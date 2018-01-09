Serge Ibaka, James Johnson ejected after throwing punches (VIDEO)

Fights in the NBA rarely come to actual blows, but that was not the case on Tuesday night.
As the Miami Heat faced off against the Toronto Raptors, Serge Ibaka and James Johnson decided to get into it as the play happened on the other side of the floor.
The whole thing started off on the elbow with a little bit of hand fighting, with shoves being exchanged and then finally actual punches.
Both players were eventually ejected.
Toronto Raptors fans had to hold their collective breath this week as PG Kyle Lowry took a nasty tumble during a game against the Brooklyn Nets.
Lowry was battling for a rebound when Brooklyn’s Joe Harris collided with him.
The force from Harris was enough to knock Lowry flat before he hit the ground. The resulting impact shook Lowry enough that he was on the floor for some time, and had to have help getting back to the locker room.
On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Lowry was listed as day-to-day with a bruised tailbone.
This is perhaps the best news for Raptors fans as the impact from the court in Brooklyn seemed to give Lowry quite the knock. That he appears to be OK (relatively speaking) and without major injury is important for the No. 2 team in the Eastern Conference.
Toronto plays Thursday at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers and again in Canada on Saturday vs. the Golden State Warriors.
It was a miraculous end to a wild game on Tuesday night in Toronto as the Raptors took on the Miami Heat.
First, fists were thrown and both Serge Ibaka and James Johnson were ejected. Then, things heated up.
With a little more than three seconds to go and down by one point, the Heat were able to score and take the lead thanks to a Wayne Ellington drive down the right baseline.
That helped the Heat beat Toronto, 90-89.
Not to be outdone, DeMar DeRozan and Goran Dragic got into a bit of a scuffle after the game was over, and the two had to be separated.
It’s still not clear whether Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward will return this season, but at least he’s making progress.
On Tuesday, Celtics GM Danny Ainge posted a photo to Twitter featuring Hayward without a brace on his ankle, specifically pointing out as much.
Whether this is gamesmanship by Ainge and Hayward is unclear, but it certainly has to have Boston fans jonesing for a return this season for their offseason acquisition.
Reps for Hayward have previously said they did not expect him back this year, but perhaps he is ahead of schedule?
His earliest return date was supposed to be March, and indeed guard Kyrie Irving got folks talking by posting a photo of Hayward to Instagram featuring the date 3/23.
We’ll have to wait and find out.
When the Miami Heat went on a 16-7 run against Utah to close out the game Sunday and win by a point, Hassan Whiteside had a courtside seat for it all.
The highest paid player on Miami’s roster sat while Kelly Olynyk played the five in crunch time. This has been a pattern since Whiteside’s return from a knee injury — Whiteside starts, gets minutes into the low 20s, but doesn’t usually close out the game. In six games since his return, Whiteside has averaged 11.5 points per game on 48.3 percent shooting, plus is grabbing 8.3 and has 1.3 blocks a night. When Whiteside is on and focused he is a very dangerous player, but that guy doesn’t show up game-to-game or even possession-to-possession.
Whiteside said all the right things about how the team is winning and that what matters, but he also told Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald he wants more run.
“You always want to play,” he said. “As a player, I don’t want to come out. If you ask me, I want to play 48 minutes. So that’s a tough question. But coach sees different things. Maybe he sees different things on the court. Sometimes it’s tough to take those guys out, too, because you got to take somebody off the court. And them guys were playing well.”
Heat coach Eric Spoelstra was up front in a response — he needs more from the center.
“It’s both ends,” Spoelstra replied when asked if there’s a specific area where he wants Whiteside to improve. “He’ll get there. Some things he’s doing better. As he does it more consistently, harder and with a better motor and attention to detail, he’ll earn more minutes.”
Whiteside gets frustrated at times he is not mentioned in the same breath as the best centers in the game right now. Consistency, playing with a consistently high motor, is the step that might get him in that conversation.