Getty Images

LaMarcus Aldridge’s renaissance started when he told Popovich to trade him

By Kurt HelinJan 12, 2018, 12:01 AM EST
Leave a comment

LOS ANGELES — The renaissance in LaMarcus’ Aldridge’s game this season — back to an All-Star level — began last summer when he said something to Gregg Popovich nobody else ever had.

“When he said ‘I want to be traded,’” Popovich said when asked what started the conversations about how to better use Aldridge. “It’s as simple as that. I said, ‘Whoa. Nobody has said that to me before. It’s been 20 or whatever years and nobody had said that to me.

“(Aldridge said) ‘I’m not enjoying this, I’m not confident, I’m not sure you want me here. I want to be traded.’”

Aldridge had previously called it a “come to Jesus” meeting between the two. Leaving was Aldridge’s answer to his frustration with how he was used in a Kawhi Leonard-centric offense. Aldridge’s shot attempts dropped to the lowest level since his rookie season, and with that his points per game declined along with his efficiency. Aldridge was still good, but he was not being put in positions where he was comfortable, spots where he could thrive, and he wanted out.

That was not going to happen.

“I was very candid with him. I told him, ‘you get me a talent like Kevin Durant and I’ll drive you to the airport. I’ll pack your bags, I’ll drive you there, I’ll get you on the plane and I’ll get you seated,’” Popovich said with a smile. “And he laughed at that.

“But short of that, I’m your best buddy, because you’re here for another year and you’re not going nowhere. Because we’re not going to get, for you, talent-wise what we would want. So let’s figure this thing out.”

Dinners and meeting ensued, where Popovich and Aldridge talked hoops and life (as one does with Pop, it’s never just about basketball). Through it all, Popovich said he came to a realization.

“As discussions went on, it became apparent to me it was me,” Popovich said of what was holding Aldridge back. “He’s played in the league nine years, I’m not going to turn him into some other player. I could do some things defensively or rebounding-wise, but on offense I was going to move him everywhere. I was going to make him Jack Sikma off the post, get him on the elbows and he was going to pull it through, and that was just silly on my part.”

This season Aldridge has moved back closer to the basket — 41 percent of his shots this season come off post ups (according to Synergy Sports). He’s spotting up less, and with that he is shooting fewer long-two jumpers that were just not efficient. He’s still setting picks and popping out for some threes, but these are cleaner looks and he is shooting 34.4 percent from deep. Aldridge is getting the rock in his spots.

It’s worked. Aldridge is averaging 22.6 points per game, 8.6 rebounds, and has a PER of 24.4 that would be a career high. He’s going to be an All-Star (not a starter, based on the fan vote where he is 10th among Western Conference frontcourt players, but no way the coaches leave him off the team). He very well could be an All-NBA player again at the end of the season.

It all came about because Popovich, to use a favorite phrase of his, is “over himself.” He just got out of the way and let a great player play.

“I decided not to play Mr. Coach with him and try to be the smartest man in the room,” Popovich said. “That helped him out — he was already a good player, he didn’t need me to be there. I coach him at the defensive end, at the offensive end he’s better off without listening to me, and that’s been proven the entire year. Because in the past when he played I just confused him and tried to make him something he wasn’t. I was going to teach him all these things, and that didn’t work out real well.

“Obviously we’ve figured it out because we’ve extended him and he’s staying and all that sort of things.”

DeAndre Jordan leaves game vs. Kings after twisting ankle (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane CarbaughJan 12, 2018, 12:45 AM EST
Leave a comment

DeAndre Jordan is a critical piece of what remains in Los Angeles after Chris Paul left for the Houston Rockets.

The Clippers can’t afford to not have him.

No doubt fans in LA held their collective breath on Thursday night after Jordan was forced to leave a game against the Sacramento Kings. Going for a follow-up on offense, Jordan twisted his left ankle after dunking home a rebound in the second quarter.

Via Twitter:

It was quickly announced that Jordan would not return. We’re still waiting on potential x-ray results and prognosis for the Clippers’ next game at home on Saturday against Sacramento.

Jordan has started in all 41 games for LA this season, a stark contrast to remaining cornerstones Blake Griffin and Danilo Gallinari.

The Clippers have flirted with a playoff spot all season long, and currently sit 9th in the West at 19-21 going into Thursday’s game vs. the Kings.

Losing Jordan for an extended period of time would spread thin an already injury-depleted squad. The good news is that Griffin did return from his concussion to play against Sacramento on Thursday.

Fans in LA are hoping he can stay on the floor and that Jordan makes a speedy recovery.

LeBron goes off on Cavaliers during loss to Raptors, which Kyrie Irving digs

Twitter
By Dane CarbaughJan 11, 2018, 11:00 PM EST
2 Comments

The Toronto Raptors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night, 133-99. It was a drubbing, and a particularly embarrassing result for LeBron James against one of the challengers to his throne in the Eastern Conference.

