Kyle Kuzma has Luke Walton’s back; Brandon Ingram says team must keep “noise” out of locker room

By Kurt HelinJan 9, 2018, 6:04 PM EST
LaVar Ball’s comments — all the way from Lithuania — that Luke Walton had lost control of the team and the guys weren’t playing for him set off a firestorm (even though Ball himself softened those comments later). Dallas’ Rick Carlisle came to Walton’s defense saying he’s one of the best young coaches in the game. Stan Van Gundy is cutting back ESPN access (they put the mic in front of Ball in Europe). Golden State’s Steve Kerr said it best, calling Ball “the Kardashians of the NBA” and saying fact that anyone pays attention to LaVar Ball at all speaks to society’s need to be entertained above all else. (Neil Postman would have been proud.)

But what do the Lakers’ players think?

Lonzo Ball didn’t help matters saying “he would play for anyone” when asked about his coach. Lonzo is in an awkward spot, he is pretty good at tuning his father out but everyone around him is not the same. Lonzo also doesn’t seem to think telling his father to shut up is going to work (Luke Walton went through that with his father when Bill Walton was an NBC game analyst back in the day).

Kyle Kuzma, however, stepped up and had Luke Walton’s back. Via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN: 

“I don’t think that’s the case (guys not wanting to play for Walton),” Kuzma said Monday. “When you lose games, at the end of the day Luke isn’t the one going out and shooting 2-for-15, turning the ball over, having turnovers or missing free throws. That’s us. Can’t blame the coaching staff for everything. It’s mutual, of course. Players mess up, coaches mess up. We as a team have to be more accountable.”

“It’s just a lot of white noise, in a sense,” added Kuzma…. “Luke is my guy. I love playing for him. I’m sure most of us love playing for him too. … We stand by Luke. I know the front office does.”

That much is true — Walton’s job is not in jeopardy. Not now, not this summer.

The Lakers’ recent slide is what you get with a young, rebuilding teams —it’s a roller coaster. Two steps up, one step back (and the recent nine-game losing streak with poor efforts from the Lakers was an unquestioned step back). Walton gets a little blame, but the idea he is not motivating the team is wrongheaded — these guys are pros, they get large paychecks, they have to be self-motivated at this point. They have to be professionals. College is over.

The Lakers need to keep this noise out of the locker room, Brandon Ingram said, as reported by LakersNation.com.

“It’s our job to come in here and listen to our head coach every single day, listen to the assistants. We can’t control what’s on the outside or who’s talking on the outside. We just try to stay within this team and see how we can make each other better. I think it’s important for us to let that stay out of the locker room.”

Bulls: Zach LaVine to make season debut Saturday vs. Pistons

Associated PressJan 9, 2018, 5:00 PM EST
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls say guard Zach LaVine will make his debut with his new team 11 months after having surgery on a torn ACL in his left knee.

LaVine, who was acquired in a draft-day trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves, is expected to start Saturday when the Bulls host the Pistons.

John Paxon, Chicago’s executive vice president of basketball operations, said Tuesday that the team intends to limit LaVine to 20 minutes per game to ease him back into the rotation.

LaVine averaged 18.9 points per game for Minnesota last season. He hasn’t played since he tore his ACL in a Feb. 3 game against Detroit.

The 22-year-old had surgery on Feb. 14 and was traded to Chicago along with Kris Dunn and the pick used to select first-rounder Lauri Markkanen.

 

Damian Lillard: Trail Blazers players unanimously support Terry Stotts

By Dan FeldmanJan 9, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
Damian Lillard has already stuck up for Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts, and as Portland’s franchise player, Lillard carries weight.

But, as Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen investigates his team’s problems, Lillard is going a step further.

Jason Quick of NBC Sports Portland:

The players, he says, are 100 percent behind Stotts.

