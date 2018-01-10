Reports: Lakers will no longer sign Jamil Wilson, who’s being sued for sexual battery

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

According to multiple reports, the Lakers planned to sign Jamil Wilson, whom the Clippers recently waived.

But a lawsuit has changed those plans.

TMZ:

It’s all in a lawsuit filed in L.A. County Superior Court … the woman claims she began dating and having unprotected sex with Wilson in Nov. 2016. But things went south and in June 2017 the woman claims she was diagnosed with herpes simplex type 2 — and she’s pointing the finger at Wilson. In her suit, the woman claims Wilson KNEW he had herpes when they began having sex and failed to disclose that information to her.

The woman is suing for sexual battery and fraud — claiming her consent was based on the assumption he was disease-free. She’s also seeking damages for emotional distress.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Sources: After planning on signing free agent forward Jamil Wilson to a 10-day contract, the Los Angeles Lakers have changed course and won't complete the deal. Wilson was named in a civil suit reported by TMZ. Story, including agent reaction, soon on ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 10, 2018

These are serious accusations, and the Lakers needn’t rush to sign Wilson. But there also hasn’t been a finding against him, either. He deserves a chance to defend himself.

The Lakers ought to investigate themselves as the legal process plays out. Not signing him immediately based solely on this accusation is one thing. Throwing his career into peril without more information would be another.

Gathering and evaluating the facts is the only way to reach a fair and just outcome for everyone involved.