Wayne Ellington scores game-winner, DeRozan and Dragic scuffle (VIDEO)

Jan 9, 2018
It was a miraculous end to a wild game on Tuesday night in Toronto as the Raptors took on the Miami Heat.

First, fists were thrown and both Serge Ibaka and James Johnson were ejected. Then, things heated up.

With a little more than three seconds to go and down by one point, the Heat were able to score and take the lead thanks to a Wayne Ellington drive down the right baseline.

That helped the Heat beat Toronto, 90-89.

Not to be outdone, DeMar DeRozan and Goran Dragic got into a bit of a scuffle after the game was over, and the two had to be separated.

Danny Ainge posts photo of Gordon Hayward without ankle brace

Jan 9, 2018
It’s still not clear whether Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward will return this season, but at least he’s making progress.

On Tuesday, Celtics GM Danny Ainge posted a photo to Twitter featuring Hayward without a brace on his ankle, specifically pointing out as much.

Whether this is gamesmanship by Ainge and Hayward is unclear, but it certainly has to have Boston fans jonesing for a return this season for their offseason acquisition.

Reps for Hayward have previously said they did not expect him back this year, but perhaps he is ahead of schedule?

His earliest return date was supposed to be March, and indeed guard Kyrie Irving got folks talking by posting a photo of Hayward to Instagram featuring the date 3/23.

WE ALL got you brother, No matter what. @gdhayward 3/23 🔺👁☘️

We’ll have to wait and find out.

Hassan Whiteside wants more run, Eric Spoelstra says he needs more from center

Jan 9, 2018
When the Miami Heat went on a 16-7 run against Utah to close out the game Sunday and win by a point, Hassan Whiteside had a courtside seat for it all.

The highest paid player on Miami’s roster sat while Kelly Olynyk played the five in crunch time. This has been a pattern since Whiteside’s return from a knee injury — Whiteside starts, gets minutes into the low 20s, but doesn’t usually close out the game. In six games since his return, Whiteside has averaged 11.5 points per game on 48.3 percent shooting, plus is grabbing 8.3 and has 1.3 blocks a night. When Whiteside is on and focused he is a very dangerous player, but that guy doesn’t show up game-to-game or even possession-to-possession.

Whiteside said all the right things about how the team is winning and that what matters, but he also told Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald he wants more run.

“You always want to play,” he said. “As a player, I don’t want to come out. If you ask me, I want to play 48 minutes. So that’s a tough question. But coach sees different things. Maybe he sees different things on the court. Sometimes it’s tough to take those guys out, too, because you got to take somebody off the court. And them guys were playing well.”

Heat coach Eric Spoelstra was up front in a response — he needs more from the center.

“It’s both ends,” Spoelstra replied when asked if there’s a specific area where he wants Whiteside to improve. “He’ll get there. Some things he’s doing better. As he does it more consistently, harder and with a better motor and attention to detail, he’ll earn more minutes.”

Whiteside gets frustrated at times he is not mentioned in the same breath as the best centers in the game right now. Consistency, playing with a consistently high motor, is the step that might get him in that conversation.

 

Reports: Utah, Detroit teams most interested in Chicago’s Nikola Mirotic

Jan 9, 2018
1 Comment

The Bulls are going to trade Nikola Mirotic. He wants to be traded, and for the rebuilding Bulls he is not part of the long-term future so it’s wise to trade him now and get the most for him. If you’re going to bet on one guy to get traded before the Feb. 8 deadline, it should be Mirotic.

The question is where?

There is mutual interest between the Jazz and Mirotic — picture him in a pick-and-pop with Donovan Mitchel — but now reports of a second team come in from Marc Stein of The New York Times and K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.

Not all first-round picks are created equal — the Jazz and Pistons will want protections on any pick they send to the Bulls. What those protections are and how they evolve over time if not met the first year is the part to be negotiated. Other teams likely will get serious about Mirotic as well.

One little housekeeping note for people who love cap details.

Kyle Kuzma has Luke Walton’s back; Brandon Ingram says team must keep “noise” out of locker room

Jan 9, 2018
5 Comments

LaVar Ball’s comments — all the way from Lithuania — that Luke Walton had lost control of the team and the guys weren’t playing for him set off a firestorm around the Lakers (even though Ball himself softened those comments later). Dallas’ Rick Carlisle came to Walton’s defense saying he’s one of the best young coaches in the game. Stan Van Gundy is cutting back ESPN access (they put the mic in front of Ball in Europe). Golden State’s Steve Kerr said it best, calling Ball “the Kardashians of the NBA” and saying fact that anyone pays attention to LaVar Ball at all speaks to society’s need to be entertained above everything else. (Neil Postman would have been proud.)

But what do the Lakers’ players think?

Lonzo Ball didn’t help matters with a tepid endorsement of Walton, saying he would “play for anyone” when asked about his coach. Lonzo is in an awkward spot, he is pretty good at tuning his father out but everyone around him does not have that gift. Asking Lonzo to tell his father to shut up is both unfair — “hey, Lonzo, choose between your dad and your coach” — nor is it going to work (Luke Walton went through that with his father when Bill Walton was an NBC game analyst back in the day).

Kyle Kuzma, however, stepped up and had Luke Walton’s back. Via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN: 

“I don’t think that’s the case (guys not wanting to play for Walton),” Kuzma said Monday. “When you lose games, at the end of the day Luke isn’t the one going out and shooting 2-for-15, turning the ball over, having turnovers or missing free throws. That’s us. Can’t blame the coaching staff for everything. It’s mutual, of course. Players mess up, coaches mess up. We as a team have to be more accountable.”

“It’s just a lot of white noise, in a sense,” added Kuzma…. “Luke is my guy. I love playing for him. I’m sure most of us love playing for him too. … We stand by Luke. I know the front office does.”

That much is true — Walton’s job is not in jeopardy. Not now, not this summer.

The Lakers’ recent slide is what you get with a young, rebuilding teams —it’s a roller coaster. Two steps up, one step back (and the recent nine-game losing streak with poor efforts from the Lakers was an unquestioned step back). The Lakers simply are not a good team. Walton deserves a little blame, but the idea he is not doing his job by motivating the team is wrongheaded — these players are pros, they get large paychecks, they have to be self-motivated at this point. They have to be professionals. College is over.

The Lakers need to keep this noise out of the locker room, Brandon Ingram said, as reported by LakersNation.com.

“It’s our job to come in here and listen to our head coach every single day, listen to the assistants. We can’t control what’s on the outside or who’s talking on the outside. We just try to stay within this team and see how we can make each other better. I think it’s important for us to let that stay out of the locker room.”