Rumor: Mavericks pre-draft courtship of Frank Ntilikina was ‘ruse’

By Dan FeldmanJan 9, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
A photo of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and president Donnie Nelson with Frank Ntilikina made the rounds – aided by the Mavericks themselves – before the draft:

Word leaked Ntilikina’s coach in France would coach Dallas summer-league team:

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

Yet it was all something of a ruse. That whole time Dallas was growing infatuated with Smith

If it were a ruse, it worked. The Knicks drafted Ntilikina No. 8, and Dennis Smith Jr. fell to the Mavericks at No. 9.

Vincent Collet never coached the Mavericks’ summer-league team. They hired Smith’s college coach at North Carolina State, Mark Gottfried, as a scout, though.

Either guard could have the better career, but both before the draft and currently, I’d take Smith over Ntilikina. (LeBron James agrees.)

So, did Dallas pull a fast one?

Cuban, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News:

“Not a stunt at all,” Cuban wrote Friday. “We like Frank quite a bit. If Dennis had been selected there was a very good chance we would have taken Frank.”

Take Cuban’s denial for what it’s worth – something, but not everything.

Maybe he’s telling the truth. Ntilikina would have been a reasonable pick at No. 9 (just as he was a reasonable pick at No. 8). If the Mavericks tricked the Knicks, Cuban might take a victory lap.

But maybe Cuban doesn’t want to offend Ntilikina or his agent by acknowledging they’d been used. Or maybe Cuban doesn’t want to reveal tricks that would make future Dallas subterfuge less effective.

Cuban and the Mavericks could have just been playing their Ntilikina interest straight all along. But if they were misdirecting, there’s at least some incentive to keep it up.

Report: Lakers worried about impact of LaVar Ball drama on Lonzo Ball

By Dan FeldmanJan 9, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
The Lakers care what LaVar Ball says.

They proved that when they asked him to tone down his criticism of Lakers coach Luke Walton.

LaVar obviously didn’t listen, speculating Walton has lost the team.

That put Lonzo Ball in an awkward spot. He didn’t co-sign his father’s words, but Lonzo didn’t exactly endorse Walton, either.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

A source close to the player said he’s more concerned with establishing himself in the league and helping the team get out of its recent funk than wading into a controversy between his dad and the coach. Privately, there are those in the Lakers organization who have begun to worry about the toll that this tightrope act will take on the 20-year-old point guard if it continues.

It’ll probably continue. LaVar is getting all the attention he desires. Why would he stop the antics now?

It puts Lonzo in a tough spot.

He and Walton can probably get past LaVar’s criticism of the coach fairly easily. Walton appears to have thick skin and a sense of humor, and Lonzo has spent years putting his down and just playing while his dad mouths off.

But when LaVar critiques Lonzo’s teammates, that’s more likely to cause trouble. Players don’t like getting slammed in the press, and these young Lakers generally don’t have Walton’s perspective.

LaVar cares about Lonzo’s career, but LaVar also cares about making headlines. Sometimes, those goals diverge. The Lakers should be concerned, though not panicked, about where that leaves Lonzo.

LeBron James posts career-worst -39 plus-minus

By Dan FeldmanJan 9, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
LeBron James scored just 10 points in the Cavaliers’ ugly 127-99 loss to the Timberwolves last night, his lowest scoring output in a decade.

Though it was indicative this time, points aren’t always the best measure of LeBron’s performance. He’s capable of affecting the game in so many ways.

But LeBron failed to get Cleveland going last night.

At all.

The Cavs were outscored by a whopping 39 points with him on the court. That’s the worst single-game plus-minus of his career:

Worse yet, the Cavaliers got blitzed so badly in fewer than 27 minutes with LeBron on the court. That’s, by far, the worst single-game plus-minus per 48 minutes of his career:

LeBron and the Cavs surely hope this was just a night to forget. They’ve established they can dial it up when it counts.

But this is a more dismal outing than ever to get past.

*playoffs

Lou Williams posterizes Ersan Ilyasova (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 9, 2018, 11:00 AM EST
Lou Williams has mostly become a crafty scorer.

But the 31-year-old can still get up, as Ersan Ilyasova learned the hard way in the Clippers’ win over the Hawks.

Jarrett Allen dunks over Jonas Valanciunas (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 9, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
Jonas Valanciunas turned around just in time to become a prop in this Jarrett Allen dunk.