Report: Kyle Lowry is day-to-day with bruised tailbone

Toronto Raptors fans had to hold their collective breath this week as PG Kyle Lowry took a nasty tumble during a game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Lowry was battling for a rebound when Brooklyn’s Joe Harris collided with him.

The force from Harris was enough to knock Lowry flat before he hit the ground. The resulting impact shook Lowry enough that he was on the floor for some time, and had to have help getting back to the locker room.

Via Twitter:

Carnage everywhere at Barclay’s Center in overtime. My god. Kyle Lowry carried off floor after scary fall. pic.twitter.com/VaZsrk8xW9 — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) January 9, 2018

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Lowry was listed as day-to-day with a bruised tailbone.

This is perhaps the best news for Raptors fans as the impact from the court in Brooklyn seemed to give Lowry quite the knock. That he appears to be OK (relatively speaking) and without major injury is important for the No. 2 team in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto guard Kyle Lowry is day-to-day on a return from a bone bruise on his tailbone, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 9, 2018

Toronto plays Thursday at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers and again in Canada on Saturday vs. the Golden State Warriors.