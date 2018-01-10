PBT Extra: Bulls’ Nikola Mirotic guy most likely to be traded at deadline

If you were going to bet on one guy to be traded at the deadline, put your money on…

Nikola Mirotic of the Chicago Bulls.

That’s what I get into in this latest PBT Extra.

Lauri Markkanen‘s emergence means the Bulls can move Mirotic… well, that and the fact he asked to be traded. The question is where he lands — Detroit and Utah are among the teams interested — and at what price. The Bulls want a first round pick (plus whatever salary is needed to match), but what kind of protections are on that pick will determine how the trade gets done.