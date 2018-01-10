Bucks targeting Jabari Parker return before All-Star break

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker is on target to return from a left knee injury the week before the All-Star break.
Coach Jason Kidd said before Wednesday night’s game against Orlando that Parker is doing great and is about a month away from playing.
Parker, the second overall pick in the 2014 draft, was averaging 20.1 points when he tore his left ACL in a game against Houston on Feb. 8, 2017. It was his second major injury to that knee in three seasons. He had surgery six days later, and the Bucks said it would take a year for him to return.
The All-Star Game is Feb. 18 in Los Angeles.
If you were going to bet on one guy to be traded at the deadline, put your money on…
Nikola Mirotic of the Chicago Bulls.
That’s what I get into in this latest PBT Extra.
Lauri Markkanen‘s emergence means the Bulls can move Mirotic… well, that and the fact he asked to be traded. The question is where he lands — Detroit and Utah are among the teams interested — and at what price. The Bulls want a first round pick (plus whatever salary is needed to match), but what kind of protections are on that pick will determine how the trade gets done.
According to multiple reports, the Lakers planned to sign Jamil Wilson, whom the Clippers recently waived.
But a lawsuit has changed those plans.
TMZ:
It’s all in a lawsuit filed in L.A. County Superior Court … the woman claims she began dating and having unprotected sex with Wilson in Nov. 2016.
But things went south and in June 2017 the woman claims she was diagnosed with herpes simplex type 2 — and she’s pointing the finger at Wilson.
In her suit, the woman claims Wilson KNEW he had herpes when they began having sex and failed to disclose that information to her.
The woman is suing for sexual battery and fraud — claiming her consent was based on the assumption he was disease-free. She’s also seeking damages for emotional distress.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
These are serious accusations, and the Lakers needn’t rush to sign Wilson. But there also hasn’t been a finding against him, either. He deserves a chance to defend himself.
The Lakers ought to investigate themselves as the legal process plays out. Not signing him immediately based solely on this accusation is one thing. Throwing his career into peril without more information would be another.
Gathering and evaluating the facts is the only way to reach a fair and just outcome for everyone involved.
Dion Waiters was contemplating surgery on a nagging left ankle injury that has sidelined him for the last eight games, and the Heat guard offered a strong take on timing while discussing options a couple weeks ago:
He was adamant that surgery will not take place before the Heat season ends.
“No,” Waiters said. “Hell no.”
Apparently, he’s reconsidering.
Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald:
Waiters would receive a $1.1 million bonus if he plays 70 games this season. He has played just 30, and the Heat have only 42 left.
Once Waiters can no longer trigger the incentive, that could open more options. With so much money on the line, it’s worth holding out hope for a miracle recovery. Whether Waiters waits another week surgery is practically inconsequential.
At least he still has his $11 million base salary – and three more guaranteed seasons.
The Heat should be questioning themselves after signing Waiters to such a lucrative deal last summer, considering he originally hurt the ankle last season. Miami needs him to get healthy. He wasn’t helping like this, playing largely ineffectively before getting sidelined.
It’d be nice for everyone involved if surgery could be delayed until after the season. But if it’s a necessary step toward Waiters playing well again, maybe it should happen sooner.