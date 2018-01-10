PBT Extra: Bulls’ Nikola Mirotic guy most likely to be traded at deadline

Lauri Markkanen‘s emergence means the Bulls can move Mirotic… well, that and the fact he asked to be traded. The question is where he lands — Detroit and Utah are among the teams interested — and at what price. The Bulls want a first round pick (plus whatever salary is needed to match), but what kind of protections are on that pick will determine how the trade gets done.
Reports: Lakers will no longer sign Jamil Wilson, who’s being sued for sexual battery
It’s all in a lawsuit filed in L.A. County Superior Court … the woman claims she began dating and having unprotected sex with Wilson in Nov. 2016.
But things went south and in June 2017 the woman claims she was diagnosed with herpes simplex type 2 — and she’s pointing the finger at Wilson.
In her suit, the woman claims Wilson KNEW he had herpes when they began having sex and failed to disclose that information to her.
The woman is suing for sexual battery and fraud — claiming her consent was based on the assumption he was disease-free. She’s also seeking damages for emotional distress.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Sources: After planning on signing free agent forward Jamil Wilson to a 10-day contract, the Los Angeles Lakers have changed course and won't complete the deal. Wilson was named in a civil suit reported by TMZ. Story, including agent reaction, soon on ESPN.
These are serious accusations, and the Lakers needn’t rush to sign Wilson. But there also hasn’t been a finding against him, either. He deserves a chance to defend himself.
The Lakers ought to investigate themselves as the legal process plays out. Not signing him immediately based solely on this accusation is one thing. Throwing his career into peril without more information would be another.
Gathering and evaluating the facts is the only way to reach a fair and just outcome for everyone involved.
Report: Heat’s Dion Waiters considering season-ending surgery
Waiters would receive a $1.1 million bonus if he plays 70 games this season. He has played just 30, and the Heat have only 42 left.
Once Waiters can no longer trigger the incentive, that could open more options. With so much money on the line, it’s worth holding out hope for a miracle recovery. Whether Waiters waits another week surgery is practically inconsequential.
At least he still has his $11 million base salary – and three more guaranteed seasons.
The Heat should be questioning themselves after signing Waiters to such a lucrative deal last summer, considering he originally hurt the ankle last season. Miami needs him to get healthy. He wasn’t helping like this, playing largely ineffectively before getting sidelined.
It’d be nice for everyone involved if surgery could be delayed until after the season. But if it’s a necessary step toward Waiters playing well again, maybe it should happen sooner.
Isaiah Thomas fined $20,000 for chop to Andrew Wiggins’ throat
Thomas didn’t argue his ejection Monday night after he chopped Minnesota’s Wiggins in the neck as Wiggins drove across the lane. It wasn’t an intentional clothesline — Thomas was swiping at the ball and missed — but the impact was the same.
Thomas came over to Wiggins while he was on the ground and gestured to Wiggins asking if he was okay before leaving the court. All that likely played into this being a fine instead of a suspension.
Raptors’ Serge Ibaka, Heat’s James Johnson suspended one game for throwing punches (video)
Miami Heat forward James Johnson and Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka have each been suspended one game without pay for throwing punches at one another, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.
The incident occurred with 7:50 remaining in the third quarter of the Heat’s 90-89 victory over the Raptors on Jan. 9 at Air Canada Centre.
Johnson will serve his suspension tonight when the Heat faces the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Ibaka will serve his suspension on Jan. 11, when the Raptors host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Air Canada Centre.
The NBA also fined the Raptors’ DeMar DeRozan $25,000 and the Heat’s Goran Dragic $10,000 for a separate altercation at the end of the game, during which DeRozan attempted to forcefully shove Dragic with an open hand.
The Raptors and Heat are jockeying for playoff position, and both their next games are relative tossups. Ibaka and Johnson will be missed.
They could learn from DeRozan, who got away with only a fine (albeit the larger one): Keep that hand open when swiping at an opponent.