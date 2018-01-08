Warriors Steve Kerr: LaVar Ball “the Kardashian of the NBA”

Jan 8, 2018
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State coach Steve Kerr calls LaVar Ball “the Kardashian of the NBA,” and he thinks the father of Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball has zero credibility.

Kerr made his remarks in response to a question about LaVar Ball after Ball told ESPN that the Lakers no longer want to play for coach Luke Walton, a dear Kerr friend and former top assistant with the Warriors.

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, the president of the National Basketball Coaches Association, has called the ESPN article “a disgrace” and LaVar Ball’s comments an “ignorant distraction.”

Kerr says Monday night: “People are eating out of his hands for no apparent reason, other than he’s become like the Kardashian of the NBA or something, and that sells, and that’s what’s true in politics and entertainment and now in sports. It doesn’t matter if there’s any substance involved with an issue, it’s just can we make it really interesting for no apparent reason.”

 

Here are Kerr’s full comments, hat tip to NBC Sports Bay Area:

“This is the world we live in now. I was thinking about ESPN. They laid off, I don’t know, 100 people. How many people did they lay off over the last year? More? Well over 100. Many of whom were really talented journalists covering the NBA. This is not an ESPN judgment, it’s a societal thing more than anything.

“Where we’re going is were going away from covering the game and getting close to sensationalized news. It’s not even news really, it’s just complete nonsense. But if you package that irrational nonsense with glitter and ribbon, people are going to watch. I’ve talked to people in the media this year. I say ‘Why do you guys have to cover that guy?’ They say they don’t want to, nobody wants to, but our bosses tell us we have to because of the ratings, because of the readership. Somewhere, I guess this is in Lithuania, LaVar Ball is laughing at all of us. People are eating out of his hands for no apparent reason, other than he’s become like the Kardashian of the NBA, and I guess that sells and that’s what’s true in politics, in entertainment and now in sports. It doesn’t matter if there is any substance involved with an issue. It’s just, can we make it really interesting, for no apparent reason. There’s nothing interesting about that story.

“Do you know how many parents of my players are sitting at home going ‘Why isn’t he playing my kid?’ And yet, we’re sticking a microphone in his face because it apparently gets ratings. I don’t know how cares, but people care. They must care, or ESPN wouldn’t be spending whatever they’re spending to send reporters to Lithuania when they are laying off people who are writing really substantial (stories), people like Ethan Strauss and Marc Stein are getting laid off. Again, this is not a condemnation of ESPN. It’ not. It’s a societal issue. It’s been going on for many, many years. And it’s invading the sports world now.”

Isaiah Thomas ejected after clothesline of Andrew Wiggins (VIDEO)

Jan 8, 2018
It wasn’t intentional — as soon as he did it Isaiah Thomas walked over to Andrew Wiggins to check on him. Then before he left the court, Thomas flashed a thumbs up to make sure Wiggins was okay.

But IT earned an ejection with this one.

In the third quarter, Wiggins was driving across the lane and Thomas made a swipe at the ball and in the process clotheslined Wiggins right across the neck. It was a WWE hit, intentional or not, and the ejection was deserved.

Minnesota has dominated this game, leading by 27 at the half and pushing it north of 30 in the second half.

LeBron James blocks Tyus Jones but Jones gets his revenge


Jan 8, 2018
Minnesota’s Tyus Jones is listed at 6’2″, although that may be generous.

LeBron James is… LeBron James.

Jones found out just what a defensive force LeBron is in the first half when the veteran had a monster block.

Jones got his revenge later. LeBron was sizing up Jones for one of his patented chase-down blocks, but Jones put on a little burst of speed.

Minnesota has owned this game, up 69-42 at the half.

Lance Stephenson with behind-the-back assist to T.J. Leaf, then celebrates with everybody


Jan 8, 2018
Lance Stephenson is nothing if not enthusiastic.

In an intriguing Eastern Conference matchup between the Pacers and Bucks, Stephenson got out on the break in the first quarter and threw a sweet little behind-the-back pass to T.J. Leaf for the dunk — and Stephenson was pumped.

I mean, really, really pumped.

@stephensonlance is HYPED early!

Stephenson celebrated with Leaf. Then Domantas Sabonis. Then everybody he could find on the way to the bench.

Indiana dominated this one in the first half, leading 64-38 at the break.

Ex-wife of Lorenzen Wright agrees to face Tennessee murder charges

Jan 8, 2018
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The ex-wife of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright will not fight authorities’ attempt to send her from California to Tennessee, where she’s charged with killing him nearly eight years ago.

The Desert Sun newspaper reports that Sherra Wright briefly appeared in Riverside County Superior Court on Monday agreed to go back to Tennessee to face first-degree murder charges.

Authorities now have 30 days to bring her to Memphis, where Lorenzen Wright was found dead in 2010 at age 34. He had been shot multiple times.

Sherra Wright was arrested in December.

Lorenzen Wright played for 13 seasons as a forward and center in the NBA, including several for the Grizzlies in Memphis, where he was born and raised.