LeBron played well enough, but his team could not stop the likes of Jakob Poeltl and Pascal Siakam from dominating off the bench.

At one point things got so bad that LeBron took over the team huddle during a break, gesticulating wildly and presumably playing the part of coach.

The scene was wild, and could only be enhanced if we had the audio from the outburst:

Of course, this moment spawned a flurry of activity on social media, not all of it coming from fans and media types.

The incident was posted to Instagram, and apparently found its way to former Cavaliers and current Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving.

Irving was caught by several folks on Twitter having “Liked” the video of LeBron going off on his former squad.

Of course, Jared Weiss was quick to point out that this might not be a case of Kyrie vs. LeBron after all.

Via Celtics Wire:

After posting this photo, a league source told Celtics Wire that this is most likely Kyrie enjoying his guy Phil Handy get the work from LeBron.

Handy is the Cavs assistant coach who probably had the closest relationship with Irving. He was an instrumental part of Irving’s renowned pre-game workout and Irving even credited Handy with giving a rousing speech that motivated the Cavs to win Game 3 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

Who is beefing with who is one of the hardest things to keep track of during the NBA season. We might need to start a running tally over here.

Meanwhile, what does this loss mean for the Cavaliers? That might be hard to judge. Cleveland is 7-8, 13-3, and 11-6 over their past three Januaries and in that time they’ve won one championship. They’re above .500, which is better than they can say for one of those seasons.

This team looks worse at times than you think they can, but they’ve also had multiple 14+ point losses spread out all over the past four seasons.

It’s reasonable to think this Cavaliers team looks worse than they have in years past, and less stable. But it’s also true that they always look bad at times, and they always make it to the final moments of the NBA playoffs come spring.

Until we’re out of winter, it’s probably best to pump the brakes on the Cavs and enjoy the beef.

LeBron James says his kids are deciding factor in retirement planning

Getty
By Dane CarbaughJan 11, 2018, 9:45 PM EST
2 Comments

LeBron James is 33 years old and aimed directly at yet another Eastern Conference Finals appearance, but that hasn’t stopped him from thinking about how and when he might eventually retire from the NBA.

James has three NBA championships to his name and obviously wants to go for a few more before bowing out. But will he be a miracle of human endurance well into his late 30s and 40s, à la Manu Ginobili?

Although it’s possible LeBron could play until then — he’s been one of the NBA’s most durable stars — the deciding factor for James’ retirement doesn’t have anything to do with basketball.

According to James, his kids are the deciding factor in his retirement planning.

Speaking with USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt, LeBron said that he doesn’t plan on retiring any time soon (he’s “got too many sneakers to sell”) but the cumulative absences from his kids’ formative years could force his hand earlier than he likes.

Via USA Today:

The only thing is with my kids getting older, that’s the only thing that kind of stops me from going as long as I’d like to,” James said before the Cavaliers played the Toronto Raptors. “I’ve got a 13-year-old son now (LeBron Jr.). He’s in the seventh grade. He’s a damn good basket player, too. On this road trip, I’ve already missed four of his games. That’s the thing that kind of sucks.

“I’ve got a 10-year-old boy (Bryce), 3-year-old girl (Zhuri). Daddy side kicks in sometimes. That will be a deciding factor in how long I want to play.”

Of course, you might do some reading between the lines with this one and see that this could also be an overture for a team in Los Angeles (read: the Lakers) to sign him this summer.

LeBron recently purchased another home in LA and moved his family there, presumably permanently. There’s been rumors that the Lakers are the desired landing spot for James, who can opt out of his current deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers at the end of the season.

Then again, perhaps LeBron is able to thwart his contemporaries, say, twice more and he goes out on top at age 36?

You never know with this league.

Report: Hornets’ Steve Clifford cleared to return after health issue

AP
By Dane CarbaughJan 11, 2018, 8:30 PM EST
2 Comments

Good news for fans of NBA basketball in the Queen City.

Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford, who has been gone from the team since Dec. 6, will return to the bench next week. According to a report from The Charlotte Observer’s Rick Bonnell, Clifford had been out due to severe headaches, and Stephen Silas had served in his stead.

According to a release from the team, Clifford will join them for the first time on Jan. 16 for practice and will coach for the first time the next day against the Washington Wizards.

This is promising on a few fronts. First, Clifford is generally taken to be one of the nicer guys around the NBA and so his return should be a boost for morale around the Spectrum Center.

Charlotte has also been in serious trouble all year, and are now a disappointing 15-24 on the season. According to Bonnell, the team is 7-11 during Clifford’s absence.

Perhaps Clifford’s return can bolster their chances in the East?

In either case, glad to hear the Clifford can return to the bench.