, it’s on the table.

 

Report: Pistons open to trading Stanley Johnson

By Kurt HelinJan 12, 2018, 1:01 PM EST
Stanley Johnson is a story of unfulfilled promise — he’s become a solid defender, but his offense is so bad it’s hard for Stan Van Gundy to keep him on the court in Detroit. Johnson is shooting 34.8 percent overall and 29.1 percent from three (where he takes 45 percent of his attempts). He gets 43 percent of his shot attempts on spot-ups, and he’s shooting 27.4 percent on those. With the Pistons already having one non-shooting player on the floor at almost all times already — Andre Drummond or one of their other big men — having another just kills the spacing. In today’s NBA, two non-shooters on the floor at once is death.

With rookie Luke Kennard emerging in Detroit and the team actively looking for roster upgrades at the deadline, the Pistons seem ready to move on from Johnson if the right deal can be found, reports Ian Begley of ESPN.

Forward Stanley Johnson is one name that has come up in the Pistons’ conversations with other teams, per ESPN sources. Opposing teams have come away with the impression that Johnson is available for the right return.

Detroit’s not going to get much for him, certainly not in this tight market. Johnson is just 21 years old, he is athletic, and he has the potential to be a real defensive stopper. This trade would be about just that, his potential, another team may covet that. However, his offensive issues limit his ceiling.

It’s not likely the Pistons make a home-run move at the deadline, but if they can find a solid single Stan Van Gundy may take it. Johnson could be the guy heading out in such a scenario. It’s something to watch.

LeBron James on Cavaliers’ slide: “We all have to be held accountable”

By Kurt HelinJan 12, 2018, 11:28 AM EST
Call it their annual mid-season malaise. Try to spin it that they won 18-of-19 at one point (against a soft part of the schedule, but still). Say that they just don’t care about the regular season but will flip the switch when it matters.

Whatever you want to say about the Cleveland Cavaliers, they have not looked like a contender this season. Yes, they are 26-15 overall, but just 3-7 in their last 10. They have the second-worst defense in the NBA (the worst over the past 10 games) and that came to a head Thursday night when they looked disinterested in a blowout loss to the Raptors.

LeBron James tried to exhort teammates on the sideline during the game, and afterward told Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports the Cavaliers’ players need to look in the mirror.

“We all have to be held accountable,” James said later at his locker. “How hard we play. How much effort we play with. I’m trying to hold everyone accountable.”

“I don’t play with my words,” James said late Thursday. “We can’t play around on the court.”

The Cavaliers have been building bad habits this season, particularly defensively, and after the game coach Tyronn Lue said the team needed to be playing without personal agendas. He wouldn’t elaborate, but this has not looked like a group putting team first.

The Cavaliers may look vulnerable, but they have LeBron and that makes them the team to beat in the Eastern Conference — he has been to the Finals seven years in a row for a reason. His ability to lift up his game and those around him is unquestioned now. This core group has been to the Finals the last three years (with the notable change of Kyrie Irving going out and Isaiah Thomas coming in) and knows what it takes.

Still, it’s hard to watch the Cavaliers play of the last couple of weeks and think “contender.” They need to do some soul searching and find their better selves sooner rather than later and start to build good habits, because as it looks now the Cavs will get these Raptors in the second round, and Toronto is legit.

Pacers become talk of the town with surprising first half

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 12, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers are playing harder, moving the ball faster and winning more games than most people anticipated.

Fans in this basketball-crazed state expect nothing less from their favorite teams. Around the league, though, the Pacers might be the biggest surprise of the first half of the season.

Just six months after trading four-time All-Star Paul George to Oklahoma City – setting up what many believed would be a long rebuilding process – new president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard has transformed the Pacers virtually overnight.

A younger, more energetic roster has given Indiana a more entertaining style with no significant drop in wins.

