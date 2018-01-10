Report: Heat’s Dion Waiters considering season-ending surgery

Dion Waiters was contemplating surgery on a nagging left ankle injury that has sidelined him for the last eight games, and the Heat guard offered a strong take on timing while discussing options a couple weeks ago:

He was adamant that surgery will not take place before the Heat season ends. “No,” Waiters said. “Hell no.”

Apparently, he’s reconsidering.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald:

Among options Dion Waiters has been considering, according to an associate: Surgery on his ankle that would end his season. Decision forthcoming. Has received multiple medical opinions. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) January 10, 2018

Waiters would receive a $1.1 million bonus if he plays 70 games this season. He has played just 30, and the Heat have only 42 left.

Once Waiters can no longer trigger the incentive, that could open more options. With so much money on the line, it’s worth holding out hope for a miracle recovery. Whether Waiters waits another week surgery is practically inconsequential.

At least he still has his $11 million base salary – and three more guaranteed seasons.

The Heat should be questioning themselves after signing Waiters to such a lucrative deal last summer, considering he originally hurt the ankle last season. Miami needs him to get healthy. He wasn’t helping like this, playing largely ineffectively before getting sidelined.

It’d be nice for everyone involved if surgery could be delayed until after the season. But if it’s a necessary step toward Waiters playing well again, maybe it should happen sooner.