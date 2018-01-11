LeBron James takes to Twitter to vote friends, teammates to All-Star Game

LeBron James has plenty of votes for himself, he is going to the All-Star Game in Los Angeles Feb. 18 (in fact it looks like he will be a team captain).
So he is casting his votes for friends. LeBron took to Twitter and voted for a number of his teammates and friends on Thursday.
This is more a celebrity endorsement than a vote (LeBron’s vote is just one among millions, but he can influence others).
For the record, Kevin Love deserves to be there as a reserve, Ben Simmons has a shot in the shallow East, and despite missing a lot of time this season due to injury I have no issue with Chris Paul making it to the big game. However, if Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, or Isaiah Thomas (missed too many games) are there, it will be an insult to guys who have earned the trip with their play this season.
Then again, it’s just an exhibition, so YOLO.
There are 1.1 million reasons Dion Waiters has looked for an alternative to ankle surgery. He has missed Miami’s last nine games and has sought out multiple medical opinions beyond the Miami Heat team doctors, all because he badly wants to get back on the court — Waiters receives a $1.1 million bonus if he plays in 70 games this season. He has played in 30, and the Heat have 41 left.
However, it sounds like Waiters has accepted reality — he needs to have surgery on his ankle. Via Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.
Waiters signed a new contract four-year with the Heat last summer — he’s still going to make $11 million this season, don’t weep for him — but he has not been able to shake the ankle issues that slowed him at the end of last season as well.
Waiters averaged 14.3 points a game this season, but has struggled with his shot from three and just has not been the scorer that he was the second half of last season. He’s not been the guy Miami thought it was locking up with this new deal.
Miami has won six games in a row (all by single digits) and moved into the four seed in the East (meaning if the playoffs started today they would host a playoff round. Whatever they do the rest of the season and into the playoffs, they will have to do it without Waiters.
The Pelicans announced about a month ago Tony Allen would miss 3-4 weeks.
But his return isn’t imminent.
Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports New Orleans:
Pelicans injury problems. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.
Allen didn’t play a big role before getting hurt, but he came off the bench and played tough defense in spurts. New Orleans could use him at small forward with Solomon Hill also sidelined.
The Pelicans signed DeAndre Liggins to a 10-day contract. He’ll likely fill that role for now.
New Orleans (20-20) has a little margin for error in the playoff race with the Clippers and Jazz suffering from even bigger injury woes. But the burden remains heavy on Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.
James Harden or LeBron James for MVP?
Is Ben Simmons the runaway Rookie of the Year, or has Donovan Mitchell made a good enough case to take the award?
Is anyone the frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year?
The NBA has reached the midway of the season, Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports break down their end-of-season awards ballots to this point — knowing that even if Harden is the MVP right now his hamstring issue could hand the award to LeBron. The pair get into all the big awards, plus who would make the All-NBA team as of today (that gets wide open by the third team).
As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.
76ers rookie Markelle Fultz appears close to returning.
So, how’s that troublesome jump shot looking?
Watch him in the background of this video.
Keith Pompey of The Inquirer:
Uh oh.
The No. 1 pick is under a microscope, and this won’t ease any pressure on him. Fultz’s form doesn’t look like what he used successfully at Washington.
Philadelphia surely hoped this long layoff would solve Fultz’s problems. It appears the issue is more complex than one just time can solve.