LeBron James says his kids are deciding factor in retirement planning

By Dane CarbaughJan 11, 2018, 9:45 PM EST
LeBron James is 33 years old and aimed directly at yet another Eastern Conference Finals appearance, but that hasn’t stopped him from thinking about how and when he might eventually retire from the NBA.

James has three NBA championships to his name and obviously wants to go for a few more before bowing out. But will he be a miracle of human endurance well into his late 30s and 40s, à la Manu Ginobili?

Although it’s possible LeBron could play until then — he’s been one of the NBA’s most durable stars — the deciding factor for James’ retirement doesn’t have anything to do with basketball.

According to James, his kids are the deciding factor in his retirement planning.

Speaking with USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt, LeBron said that he doesn’t plan on retiring any time soon (he’s “got too many sneakers to sell”) but the cumulative absences from his kids’ formative years could force his hand earlier than he likes.

Via USA Today:

The only thing is with my kids getting older, that’s the only thing that kind of stops me from going as long as I’d like to,” James said before the Cavaliers played the Toronto Raptors. “I’ve got a 13-year-old son now (LeBron Jr.). He’s in the seventh grade. He’s a damn good basket player, too. On this road trip, I’ve already missed four of his games. That’s the thing that kind of sucks.

“I’ve got a 10-year-old boy (Bryce), 3-year-old girl (Zhuri). Daddy side kicks in sometimes. That will be a deciding factor in how long I want to play.”

Of course, you might do some reading between the lines with this one and see that this could also be an overture for a team in Los Angeles (read: the Lakers) to sign him this summer.

LeBron recently purchased another home in LA and moved his family there, presumably permanently. There’s been rumors that the Lakers are the desired landing spot for James, who can opt out of his current deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers at the end of the season.

Then again, perhaps LeBron is able to thwart his contemporaries, say, twice more and he goes out on top at age 36?

You never know with this league.

Report: Hornets’ Steve Clifford cleared to return after health issue

By Dane CarbaughJan 11, 2018, 8:30 PM EST
Good news for fans of NBA basketball in the Queen City.

Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford, who has been gone from the team since Dec. 6, will return to the bench next week. According to a report from The Charlotte Observer’s Rick Bonnell, Clifford had been out due to severe headaches, and Stephen Silas had served in his stead.

According to a release from the team, Clifford will join them for the first time on Jan. 16 for practice and will coach for the first time the next day against the Washington Wizards.

This is promising on a few fronts. First, Clifford is generally taken to be one of the nicer guys around the NBA and so his return should be a boost for morale around the Spectrum Center.

Charlotte has also been in serious trouble all year, and are now a disappointing 15-24 on the season. According to Bonnell, the team is 7-11 during Clifford’s absence.

Perhaps Clifford’s return can bolster their chances in the East?

In either case, glad to hear the Clifford can return to the bench.

LeBron James takes to Twitter to vote friends, teammates to All-Star Game

By Kurt HelinJan 11, 2018, 7:30 PM EST
LeBron James has plenty of votes for himself, he is going to the All-Star Game in Los Angeles Feb. 18 (in fact it looks like he will be a team captain).

So he is casting his votes for friends. LeBron took to Twitter and voted for a number of his teammates and friends on Thursday.

This is more a celebrity endorsement than a vote (LeBron’s vote is just one among millions, but he can influence others).

For the record, Kevin Love deserves to be there as a reserve, Ben Simmons has a shot in the shallow East, and despite missing a lot of time this season due to injury I have no issue with Chris Paul making it to the big game. However, if Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, or Isaiah Thomas (missed too many games) are there, it will be an insult to guys who have earned the trip with their play this season.

Then again, it’s just an exhibition, so YOLO.

Report: Dion Waiters expected to have season-ending ankle surgery

By Kurt HelinJan 11, 2018, 6:25 PM EST
There are 1.1 million reasons Dion Waiters has looked for an alternative to ankle surgery. He has missed Miami’s last nine games and has sought out multiple medical opinions beyond the Miami Heat team doctors, all because he badly wants to get back on the court — Waiters receives a $1.1 million bonus if he plays in 70 games this season. He has played in 30, and the Heat have 41 left.

However, it sounds like Waiters has accepted reality — he needs to have surgery on his ankle. Via Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Waiters signed a new contract four-year with the Heat last summer — he’s still going to make $11 million this season, don’t weep for him — but he has not been able to shake the ankle issues that slowed him at the end of last season as well.

Waiters averaged 14.3 points a game this season, but has struggled with his shot from three and just has not been the scorer that he was the second half of last season. He’s not been the guy Miami thought it was locking up with this new deal.

Miami has won six games in a row (all by single digits) and moved into the four seed in the East (meaning if the playoffs started today they would host a playoff round. Whatever they do the rest of the season and into the playoffs, they will have to do it without Waiters.

Report: Pelicans’ Tony Allen out another 2-4 weeks

By Dan FeldmanJan 11, 2018, 5:30 PM EST
The Pelicans announced about a month ago Tony Allen would miss 3-4 weeks.

But his return isn’t imminent.

Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports New Orleans:

Pelicans injury problems. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.

Allen didn’t play a big role before getting hurt, but he came off the bench and played tough defense in spurts. New Orleans could use him at small forward with Solomon Hill also sidelined.

The Pelicans signed DeAndre Liggins to a 10-day contract. He’ll likely fill that role for now.

New Orleans (20-20) has a little margin for error in the playoff race with the Clippers and Jazz suffering from even bigger injury woes. But the burden remains heavy on Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.