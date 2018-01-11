curry lebron
LeBron James, Stephen Curry take leads for All-Star captains in fan vote

By Dan FeldmanJan 11, 2018, 2:19 PM EST
Giannis Antetokounmpo (East) and Kevin Durant (West) led their conferences in the initial All-Star voting returns, putting the Bucks and Warriors forwards in line to serve as captains in the new format.

Now, the presumptive favorites – LeBron James and Stephen Curry – have taken the lead.

The full leaderboard:

Eastern Conference

Frontcourt

1. LeBron James (CLE) 1,622,838

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 1,480,954

3. Joel Embiid (PHI) 784,287

4. Kristaps Porzingis (NYK) 640,928

5. Kevin Love (CLE) 458,157

6. Al Horford (BOS) 229,906

7. Jayson Tatum (BOS) 213,499

8. Enes Kanter (NYK) 159,010

9. Andre Drummond (DET) 139,226

10. Dwight Howard (CHA) 111,768

Guards

1. Kyrie Irving (BOS) 1,370,643

2. DeMar DeRozan (TOR) 537,168

3. Ben Simmons (PHI) 397,942

4. Victor Oladipo (IND) 385,448

5. Dwyane Wade (CLE) 353,273

6. John Wall (WAS) 328,215

7. Isaiah Thomas (CLE) 252,552

8. Kyle Lowry (TOR) 176,590

9. Bradley Beal (WAS) 151,765

10. Jaylen Brown (BOS) 103,622

Western Conference

Frontcourt

1. Kevin Durant (GSW) 1,326,059

2. Anthony Davis (NOP) 664,687

3. Draymond Green (GSW) 616,730

4. DeMarcus Cousins (NOP) 587,835

5. Paul George (OKC) 547,582

6. Kawhi Leonard (SAS) 446,133

7. Carmelo Anthony (OKC) 378,718

8. Kyle Kuzma (LAL) 325,903

9. Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN) 320,884

10. LaMarcus Aldridge (SAS) 315,918

Guards

1. Stephen Curry (GSW) 1,369,658

2. James Harden (HOU) 978,540

3. Russell Westbrook (OKC) 791,332

4. Klay Thompson (GSW) 686,825

5. Manu Ginobili (SAS) 657,827

6. Chris Paul (HOU) 331,522

7. Lonzo Ball (LAL) 294,197

8. Damian Lillard (POR) 266,519

9. Jimmy Butler (MIN) 173,245

10. Devin Booker (PHO) 162,970

Antetokounmpo could still overtake LeBron, and Kyrie Irving is also in striking distance of the East captaincy. Curry and Durant are running neck-and-neck in the West.

The rest of the fan voting doesn’t mean much anymore. It’ll serve as just 50% of the formula for selecting All-Star starters, the player (25%) and media (25%) vote also factoring. Each conference’s top two guards and top three frontcourt players in fan voting are likely All-Stars regardless, favored to be picked by reserve-selecting coaches if all else fails. With captains picking teams, I’m not even sure players designated “starters” will actually start. I don’t think people generally care whether someone starts or comes off the bench in the exhibition game, anyway.

PBT Podcast: MVP, Rookie of Year, NBA Midseason Awards breakdown

By Kurt HelinJan 11, 2018, 4:30 PM EST
James Harden or LeBron James for MVP?

Is Ben Simmons the runaway Rookie of the Year, or has Donovan Mitchell made a good enough case to take the award?

Is anyone the frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year?

The NBA has reached the midway of the season, Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports break down their end-of-season awards ballots to this point — knowing that even if Harden is the MVP right now his hamstring issue could hand the award to LeBron. The pair get into all the big awards, plus who would make the All-NBA team as of today (that gets wide open by the third team).

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

Markelle Fultz’ jump shot still looks… iffy (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 11, 2018, 3:30 PM EST
76ers rookie Markelle Fultz appears close to returning.

So, how’s that troublesome jump shot looking?

Watch him in the background of this video.

Keith Pompey of The Inquirer:

Uh oh.

The No. 1 pick is under a microscope, and this won’t ease any pressure on him. Fultz’s form doesn’t look like what he used successfully at Washington.

Philadelphia surely hoped this long layoff would solve Fultz’s problems. It appears the issue is more complex than one just time can solve.

Report: Clippers, Lou Williams discuss contract extension

By Dan FeldmanJan 11, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
The Clippers are in an unusual place with DeAndre Jordan, having discussed extending or trading the veteran.

Apparently, they’re also exploring both paths with Lou Williams.

Williams – front-runner for Sixth Man of the Year – is a hot trade candidate. Earning $7 million in the final year of his contract, he could help a lot of winning teams off the bench. The Clippers have been resilient amid all their injuries, but they’re still outside playoff position. At some point, they might be better off selling.

Or locking up Williams long-term.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

The largest extension Williams could sign is four years, $37,632,000. My gut reaction: That’s not enough, even for a 31-year-old.

But I might colored by just watching him drop 50. It’s not necessarily a coincidence extension talks leaked when perception of Williams is peaking.

The non-taxpayer mid-level exception projects to be worth about $36.8 million over four years, and that might be Williams’ slot as an unrestricted free agent next summer. Teams with cap space might swing at bigger fish. So, an extension could at least be in the reasonable range.

Of course, an extension that large would take Williams off the trade market for six months – well past next month’s trade deadline. He could ink a smaller deal – up to two years, $15,067,500 – that would leave him trade-eligible. But that’s probably a non-starter. If he signs an extension, it’s because he wants to stay with the Clippers.

Should they want him long-term? It’d be costly and increase luxury-tax concerns for next season. But they’re so far down the road toward trying to win now, it’s hard to turn back.

Chris Paul on referee Scott Foster, who gave him technical foul: ‘He the man. That’s who they pay to see’

By Dan FeldmanJan 11, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
The Damian LillardChris Paul beef wasn’t the only one involving the Rockets guard in Houston’s win over the Trail Blazers last night.

Paul also had some pointed words for referee Scott Foster, who called a technical foul on Paul in the fourth quarter.

Paul, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

“Yeah, Scott Foster at his finest,” Paul said. “You know what I mean? He just never fails.

“Some of them, you can [communicate] with. You’ve just gotta figure out who you can and you can’t. I got a tech tonight. I’m over there with [referee Courtney Kirkland] saying, ‘That’s Scott, that’s Scott,’ and I got a tech. That’s history there. He the man. That’s who they pay to see.”

The NBA is very protective of its referees. So, this will probably draw a fine.

But that won’t help the bigger issue: Players feel as if they can’t communicate with officials.