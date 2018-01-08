Associated Press

LeBron James blocks Tyus Jones but Jones gets his revenge

By Kurt HelinJan 8, 2018, 9:27 PM EST
Minnesota’s Tyus Jones is listed at 6’2″, although that may be generous.

LeBron James is… LeBron James.

Jones found out just what a defensive force LeBron is in the first half when the veteran had a monster block.

Jones got his revenge later. LeBron was sizing up Jones for one of his patented chase-down blocks, but Jones put on a little burst of speed.

Minnesota has owned this game, up 69-42 at the half.

Isaiah Thomas ejected after clothesline of Andrew Wiggins (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinJan 8, 2018, 9:51 PM EST
It wasn’t intentional — as soon as he did it Isaiah Thomas walked over to Andrew Wiggins to check on him. Then before he left the court, Thomas flashed a thumbs up to make sure Wiggins was okay.

But IT earned an ejection with this one.

In the third quarter, Wiggins was driving across the lane and Thomas made a swipe at the ball and in the process clotheslined Wiggins right across the neck. It was a WWE hit, intentional or not, and the ejection was deserved.

Minnesota has dominated this game, leading by 27 at the half and pushing it north of 30 in the second half.

Lance Stephenson with behind-the-back assist to T.J. Leaf, then celebrates with everybody

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJan 8, 2018, 8:30 PM EST
Lance Stephenson is nothing if not enthusiastic.

In an intriguing Eastern Conference matchup between the Pacers and Bucks, Stephenson got out on the break in the first quarter and threw a sweet little behind-the-back pass to T.J. Leaf for the dunk — and Stephenson was pumped.

I mean, really, really pumped.

@stephensonlance is HYPED early!

Stephenson celebrated with Leaf. Then Domantas Sabonis. Then everybody he could find on the way to the bench.

Indiana dominated this one in the first half, leading 64-38 at the break.

Ex-wife of Lorenzen Wright agrees to face Tennessee murder charges

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 8, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The ex-wife of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright will not fight authorities’ attempt to send her from California to Tennessee, where she’s charged with killing him nearly eight years ago.

The Desert Sun newspaper reports that Sherra Wright briefly appeared in Riverside County Superior Court on Monday agreed to go back to Tennessee to face first-degree murder charges.

Authorities now have 30 days to bring her to Memphis, where Lorenzen Wright was found dead in 2010 at age 34. He had been shot multiple times.

Sherra Wright was arrested in December.

Lorenzen Wright played for 13 seasons as a forward and center in the NBA, including several for the Grizzlies in Memphis, where he was born and raised.

Report: Thunder don’t plan to trade Paul George, Pelicans same with DeMarcus Cousins

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJan 8, 2018, 5:57 PM EST
Last year at the trade deadline, New Orleans’ GM Dell Demps went all-in and traded for DeMarcus Cousins to pair with Anthony Davis, going big in a small-ball league.

Last summer, Oklahoma City GM Sam Presti went all-in acquiring Paul George from the Pacers, in a move to get Russell Westbrook to re-sign (it worked) and make the Thunder a contender again (not sure about that one yet).

With the trade deadline approaching, both teams could bail on those plans, trade their stars for pennies on the dollar, and start their next phase building around the star they have locked up.

Neither team plans to do that — the Thunder are keeping George, and the Pelicans are keeping Cousins, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

For now, the Thunder are fully committed to playing out the season with impending free agent Paul George. They still have hope that a strong run in the playoffs could convince him to re-sign in Oklahoma City….

So far, New Orleans is determined to re-sign center DeMarcus Cousins and hasn’t invited trade offers on him.

If you want big names not going anywhere at the deadline, Marc Gasol in Memphis may need an invite to the party.

Teams are curious to study Memphis’ plans with center Marc Gasol, but so far, the Grizzlies say they’re planning to keep him.

For the Thunder, the team’s play has improved of late, guys are accepting their roles (we’re looking at you, Carmelo Anthony), and they look like a team that can make the second round of the playoffs. Then they likely run into the Warriors. Is that enough to keep George? The Pacers and other teams were told last summer he wanted to be a Laker when he was a free agent in 2018, but as George looks at that struggling team and the LaVar-induced circus around it, is the draw of home the same? Oklahoma City is not backing off its plans now, they want to keep him.  Although if George wants to stay (at a max salary) and Carmelo Anthony does the expected and opts into his $28 million (and Russell Westbrook is already maxed out), this is a small market team headed deep into the luxury tax. We’ll see what kind of stomach ownership has for that tax.

The Pelicans want desperately to make the playoffs this season, keeping Cousins — who is having a fantastic year — is the only way they do that. New Orleans is currently the eight seed in the West, 2.5 games up on the L.A. Clippers.

Memphis fired their coach in a futile effort turn their season around, and the injury to Mike Conley (and, I supposed, Chandler Parsons, but we all expected that one) has certainly kept them down. We can debate whether getting the band back together in Memphis is really a good idea, but ownership doesn’t seem ready to trade Gasol and move on yet.