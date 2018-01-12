Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Kevin Durant: I don’t want to be captain and draft All-Stars

By Dan FeldmanJan 12, 2018, 7:25 PM EST
2 Comments

Kevin Durant narrowly trails Stephen Curry for the Western Conference lead in All-Star fan voting.

If Durant – who led the early returns before getting passed by his Warriors teammate – had his way, he wouldn’t re-claim the lead.

Each conference’s vote leader will captain an All-Star team, drafting his teammates from a pool of other All-Stars.

Durant to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, via ESPN:

“I don’t want to do it,” Durant told The Athletic. “I’d rather somebody else do it. It’s cool to be an All-Star, but all the extra stuff … I just want to go play in the game. [The new format]’s cool, a different way, a creative way that’s good for the fans. But me, I’ll let somebody else pick the teams.”

Durant isn’t just insecure. He’s openly insecure.

If people weren’t so busy being mad at him for signing with Golden State, they might appreciate his transparency (at least when it doesn’t come via burner social media). Durant is protected by the draft not being revealed by the league, but he still explained how he’s uncomfortable with the exercise, anyway. That opens him to criticism for being soft, scared, cupcake – the usual (that doesn’t apply on the court).

Durant’s reluctance probably stems from his high-profile feud with Russell Westbrook. That would only get re-examined if Durant is a captain, and he clearly wants to move on.

This answer is fascinating, if not also foolish. Isn’t Durant implicitly asking his haters – of which there are many – to vote for him and put him in the awkward and unwanted position of picking teams? (Unless he’s conning everyone and wants to win.)

If he wants votes, Curry is taking a much simpler approach when asked whether he wanted to win captaincy.

Curry to Slater, via ESPN:

“Why not?” Curry said. “I’ll be the first to usher in the new system. I used to go to the playground all the time, and you wanted to be the guy picking teams. That meant you were something on the court back in the day. It’ll be a cool vibe to see how it all shakes out and how unique you can make the lineups.”

Curry is fearless and cutthroat, traits too rarely used to describe him because of his diminutive size and polished public persona. He’ll draft who he wants and deal with the hurt feelings.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri responds to Donald Trump: ‘If I grew up in a shithole, I am proud of my shithole’

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 12, 2018, 6:11 PM EST
4 Comments

American president Donald Trump called African nations “shithole countries,” according to a senator in the immigration meeting and corroborated by other reports.

That didn’t sit well with Raptors president Masai Ujiri, who was born and raised in Nigeria.

Ujiri, via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

“I don’t think it’s fair, and I don’t think it’s what inspiring leadership can be. What sense of hope are we giving people if you are calling where they live — and where they’re from — a shithole?

“We have to inspire people and give them a sense of hope. We need to bring people along, not ridicule and tear them down. This cannot be the message that we accept from the leader of the free world.

“I don’t know that just because someone lives in a hut, that doesn’t mean that isn’t a good person, that that person can’t do better, that person isn’t capable of being great. And just because it’s a hut – whatever that means – doesn’t mean it’s not a home. God doesn’t put anyone someplace permanently. I am a living testimony to that. If I grew up in a shithole, I am proud of my shithole.”

The United States should welcome people who embrace our freedoms and opportunities. Whether or not their current country is prosperous (or Norway) shouldn’t matter.

Marcus Morris on altercation with Ben Simmons: ‘He just took a cheap shot. But, s—, it’s alright. I take a lot of cheap shots, too’

By Dan FeldmanJan 12, 2018, 5:05 PM EST
2 Comments

In the Celtics’ win over the 76ers in London yesterday, Ben Simmons lowered his shoulder into Marcus Morris on a screen and dropped the Boston forward to the floor. Morris got up and pushed Simmons. They were quickly separated.

NBC Sports Boston:

Morris:

He just took a cheap shot. But, s—, it’s alright. I take a lot of cheap shots, too. It was good to see that Philly’s got some OK guys, some tougher guys. I promise you that won’t happen again. But it was a good shot. It what it is. Hopefully, I don’t have to get fined for that. That’s what I’m really worried about.

Though he plays for the Celtics, Morris is a proud Philadelphian. He’s also remarkably candid. This answer was so him, though I don’t know what he was promising – he won’t overreact to future fouls or Simmons won’t cross him again?

Simmons received a personal foul and Morris a technical foul – an old-school call. I’m surprised Morris didn’t receive a stiffer penalty. I don’t know if that makes it more or less likely the NBA will grant Morris’ wish and not fine him.

Hornets’ Steve Clifford opens up about severe headaches that forced time away

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 12, 2018, 4:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

“For me, sleeping well could mean the difference between putting up 30 points and living with 15.”

That was Steve Nash, one of the biggest and earliest proponents of sleep in the league. Because of the long season and travel, the NBA is a recovery league and veteran players understand how eating right and getting sleep plays a big part of that. As teams use more and more technology, more detailed physiological tracking and science to improve their players, they have pushed for more sleep — changing around traditional travel schedules, canceling morning shootarounds, and more. Nash always got his eight hours. Kobe Bryant was big on getting sleep. Many NBA players use naps on game days to help their bodies recover.

Coaches often don’t get that time.

Charlotte’s Steve Clifford didn’t. NBA coaches are workaholics in general, especially the guys who did not come out of an NBA background like Clifford. He played Division III ball, coached in Division II, and when he got a chance on Jeff Van Gundy’s staff (and later Stan Van Gundy’s) he outworked everyone. He became a respected head coach who earned his gig, but he put in the work to get there. Sleep was the casualty.

That lack of sleep led to headaches, which is what forced him away from the team. Clifford opened up about all of this to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN in a fantastic, must-read piece.

“But this issue now, the headaches, was not even close to the heart (where he had stents put in years before). That week before I stepped away, and that morning in the office, it scared me. It was much more significant than the heart was, and I’ve never had anything physically that concerned me as much as this did….

“For the most part, the diagnosis was sleep deprivation,” Clifford told ESPN. “The headaches and the cause of the headaches were a lack of regular sleep and the stress that goes along with coaching. There were two ways to treat it: Stronger medication or stepping away from coaching, stopping the travel, getting regular sleep, diet and exercise.

“But getting on medication would only be a Band-Aid. It could get me through another day, a week, a month, but here was my decision: Long-term health versus coaching right now.”

Clifford, wisely, chose to get healthy. It took months of regular sleep — including naps — and changing other aspects of his life to get right. Not having the stress of coaching helped.

Next Wednesday he returns to the sideline, but with a management plan and a new outlook — Clifford is going to get his sleep. He’s going to take care of himself, and the Hornets — he has to do one to do the other.

It’s something a lot of us could learn from.

It’s worth your time to read the entire story.

Utah’s Rodney Hood fined $35,000 for slapping phone out of fans hand after ejection

By Kurt HelinJan 12, 2018, 2:58 PM EST
2 Comments

It’s just the way of the world now — whenever a player enters/leaves the court, there are fans with their phones out videoing whatever happens.

After Rodney Hood was ejected from the Jazz’s road win over the Wizards — he must have said something “special” to Tony Brothers because there was no hesitation — he slapped the phone out of a fan’s hand as he went to the locker room.

Friday the league announced that cost Hood a $35,000 fine.

Hood gets off lucky there. The league comes down hard on negative player/fan interactions and this was him contacting a fan just sitting there videoing him. It could have been a suspension. The fine is only one percent of his salary, Hood should pay it and move along.