“And I think it’s unanimous for a reason,’’ Lillard said. “Like I always say: we play for a great person, and whatever struggles that we have, it’s not his fault. I will tell you that: it’s not his fault.’’

I doubt a single NBA coach holds unanimous support from his players. Want to find unhappy players on any team? Search in reverse order of playing time.

But successful teams win too much for bickering from benchwarmers to infect chemistry.

Does Portland (21-18) win enough to keep any Stotts detractors quiet? I’m not sure.

But in addition to Lillard, Quick quotes C.J. McCollum, Ed Davis and Meyers Leonard supporting Stotts.

On one hand, it’s difficult to speak out publicly against a coach while he still holds the job. On the other hand, this is a relatively lengthy list of players, and several of their statements – especially Lillard’s – go beyond reluctant support.

At minimum, Stotts has vocal supporters among his team’s best players. That counts for a lot.

After LaVar Ball story, Stan Van Gundy says he’ll deny ESPN its usual access

By Dan FeldmanJan 9, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle slammed ESPN for publishing LaVar Ball’s criticism of Lakers coach Luke Walton.

Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy is going a step further.

Van Gundy, via Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press:

“I thought it was a cheap shot and I thought ESPN showed total disrespect,” Van Gundy said Monday at Smoothie King Center, where the Pistons will face the New Orleans Pelicans later in the day.

“I don’t have a problem with LaVar Ball. He’s a grown man. He can voice whatever opinion he wants. I got a problem with ESPN deciding that’s a story.”

ESPN will televise the Jan. 19 matchup with the Pistons and Washington Wizards.

“I’m not meeting with their announcing crew before the game, I’m not doing the in-game interview,” Van Gundy said. “I’m not going to participate in the thing.”

When pressed if it means he’s threatening to withhold access, Van Gundy said: “I’m not denying them access. I’m not kicking them out of press conferences. They want extra stuff from us and they’re going to treat an NBA coach with that little respect? Then I’m going to choose not to give them extra access”

A player’s parent saying his son’s coach has lost the team is newsworthy. In one respect, it’s less so with LaVar, who says outlandish things for attention. But in another way, it’s more so with LaVar, because he seemingly takes such an active role in Lonzo Ball‘s career.

ESPN gets extra access – like in-game interviews – because it pays the NBA billions of dollars to televise games. The league is rightfully protective of that TV money, which is why Van Gundy risks a fine if he doesn’t cooperate with ESPN.

And it won’t stop ESPN from covering LaVar, who generates interest.

This is a bad battle to pick and a poor way to wage it.

Report: Lakers worried about impact of LaVar Ball drama on Lonzo Ball

By Dan FeldmanJan 9, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
4 Comments

The Lakers care what LaVar Ball says.

They proved that when they asked him to tone down his criticism of Lakers coach Luke Walton.

LaVar obviously didn’t listen, speculating Walton has lost the team.

That put Lonzo Ball in an awkward spot. He didn’t co-sign his father’s words, but Lonzo didn’t exactly endorse Walton, either.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

A source close to the player said he’s more concerned with establishing himself in the league and helping the team get out of its recent funk than wading into a controversy between his dad and the coach. Privately, there are those in the Lakers organization who have begun to worry about the toll that this tightrope act will take on the 20-year-old point guard if it continues.

It’ll probably continue. LaVar is getting all the attention he desires. Why would he stop the antics now?

It puts Lonzo in a tough spot.

He and Walton can probably get past LaVar’s criticism of the coach fairly easily. Walton appears to have thick skin and a sense of humor, and Lonzo has spent years putting his down and just playing while his dad mouths off.

But when LaVar critiques Lonzo’s teammates, that’s more likely to cause trouble. Players don’t like getting slammed in the press, and these young Lakers generally don’t have Walton’s perspective.

LaVar cares about Lonzo’s career, but LaVar also cares about making headlines. Sometimes, those goals diverge. The Lakers should be concerned, though not panicked, about where that leaves Lonzo.