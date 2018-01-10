Associated Press

Stephen Curry sprains ankle at shootaround, out vs. Clippers Wednesday

The Golden State Warriors have been rolling since Stephen Curry returned from his sprained ankle — he’s averaged 35.2 points per game, hit 53.2% from three, and Warriors have averaged 121.7 points per 100 possessions as a team in those games (7 per 100 better than second-place in that span).

Now they are without him again, for at least a game.

Curry slipped on a wet spot on the floor during shootaround and sprained his ankle, and now he is out for Wednesday night’s game vs. the Los Angeles Clippers.

This is the same ankle he sprained before and missed 11 games. Once sprained, the ankle ligament is stretched out and is easier to re-injure. It’s unclear how severe this injury is or how much time Curry will miss. Curry himself has a long history of ankle issues, but surgery and rehab stints had mostly put that problem in his past. Until recently.

This may be getting off light.

Cleveland’s Isaiah Thomas has been fined $20,000 for his clothesline of Andrew Wiggins, the league announced Wednesday.

Thomas didn’t argue his ejection Monday night after he chopped Minnesota’s Wiggins in the neck as Wiggins drove across the lane. It wasn’t an intentional clothesline — Thomas was swiping at the ball and missed — but the impact was the same.

Thomas came over to Wiggins while he was on the ground and gestured to Wiggins asking if he was okay before leaving the court. All that likely played into this being a fine instead of a suspension.

Serge Ibaka can be hot-headed, and James Johnson has actual fighting experience.

In the Heat’s win over the Raptors last night, they combined for a pretty significant altercation by NBA standards. No punches landed, but a couple actually thrown:

Then, DeMar DeRozan and Goran Dragic got into after the game:

Now comes the fallout.

NBA release:

Miami Heat forward James Johnson and Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka have each been suspended one game without pay for throwing punches at one another, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident occurred with 7:50 remaining in the third quarter of the Heat’s 90-89 victory over the Raptors on Jan. 9 at Air Canada Centre.

Johnson will serve his suspension tonight when the Heat faces the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Ibaka will serve his suspension on Jan. 11, when the Raptors host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Air Canada Centre.

The NBA also fined the Raptors’ DeMar DeRozan $25,000 and the Heat’s Goran Dragic $10,000 for a separate altercation at the end of the game, during which DeRozan attempted to forcefully shove Dragic with an open hand.

The Raptors and Heat are jockeying for playoff position, and both their next games are relative tossups. Ibaka and Johnson will be  missed.

They could learn from DeRozan, who got away with only a fine (albeit the larger one): Keep that hand open when swiping at an opponent.

Drake is a busy man, he’s got a new documentary of his rise and relationship to Houston to push, betting with Quavo on Alabama/Georgia, plus just promoting all things Drake. All the time.

But he did find time to get Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant‘s numbers tattooed on his arms.

It started with this Instagram post of Drake wearing a LeBron James high school jersey.

ESPN’s Jovan Buha spent entirely too much time analyzing that photo because he noticed the new ink on Drake’s arm.

ESPN’s Nick DePaula confirmed it.

I want there to be a Warriors/Raptors NBA Finals, just to really test Drake’s loyalties.

Drake got a $25,000 fine from the league for trying to recruit Durant to the Raptors a couple years back, and the two have had a friendly relationship. I guess this is just the next step.

Carmelo Anthony has been around the block a few times, and like a number of veteran players (or retired ones), he can talk about the olden days with a certain wistfulness and nostalgia.

When asked about the recent rising tensions between referees and players, Anthony talked about the past — but spoke to what a lot of players are saying has changed, that there is less communication between the referees and players. This is what Anthony said, via Royce Young of ESPN.

“The game has changed a lot since I came in 15 years ago, the players and the officials had that dialogue, whether it was good or whether it was bad, there was always a point where they would let you get a little steam off, and then would come to you and say that’s enough, let’s move on,” Anthony said. “And now, the trigger is too quick. You look at somebody wrong, you get a technical foul. You say one wrong thing, you get a technical foul. So I think that’s the difference from when I came in, the dialogue and communication and the relationship the players and officials [had] when I first came in and from now is a lot different.”

Anthony is correct, but this is a two-way street. Referees felt players were trying to show them up — this wasn’t usually a calm, rational discussion of the call, it was a player being demonstrative and venting, which can rile up a crowd — and so with the league’s blessing the officials shut that door to a degree.

Should players be allowed to vent? Yes. It’s an emotional game and we want to see that emotion, not have robots out there playing it. However, if a player throws up his arms after every call that doesn’t go his way, if he gets into the officials night after night, there’s going to be pushback. There needs to be a line for how much a player can say to an official, and right now the players don’t know where that line is. It seems to vary widely from official to official.

This is all why the players and referees need to sit down and talk. With or without the league present. Maybe dialogue off the court can lead to better dialogue on the court.