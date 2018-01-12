Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Raptors president Masai Ujiri responds to Donald Trump: ‘If I grew up in a shithole, I am proud of my shithole’

Jan 12, 2018
American president Donald Trump called African nations “shithole countries,” according to a senator in the immigration meeting and corroborated by other reports.

That didn’t sit well with Raptors president Masai Ujiri, who was born and raised in Nigeria.

Ujiri, via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

“I don’t think it’s fair, and I don’t think it’s what inspiring leadership can be. What sense of hope are we giving people if you are calling where they live — and where they’re from — a shithole?

“We have to inspire people and give them a sense of hope. We need to bring people along, not ridicule and tear them down. This cannot be the message that we accept from the leader of the free world.

“I don’t know that just because someone lives in a hut, that doesn’t mean that isn’t a good person, that that person can’t do better, that person isn’t capable of being great. And just because it’s a hut – whatever that means – doesn’t mean it’s not a home. God doesn’t put anyone someplace permanently. I am a living testimony to that. If I grew up in a shithole, I am proud of my shithole.”

The United States should welcome people who embrace our freedoms and opportunities. Whether or not their current country is prosperous (or Norway) shouldn’t matter.

Marcus Morris on altercation with Ben Simmons: 'He just took a cheap shot. But, s—, it's alright. I take a lot of cheap shots, too'

Jan 12, 2018
In the Celtics’ win over the 76ers in London yesterday, Ben Simmons lowered his shoulder into Marcus Morris on a screen and dropped the Boston forward to the floor. Morris got up and pushed Simmons. They were quickly separated.

NBC Sports Boston:

Morris:

He just took a cheap shot. But, s—, it’s alright. I take a lot of cheap shots, too. It was good to see that Philly’s got some OK guys, some tougher guys. I promise you that won’t happen again. But it was a good shot. It what it is. Hopefully, I don’t have to get fined for that. That’s what I’m really worried about.

Though he plays for the Celtics, Morris is a proud Philadelphian. He’s also remarkably candid. This answer was so him, though I don’t know what he was promising – he won’t overreact to future fouls or Simmons won’t cross him again?

Simmons received a personal foul and Morris a technical foul – an old-school call. I’m surprised Morris didn’t receive a stiffer penalty. I don’t know if that makes it more or less likely the NBA will grant Morris’ wish and not fine him.

Hornets' Steve Clifford opens up about severe headaches that forced time away

Jan 12, 2018
“For me, sleeping well could mean the difference between putting up 30 points and living with 15.”

That was Steve Nash, one of the biggest and earliest proponents of sleep in the league. Because of the long season and travel, the NBA is a recovery league and veteran players understand how eating right and getting sleep plays a big part of that. As teams use more and more technology, more detailed physiological tracking and science to improve their players, they have pushed for more sleep — changing around traditional travel schedules, canceling morning shootarounds, and more. Nash always got his eight hours. Kobe Bryant was big on getting sleep. Many NBA players use naps on game days to help their bodies recover.

Coaches often don’t get that time.

Charlotte’s Steve Clifford didn’t. NBA coaches are workaholics in general, especially the guys who did not come out of an NBA background like Clifford. He played Division III ball, coached in Division II, and when he got a chance on Jeff Van Gundy’s staff (and later Stan Van Gundy’s) he outworked everyone. He became a respected head coach who earned his gig, but he put in the work to get there. Sleep was the casualty.

That lack of sleep led to headaches, which is what forced him away from the team. Clifford opened up about all of this to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN in a fantastic, must-read piece.

“But this issue now, the headaches, was not even close to the heart (where he had stents put in years before). That week before I stepped away, and that morning in the office, it scared me. It was much more significant than the heart was, and I’ve never had anything physically that concerned me as much as this did….

“For the most part, the diagnosis was sleep deprivation,” Clifford told ESPN. “The headaches and the cause of the headaches were a lack of regular sleep and the stress that goes along with coaching. There were two ways to treat it: Stronger medication or stepping away from coaching, stopping the travel, getting regular sleep, diet and exercise.

“But getting on medication would only be a Band-Aid. It could get me through another day, a week, a month, but here was my decision: Long-term health versus coaching right now.”

Clifford, wisely, chose to get healthy. It took months of regular sleep — including naps — and changing other aspects of his life to get right. Not having the stress of coaching helped.

Next Wednesday he returns to the sideline, but with a management plan and a new outlook — Clifford is going to get his sleep. He’s going to take care of himself, and the Hornets — he has to do one to do the other.

It’s something a lot of us could learn from.

It’s worth your time to read the entire story.

Utah's Rodney Hood fined $35,000 for slapping phone out of fans hand after ejection

Jan 12, 2018
It’s just the way of the world now — whenever a player enters/leaves the court, there are fans with their phones out videoing whatever happens.

After Rodney Hood was ejected from the Jazz’s road win over the Wizards — he must have said something “special” to Tony Brothers because there was no hesitation — he slapped the phone out of a fan’s hand as he went to the locker room.

Friday the league announced that cost Hood a $35,000 fine.

Hood gets off lucky there. The league comes down hard on negative player/fan interactions and this was him contacting a fan just sitting there videoing him. It could have been a suspension. The fine is only one percent of his salary, Hood should pay it and move along.

Should Warriors set record for four All-Stars in consecutive years? Draymond Green says "Why not?"

Jan 12, 2018
The Showtime Lakers never did it. Neither have the Celtics — in the Bill Russell or Larry Bird era. The Jordan Bulls didn’t pull it off.

No team has ever had four All-Star players in consecutive seasons.

The Warriors had four last year: Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson.

This season Curry and Durant look like locks to start based on the fan vote, and Green would also start according to the latest fan vote, but we’ll see if the media/player votes that count for half keep him there. Starting or not, Green said the Warriors should have four again because the team is so good, he told Chris Haynes of ESPN.

“We’re winning and everyone is playing well,” he told ESPN. “Why not?”

What could hold the Warriors back from the record is not their play — they have the best record in the NBA — but rather that the Western Conference is STACKED.

“Just because probably so many guys came over to the West in the offseason,” Green answered. “With Jimmy [Butler] coming over, with Carmelo Anthony coming over, KAT [Karl-Anthony Towns] obviously an up-and-comer. That’s probably why it’s more of a debate now, but I don’t see why it should change. Our record is pretty good.”

There are usually seven frontcourt spots per conference for an All-Star team. Let’s just say Durant and Anthony Davis are locks (they’re the top two fan vote-getters and the media/players will have them high as well). That leaves five spots for Green, DeMarcus Cousins, LaMarcus Aldridge, Paul George, Karl-Anthony Towns, Nikola Jokic, and guys who likely don’t make it but will get consideration such as Kawhi Leonard (just missed too many games) and Carmelo Anthony (not quite good enough anymore).

Klay Thompson would face a tougher number’s crunch at the guard spot, where Curry and James Harden are locks to start, and Russell Westbrook is undoubtedly going to make the team. That leaves two guard spots among Thompson, Jimmy Butler, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, and guys trying to crash the party such as Devin Booker.

This is an exhibition, and the league should give the fans what they want (including televising the All-Star Game draft, they blew it not doing that). And right now, nobody is hotter than the Warriors.