“We knew coming in that we would be developing a lot of guys,” coach Nate McMillan said. “They were young, many of them were in new roles. For us, it’s about developing that culture and that identity and we’re still doing that. I think we’re only starting to scratch the surface.”

With eight new players and three new starters, McMillan knew it would take time for everyone to get on the same page. At times, they still aren’t.

But even amid the growing pains, Indiana hit the midway point of the season with a winning record (21-20), good enough for eighth in the Eastern Conference. They have wins over San Antonio, Minnesota, Toronto and two over Cleveland.

Indiana is the only team with multiple wins over the three-time defending Eastern Conference champs and can make it three in a row when the Cavs come to town Friday. Cleveland swept the Pacers in the first round of the playoffs last year even with George and former All-Star Jeff Teague.

What’s changed? Just about everything.

The Pacers have broken away from their stodgy, half-court offense and are playing at the tempo Larry Bird, Pritchard’s predecessor, envisioned. As a result, the Pacers are tied for No. 8 in scoring (107.3 points), are No. 5 in 3-point percentage (37.9) and are just one victory behind last year’s 41-win pace.

“We have so much fun. We show him (McMillan) how hard we work on the defensive end and he gives us a little rope on the offensive end. I love it,” said Lance Stephenson, the Pacers’ showman and one of six holdovers. “It’s been great because you all had us predicted to be at the bottom of the league. We’ve just got to keep playing hard and playing together.”

When George’s plan to opt out of his contract this coming summer and leave town in free agency leaked publicly, Pritchard had two options: Rebuild now or make one more title run and risk losing his star player with nothing in return. Rather than build around unproven rookies, he dealt George to the Thunder for Victor Oladipo, the No. 2 selection in the 2013 draft, and Domantas Sabonis, the No. 11 pick in 2016.

Critics contended the Pacers didn’t get full value for George, but Pritchard got exactly what he wanted.

“When I think about Vic, he came into this league as a hot talent and he got moved around a little bit,” backup center Al Jefferson said. “But I knew when our front office traded Paul, I knew they weren’t going to trade him for just anybody. He (Oladipo) has responded very well.”

Sabonis, an undersized center dubbed as not strong enough to hold up in the post, is averaging 12.5 points, shooting 54.3 percent from the field and is among the top 25 in rebounds (8.0).

Oladipo, the former Indiana University star, has been even more impressive.

He’s spent most of this season ranked among the league’s top 40 in scoring (24.6 points), steals (1.9), 3-point percentage (41.0) and blocks (0.9). He’s heard chants of “M-V-P” and coaches around the league regularly talk about him making his first All-Star game.

“Obviously, I’ve been in a bigger role here,” Oladipo said. “But I feel like everybody here believes in me, everybody in the state believes in me and I believe we can play at the highest level every night.”

Pritchard’s other moves have worked out well, too.

Point guard Darren Collison is among the league leaders in assists (5.5), forward Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 13.8 points and shooting a career best 47.4 percent from the field and guard Cory Joseph has provided steady play off the bench. Their performances coupled with the improvement of 21-year-old center Myles Turner, the steady play of Thaddeus Young and Stephenson’s energy have given the Pacers a solid foundation.

All they have to do in the second half is live up to the talk.

“It has been a fun group to coach because they come in and they work every day,” McMillan said. “We don’t always get it right. But they give you the effort each and every night.”

 

Larry Nance Jr. jumps out of building on alley-oop (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinJan 12, 2018, 8:55 AM EST
LOS ANGELES — Get that man in the dunk contest.

The Lakers’ Larry Nance Jr. has a long highlight reel of impressive throwdowns, but he added to it with an amazing finish off a Kentavious Caldwell-Pope pass.

“I always tell these guys ‘if you throw it I’ll go get it,'” Nance said after the game. “He trusted me on that one and let it fly.”

Los Angeles got a dozen fast break points on the night thanks to 15 steals, and the Lakers held off multiple Spurs rallies to pick up the 93-81 win.