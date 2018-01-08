NBA fines Draymond Green $25,000 for ripping officials.

“It’s bad… It’s horrible,” Draymond Green said of his personal beefs with referees after a game where he picked up his 11th technical already this season.”It’s really bad. I don’t know why it is. But I think it’s ridiculous.It’s ruining the game… They can get a new crop (of referees), a whole new crop. Too many personal things going on. Too much me against you. It just don’t work that way.”
Draymond Green knew the moment those words came out of his mouth he would get fined by the league — you can’t rip the officials in public like that.
Monday afternoon it came down — the league announced $25,000 fine for “public criticism of the officiating.”
Whether you think Green is right or not is moot — this is the standing fine for criticizing the officials, whether it comes from coaches, players or anyone else tied to a team. Green crossed the line and knew it when he did it, he was trying to make a point going forward.
Tension seem higher than they have been in decades between NBA players and referees, which is why representatives of both sides are expected to sit down soon and discuss what is causing the rising tensions and what can be done about them. NBA players are frustrated both with the calls (something that will never change) and the reaction of referees when the players want to talk to an official about a call. They say they get a “stop sign” hand and don’t feel listened to. But from the perspective of the referee, NBA players throw up their arms and whine about a lot of calls every game (Green is one of the biggest offenders here). How much of that can you hear a game and keep tuning it out?
A few weeks ago, the Bucks announced Mirza Teletovic was out with blockages in his lungs.
They didn’t reveal much about his timeline, but word is trickling out.
Gery Woelfel of Woelfel’s Press Box:
But two sources close to the Bucks claim Teletovic won’t be returning anytime soon. They believe the 6-foot-9 forward will be sidelined for at least three more months – or until late in the regular season. At that point, it could be difficult for Teletovic to be in game shape for the playoffs
Considering Teletovic had blood clots in his lungs a couple years ago, it’s encouraging this latest issue isn’t necessarily career-ending. I’m still not totally convinced Teletovic will return, but this beats it already being ruled out.
The Bucks could use Teletovic’s 3-point shooting. Perhaps, they’ll sufficiently address that need before the trade deadline. But if not – and Teletovic is cleared to play – working him into game shape for the playoffs might be a priority.
The Lakers are a multi-billion-dollar entertainment product, free-agent destination and de facto showcase for LaVar Ball’s shoe company.
They’re also a basketball team.
To that end, they called a team meeting a couple weeks ago to vent about all the other aspects swirling around. Unsurprisingly, Julius Randle came up. Randle is a solid young player who’s unlikely to have a future in Los Angeles, as the Lakers chase star free agents. It’s obviously not an easy situation for Randle, and apparently not everyone likes how he has handled this crossroads season.
Frank Isola of the New York Daily News:
According to one league source, one topic discussed is that some Lakers have been frustrated by the play of Julius Randle, who has been the subject of trade reports for nearly a year now.
After coming off the bench prior, Randle has started the six games since the meeting. The Lakers have lost five of those, but they were struggling before. Purely in terms of basketball, Randle – a forceful big man – probably makes more sense off the bench. Still, it’s completely reasonable for Luke Walton to experiment with lineups on his relatively deep team.
But this doesn’t necessarily end between the lines, and it’s easy to connect dots.
Some Lakers vented about Randle during the meeting… Walton moved Randle into the starting lineup immediately afterward, anyway… Believing he was ignored, a Laker upset with Randle leaked word to Isola… LaVar Ball talks about Walton losing the team.
Maybe Ball is right. Maybe he’s not. But this might be one issue causing sparks in the locker room.
Nikola Mirotic – who missed the start of the season due to an injury sustained from a practice punch by teammate Bobby Portis – reportedly still wants the Bulls to trade him.
Good new for Mirotic then.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
The Bulls are still planning to trade forward Nikola Mirotic
Mirotic has been intrigued with the Utah Jazz, whose coach, Quin Snyder, has a reputation of maximizing offensive talent.
Mirotic can’t be traded until next Monday. He can also veto any trade, giving him say in where he goes.
He’d be an interesting fit in Utah as a stretch four next to Rudy Gobert. The Jazz also have several moderately valuable players who could be used in a trade.
Mirotic has played well since returning, giving him value on his $12.5 million salary with a $12.5 million team option for next season. If Chicago still wants to move him and he still wants to be moved, it’ll likely happen.
The Lakers got a reprieve from the noise with a 132-113 win over the Hawks last night.
But even that victory included a gaffe by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who comically travelled.
Caldwell-Pope’s improvisational skills are… lacking.