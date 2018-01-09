Rob Foldy/Getty Images

After LaVar Ball story, Stan Van Gundy says he’ll deny ESPN its usual access

By Dan FeldmanJan 9, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
4 Comments

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle slammed ESPN for publishing LaVar Ball’s criticism of Lakers coach Luke Walton.

Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy is going a step further.

Van Gundy, via Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press:

“I thought it was a cheap shot and I thought ESPN showed total disrespect,” Van Gundy said Monday at Smoothie King Center, where the Pistons will face the New Orleans Pelicans later in the day.

“I don’t have a problem with LaVar Ball. He’s a grown man. He can voice whatever opinion he wants. I got a problem with ESPN deciding that’s a story.”

ESPN will televise the Jan. 19 matchup with the Pistons and Washington Wizards.

“I’m not meeting with their announcing crew before the game, I’m not doing the in-game interview,” Van Gundy said. “I’m not going to participate in the thing.”

When pressed if it means he’s threatening to withhold access, Van Gundy said: “I’m not denying them access. I’m not kicking them out of press conferences. They want extra stuff from us and they’re going to treat an NBA coach with that little respect? Then I’m going to choose not to give them extra access”

A player’s parent saying his son’s coach has lost the team is newsworthy. In one respect, it’s less so with LaVar, who says outlandish things for attention. But in another way, it’s more so with LaVar, because he seemingly takes such an active role in Lonzo Ball‘s career.

ESPN gets extra access – like in-game interviews – because it pays the NBA billions of dollars to televise games. The league is rightfully protective of that TV money, which is why Van Gundy risks a fine if he doesn’t cooperate with ESPN.

And it won’t stop ESPN from covering LaVar, who generates interest.

This is a bad battle to pick and a poor way to wage it.

Damian Lillard: Trail Blazers players unanimously support Terry Stotts

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 9, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
1 Comment

Damian Lillard has already stuck up for Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts, and as Portland’s franchise player, Lillard carries weight.

But, as Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen investigates his team’s problems, Lillard is going a step further.

Jason Quick of NBC Sports Portland:

The players, he says, are 100 percent behind Stotts.

“And I think it’s unanimous for a reason,’’ Lillard said. “Like I always say: we play for a great person, and whatever struggles that we have, it’s not his fault. I will tell you that: it’s not his fault.’’

I doubt a single NBA coach holds unanimous support from his players. Want to find unhappy players on any team? Search in reverse order of playing time.

But successful teams win too much for bickering from benchwarmers to infect chemistry.

Does Portland (21-18) win enough to keep any Stotts detractors quiet? I’m not sure.

But in addition to Lillard, Quick quotes C.J. McCollum, Ed Davis and Meyers Leonard supporting Stotts.

On one hand, it’s difficult to speak out publicly against a coach while he still holds the job. On the other hand, this is a relatively lengthy list of players, and several of their statements – especially Lillard’s – go beyond reluctant support.

At minimum, Stotts has vocal supporters among his team’s best players. That counts for a lot.

Report: Lakers worried about impact of LaVar Ball drama on Lonzo Ball

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 9, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
4 Comments

The Lakers care what LaVar Ball says.

They proved that when they asked him to tone down his criticism of Lakers coach Luke Walton.

LaVar obviously didn’t listen, speculating Walton has lost the team.

That put Lonzo Ball in an awkward spot. He didn’t co-sign his father’s words, but Lonzo didn’t exactly endorse Walton, either.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

A source close to the player said he’s more concerned with establishing himself in the league and helping the team get out of its recent funk than wading into a controversy between his dad and the coach. Privately, there are those in the Lakers organization who have begun to worry about the toll that this tightrope act will take on the 20-year-old point guard if it continues.

It’ll probably continue. LaVar is getting all the attention he desires. Why would he stop the antics now?

It puts Lonzo in a tough spot.

He and Walton can probably get past LaVar’s criticism of the coach fairly easily. Walton appears to have thick skin and a sense of humor, and Lonzo has spent years putting his down and just playing while his dad mouths off.

But when LaVar critiques Lonzo’s teammates, that’s more likely to cause trouble. Players don’t like getting slammed in the press, and these young Lakers generally don’t have Walton’s perspective.

LaVar cares about Lonzo’s career, but LaVar also cares about making headlines. Sometimes, those goals diverge. The Lakers should be concerned, though not panicked, about where that leaves Lonzo.

Rumor: Mavericks pre-draft courtship of Frank Ntilikina was ‘ruse’

AP Photo/Brandon Wade
By Dan FeldmanJan 9, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
1 Comment

A photo of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and president Donnie Nelson with Frank Ntilikina made the rounds – aided by the Mavericks themselves – before the draft:

Word leaked Ntilikina’s coach in France would coach Dallas summer-league team:

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

Yet it was all something of a ruse. That whole time Dallas was growing infatuated with Smith

If it were a ruse, it worked. The Knicks drafted Ntilikina No. 8, and Dennis Smith Jr. fell to the Mavericks at No. 9.

Vincent Collet never coached the Mavericks’ summer-league team. They hired Smith’s college coach at North Carolina State, Mark Gottfried, as a scout, though.

Either guard could have the better career, but both before the draft and currently, I’d take Smith over Ntilikina. (LeBron James agrees.)

So, did Dallas pull a fast one?

Cuban, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News:

“Not a stunt at all,” Cuban wrote Friday. “We like Frank quite a bit. If Dennis had been selected there was a very good chance we would have taken Frank.”

Take Cuban’s denial for what it’s worth – something, but not everything.

Maybe he’s telling the truth. Ntilikina would have been a reasonable pick at No. 9 (just as he was a reasonable pick at No. 8). If the Mavericks tricked the Knicks, Cuban might take a victory lap.

But maybe Cuban doesn’t want to offend Ntilikina or his agent by acknowledging they’d been used. Or maybe Cuban doesn’t want to reveal tricks that would make future Dallas subterfuge less effective.

Cuban and the Mavericks could have just been playing their Ntilikina interest straight all along. But if they were misdirecting, there’s at least some incentive to keep it up.

LeBron James posts career-worst -39 plus-minus

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 9, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
1 Comment

LeBron James scored just 10 points in the Cavaliers’ ugly 127-99 loss to the Timberwolves last night, his lowest scoring output in a decade.

Though it was indicative this time, points aren’t always the best measure of LeBron’s performance. He’s capable of affecting the game in so many ways.

But LeBron failed to get Cleveland going last night.

At all.

The Cavs were outscored by a whopping 39 points with him on the court. That’s the worst single-game plus-minus of his career:

image

Worse yet, the Cavaliers got blitzed so badly in fewer than 27 minutes with LeBron on the court. That’s, by far, the worst single-game plus-minus per 48 minutes of his career:

image

LeBron and the Cavs surely hope this was just a night to forget. They’ve established they can dial it up when it counts.

But this is a more dismal outing than ever to get past.

*playoffs