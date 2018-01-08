Rumor: Some Lakers frustrated with Julius Randle

The Lakers are a multi-billion-dollar entertainment product, free-agent destination and de facto showcase for LaVar Ball’s shoe company.
They’re also a basketball team.
To that end, they called a team meeting a couple weeks ago to vent about all the other aspects swirling around. Unsurprisingly, Julius Randle came up. Randle is a solid young player who’s unlikely to have a future in Los Angeles, as the Lakers chase star free agents. It’s obviously not an easy situation for Randle, and apparently not everyone likes how he has handled this crossroads season.
Frank Isola of the New York Daily News:
According to one league source, one topic discussed is that some Lakers have been frustrated by the play of Julius Randle, who has been the subject of trade reports for nearly a year now.
After coming off the bench prior, Randle has started the six games since the meeting. The Lakers have lost five of those, but they were struggling before. Purely in terms of basketball, Randle – a forceful big man – probably makes more sense off the bench. Still, it’s completely reasonable for Luke Walton to experiment with lineups on his relatively deep team.
But this doesn’t necessarily end between the lines, and it’s easy to connect dots.
Some Lakers vented about Randle during the meeting… Walton moved Randle into the starting lineup immediately afterward, anyway… Believing he was ignored, a Laker upset with Randle leaked word to Isola… LaVar Ball talks about Walton losing the team.
Maybe Ball is right. Maybe he’s not. But this might be one issue causing sparks in the locker room.
Nikola Mirotic – who missed the start of the season due to an injury sustained from a practice punch by teammate Bobby Portis – reportedly still wants the Bulls to trade him.
Good new for Mirotic then.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
The Bulls are still planning to trade forward Nikola Mirotic
Mirotic has been intrigued with the Utah Jazz, whose coach, Quin Snyder, has a reputation of maximizing offensive talent.
Mirotic can’t be traded until next Monday. He can also veto any trade, giving him say in where he goes.
He’d be an interesting fit in Utah as a stretch four next to Rudy Gobert. The Jazz also have several moderately valuable players who could be used in a trade.
Mirotic has played well since returning, giving him value on his $12.5 million salary with a $12.5 million team option for next season. If Chicago still wants to move him and he still wants to be moved, it’ll likely happen.
The Lakers got a reprieve from the noise with a 132-113 win over the Hawks last night.
But even that victory included a gaffe by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who comically travelled.
Caldwell-Pope’s improvisational skills are… lacking.
Before beating the lowly Hawks last night, the Lakers had lost nine straight to fall to 11-27. LaVar Ball said coach Luke Walton has lost control of the team.
Is Walton’s seat warming?
Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:
Kurt Helin has heard the same things.
And it makes sense. Walton is widely regarded as one of the NBA’s bright young coaches. Though Lakers president Magic Johnson didn’t hire him, Walton – who won a couple titles with the Lakers as a player – fits into the Lakers legacy/family image Johnson is selling. Ball’s criticism might even improve Walton’s job security, as the Lakers might want to avoid the appearance of giving into the publicity-hungry loudmouth.
But don’t expect these questions to go away. Walton has proven he can win with the Warriors and can’t with the Lakers. That puts him in the same class as most NBA coaches. In other words, that puts him in a class that – fairly or not – gets fired fairly often.
Walton’s context matters. The Lakers had a miserable roster last season – blame assigned to since-fired Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchack – and also tanked to keep a top-three-protected first-round pick. The team is again young and unready this season.
But the franchise’s context also matters. Even if the Lakers win their remaining 43 games, Walton would hold the worst record through his first two seasons of any Lakers coach to get a third. They ousted Butch Van Breda Kolff after winning 52 and 55 games reaching the NBA Finals in both his seasons. They fired Mike Brown early in his second season despite a 42-29 record. Even Mike D’Antoni had a much higher win percentage (44%) than Walton (31%), and D’Antoni lasted just two seasons in Los Angeles. Historically, the Lakers haven’t been very patient.
They’ve rarely faced rebuilding, and maybe Walton will get judged by a different standard. But that institutional unfamiliarity with rebuilding might only exacerbate the pressure on Walton.
The Lakers will stand behind Walton until they don’t. It’s the same treatment most coaches get.
And, with most coaches, losing – regardless of the context – is the quickest way to getting fired.
LaVar Ball said Luke Walton has lost control of the Lakers.
That put the coach under the microscope
It also put Lonzo Ball in the spotlight.
If all you value is publicity, that’s great. But the rookie point guard who’s still trying to adjust to the NBA faced some pointed questions.
Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:
Lonzo was asked if he likes having Walton as his coach.
“I’ll play for anybody,” he said, and later added: “My job is to play basketball. I don’t decide who coaches.”
That’s not exactly a ringing endorsement. It’s how players sometimes sound when they dislike their coach.
It also might be how players sound when they’re caught between a coach they like and a father who just threw that coach under the bus. Hard to say, though. There isn’t much precedent for that.
If Lonzo sticks with this approach, it’s fine. Controlling what he can control is a virtue. But he must stick with it. Once he praises Walton or any other future coach, Lonzo can’t credibly maintain such apathy about his coach. It’ll read as implied criticism.